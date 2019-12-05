European countries claim that Iran has nuclear-capable ballistic missiles
Ambassadors from France, Germany and the UK have again alleged that Iran has developed nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, in a joint letter addressed to the United Nations Secretary-General officially released by the UN on Wednesday.
The ambassadors listed four examples of activity indicating nuclear-capable missiles, adding that “Iran’s developments of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles and related technologies is inconsistent” with a UN resolution restraining the country from doing so.
The European countries — all signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal — have previously written to the UN about Tehran’s alleged nuclear activity, claiming “these activities are the latest in a long series of advances in Iranian ballistic missile technology.”
Iran is believed to possess the largest and most diverse ballistic missile arsenal in the Middle East, according to U.S. intelligence assessments, with a substantial inventory of close, short and medium range missiles that can strike targets throughout the region.
A woman in India was set on fire on her way to her own rape trial
A 23-year-old woman in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was set on fire Thursday as she traveled to testify at the trial of two men accused of raping her, according to police.
The unidentified woman told police she was attacked on the way to the railway station in Unnao, where she and the alleged rapists are from, according to local senior police official Gaurav Kumar Tripathi.
The woman is in critical condition with burns to 90% of her body, according to Dr. Pradeep Tiwari of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital in Lucknow.
The woman told police that the two men, who stand accused of raping her in March, were involved in Thursday’s attack, along with their respective fathers and a nephew. One of the two accused rapists was out on bail, and the other one had been on the run, police told CNN.
At least 58 people killed as boat carrying migrants sinks off Mauritania coast
At least 58 people were killed this week when a boat carrying dozens of migrants sank in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Mauritania, the International Organization for Migration said Thursday.
The International Organization for Migration, or IOM, said 83 survivors swam to the shore after Wednesday’s sinking and were being assisted by its officials in the northern city of Nouadhibou.
Survivors told IOM that more than 150 passengers, including women and children, were aboard the vessel that departed from Gambia on Nov. 27. The boat was running low on fuel before it sank as it approached the Mauritania coast, IOM said, citing survivors.
—From wire reports
An unspecified number of injured people were taken to a hospital, and others are being helped by authorities in Mauritania and officials representing the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, according to IOM.
“The Mauritanian authorities are very efficiently coordinating the response with the agencies currently present in Nouadhibou,” IOM Mauritania Chief of Mission Laura Lungarotti said in a news release.
“Our common priority is to take care of all those who survived and bring them the support they need.”
The boat was headed for Spain’s Canary Islands off Africa’s northwest coast, IOM said.
Thousands of migrants from West Africa take on perilous crossings on the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe in search of jobs and opportunities every year.