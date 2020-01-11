Trudeau demands justice over plane downed by Iran
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emerged this week from a long holiday breakto face a tragedy
that may recast his nation’s role on the global stage — and its relationship with its powerful neighbor to the south.
Now, owing to the crash in Tehran of a Ukrainian International Airlines flight with 57 Canadians aboard, Trudeau has adopted a newly somber and authoritative tone as well, perhaps indicating a far deeper change as he embarks upon the first full year of his second term.
“The families want answers,” he said Thursday as he revealed to the world that Iran may have inadvertently shot down the airliner, killing everyone on board. “I want answers, closure, transparency, accountability and justice ... This government will not rest until we get that.”
Iran, facing mounting pressure — from Trudeau, U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders — admitted Saturday that it mistakenly shot down the passenger jet.
Oman names a new leader after the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said
Oman named a new ruler Saturday, hours after it announced the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, state media reported.
Qaboos was 79, and ruled Oman for five decades before his death Friday. He overthrew his father in a bloodless coup in 1970, becoming the longest serving Arab leader. The Omani government declared three days of national mourning.
Haitham bin Tariq al-Said has been named as the new ruler, according to state-run Oman News Agency.
Qaboos did not have children or a direct heir at the time of his death. The Omani Constitution calls on the royal family to choose a new sultan within three days.
North Korea says US ‘deceived’ Pyongyang on nuclear talks
A top adviser to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that Pyongyang will not engage in the type of talks seen last year, when Kim met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi, despite the rapport the two leaders have developed.
In a statement published in English by North Korean state media, Kim Kye Gwan said Pyongyang believed it has been “deceived by the U.S.” and said the U.S. has wasted the last eighteen months, in which little progress has been made on denuclearization.
“We have been deceived by the U.S., being caught in the dialogue with it for over one year and a half, and that was the lost time for us,” the adviser said.
His comments come amid increasing uncertainty about the future of any nuclear talks between the two states, after an initial burst of rapprochement which saw Kim Jong Un meet with both Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. In a New Year’s address, Kim said his country will “never” denuclearize if the U.S. does not retreat from what North Korea regards as Washington’s “hostile policy” towards Pyongyang.
—From wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.