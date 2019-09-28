Commuters in Brussels will be encouraged to hitch rides to work, as part of a local government bid to reduce congestion and carbon dioxide emissions.
The Belgian capital’s ministry for mobility wants people to rethink how they travel to and from work every day by creating incentives for car-sharing.
As things stand, the ministry estimates that congestion costs the economy $8.75 billion a year, with workers stuck in traffic.
The city acknowledges it has a bad congestion problem. According to last year’s TomTom Traffic Index, which measures the amount of time commuters spend sitting in traffic, Brussels is one of the most congested cities in Europe — marginally worse than London.
To reduce the number of cars on the roads by 20%, the local government will offer a “mobility as a service” program through an app it is developing in conjunction with a tech start-up. This will allow commuters to share journeys and put otherwise wasted seats to good use.
The app will also bring together other forms of transportation, allowing users to choose the form most convenient for them on a given day.
Nigerian police rescue more than 300 boys and men
Nigerian police rescued more than 300 people — mostly children — held in “dehumanizing conditions” during a raid on a school on Thursday, City of Kaduna police spokesman Yakubu Sabo told CNN.
The school owner told police he was running an Islamic school to reform the students, according to the police spokesman. However, police said there is no evidence the school was actually being used as a religious facility.
The group of men and boys, some as young as 13, were freed after police learned children were being held in chains at a school in the northern city of Kaduna, Sabo said. Kaduna is about 93 miles north of Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.
Six teachers and the school owner were detained and questioned by police.
‘Unprecedented’ monsoon rains lasting 2 days leave 14 people dead in western India
The western Indian city of Pune was battered by 5.5 inches of rain in 48 hours this week, in what the Maharashtra state chief minister called an “unprecedented” level of monsoon rain.
Most of the rain came on Wednesday, and carried over until early Thursday. 15,000 people were evacuated from Baramati, one of the worst-affected areas, and 38 emergency shelters were set up, officials say.
At least 14 people have died, including a 9-year-old boy, according to district and state officials. Prashant Ranpise, chief fire officer of the Pune Fire Brigade, said many of the deaths resulted from buildings and walls collapsing during flash floods.
Another nine people are still missing.
