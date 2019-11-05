UK Lawmakers accuse PM of ‘suppressing’ Russia report
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under fire over accusations from lawmakers that the U.K. government is intentionally delaying the release of a report into Russia’s influence in British politics until after the upcoming election.
The failure of the Prime Minister to approve the publication of the report has sparked outrage from members of the Intelligence and Security Committee, which compiled the report, and opposition lawmakers who accused the government of a coverup.
The chair of the ISC, former attorney general and MP Dominic Grieve, raised the issue in an urgent question to the government in Parliament on Tuesday, demanding an explanation for “the refusal of the Prime Minister to give clearance to the Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament’s report on Russia.”
India’s top court calls out authorities over pollution concerns
India’s top court has criticized authorities for not doing enough to curb New Delhi’s dangerous levels of air pollution, calling it a “blatant and grave violation of right to life.”
Thick smog has blanketed the country’s capital in recent days, forcing flights to be canceled and schools to be shut. New Delhi, which is home to more than 18 million people, has declared it a public health emergency, with authorities halting work at construction sites and instituting new traffic controls limiting the number of cars on the road.
Delhi entered its 10th consecutive day of hazardous air pollution on Tuesday, according to air quality analysts IQAir AirVisual, making it the longest string of severely polluted days for the city since records began in 2016.
The capital, which regularly tops lists of the world’s most polluted cities, typically experiences heavy smog during the winter months, as farmers in surrounding states burn stubble to prepare their land for the next crop.
Protests in Madrid after men cleared of raping 14-year-old
Hundreds of protesters gathered in Spain’s capital Madrid on Monday night after a Barcelona court cleared five men of sexual assault charges, ruling the crime did not fit the legal definition of rape because the unconscious teenage victim didn’t fight back.
Under Spanish law, a sexual attack can only be classified as an assault or rape if the perpetrator uses violence or intimidation.
Because the 14-year-old victim was unconscious, the five were convicted of a lesser charge of sexual abuse last week and sentenced to 10 to 12 years in prison, despite the prosecution arguing they should be charged with assault.
Congregating in front of the Justice Ministry, demonstrators chanted, “it’s not abuse, it’s rape” and “you are not alone.” Some held placards which read: “Enough patriarchal justice,” and “Only yes means yes.”
