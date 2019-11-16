Former Bolivian president says he’ll not run in new elections
Bolivia’s former President, Evo Morales, said that he is willing to return to the country and not run in the next election for the sake of peace and stability if his resignation is accepted.
Morales, who was in power for nearly 14 years, accepted an offer of political asylum from Mexico after resigning Sunday amid allegations of “serious irregularities” during last month’s election and pressure from the country’s armed forces.
Morales faced mounting protests in the aftermath of the October 20 vote as demonstrators and the Bolivian opposition accused electoral authorities of manipulating the vote count in favor of the incumbent.
He denied the allegations and declared himself the winner, but was eventually forced to step down before leaving the country.
Speaking to CNNE’s Carmen Aristegui in Mexico City on Friday, Morales said if the country’s National Assembly accepts his formal resignation he will return to the country.
2,500 police in India deployed as controversial temple opens its doors
Thousands of police have been deployed in the southern Indian state of Kerala as a centuries-old temple at the center of an ongoing, and sometimes violent, gender dispute prepares to open its doors for the annual pilgrimage season.
For centuries, women aged 10 to 50 were not allowed to enter the Sabarimala Temple. But in September last year, the country’s Supreme Court overturned the ban, and in January, women entered the temple for the first time, defying opposition from religious conservatives.
But that decision is now in question, after the Supreme Court agreed Thursday to review its landmark ruling.
It’s unclear whether women will be allowed to enter the temple when it opens its doors Saturday, although the Supreme Court said Thursday that its September 2018 decision — that the ban on women entering was discriminatory — remained in force.
Car bomb kills 15,
injures 50 in Syria
Fifteen people were killed and at least 50 others injured after a car bomb exploded Saturday in al-Bab, northern Syria, a rescue group has said.
The district of al-Bab is part of a territory controlled by the Syrian National Army, an umbrella group for armed Syrian opposition factions.
The town is part of the zone guaranteed by Turkey’s Euphrates Shield operation since 2016.
“According to hospitals in al-Bab and our count, 15 [were] killed. 12 bodies [have been] identified by name and three other bodies still not identified as a result of being charred and mutated,” Hassan Abu Salah, director of the volunteer rescue group Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets told CNN. At least 50 people were injured in the incident, Salah said.
—From wire reports
“At the location of the explosion, the Syrian Civil Defense workers removed body parts and collected them in bags and were handed to hospitals,” Salah said.
It was not immediately clear who carried out the attack — however in a tweet on Saturday Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense blamed Kurdish groups in the region.
“Inhumane and uncivilized PKK/YPG terrorists continue to target innocent civilians using the same methods as DAESH. This time the terrorists detonated a car bomb in the al-Bab bus terminal in the Op Euphrates Shield area, killing 10 civilians and injuring more than 15,” the ministry said.
DAESH is a transliteration of the Arabic acronym formed of the same words that make up ISIS in English, Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
Cited by state-run Anadolu News Agency based in Ankara, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry later said the death toll increased to 18. CNN cannot confirm this information independently.
CNN is seeking comment from the Syrian government and Kurdish officials.
CNN’s Sharif Paget and Kay Guerrero reported from Atlanta, Gul Tuysuz reported from Istanbul and Kareem Khadder reported from Amman. CNN’s Amy Woodyatt wrote from London.