Paris attacker followed a ‘radical vision of Islam,’ prosecutor says
The perpetrator of a knife attack that left four people dead at a Paris police headquarters had recently adhered to a “radical vision of Islam,” according to witnesses, anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-François Ricard said Saturday.
Three policemen and a female police administrative worker were killed Thursday by a colleague who was later shot dead by a 24-year-old police intern inside the building near Notre Dame Cathedral, the prosecutor said.
The attacker, identified by police only as Mickaël H., had converted “about 10 years ago” to Islam and recently had kept to a more “radical vision,” Ricard said during a news conference.
The attacker had contacts with people suspected of belonging to the ultraconservative Salafist movement of Islam, the prosecutor said.
The attacker had expressed his support for the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attacks, Ricard said, and “certain acts committed in the name of this religion,” as well as a desire to “cease certain forms of contact with women” and his adoption of traditional Muslim clothing.
Pope appoints 13 cardinals who reflect his inclusive vision for Catholic Church
Pope Francis has appointed 13 new cardinals during a ceremony at the Vatican on Saturday, many of whom symbolize his priorities for the Catholic Church during his papacy and ultimately, his legacy.
The Pontiff’s new cardinals have defended the commitment to fighting populism, supported the inclusion of gay Catholics, sought to improve inter-religious dialogue with Muslim communities, and expressed concern with the environment and youth issues, according to their biographies.
The appointments, which can be compared to the selection of cabinet ministers upon a new government, come from countries such as Democratic Republic of the Congo, Angola, Indonesia, Morocco, Cuba or Guatemala — representing “the Church’s missionary outreach and universal character,” according to Vatican News.
Iran frees two Australian social media influencers
Iran has released Australian couple Jolie King and Mark Firkin and dropped the charges against them, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Saturday.
The two social media influencers were detained in July for taking illegal photos with a drone, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
“For Jolie and for Mark, the ordeal that they have been through is now over,” Payne said at a press conference in Sydney.
“They are being united with their loved ones which is a source of great relief and joy to everyone. I can tell you that they are in good health and in good spirits.”
—From wire reports
She added that they’ve returned to Australia.
CNN affiliate Sky News Australia sent CNN a statement from Firkin and King.
“We are extremely happy and relieved to be safely back in Australia with those we love. While the past few months have been very difficult, we know it has also been tough for those back home who have been worried for us. We are grateful for the efforts of the Australian government in helping secure our release, and we thank our family and friends for their love and support.
They said they don’t want to comment further and asked the media for privacy.
“We know there are others who remain in detention in Iran, including a fellow Australian, and believe intense media coverage may not be helpful for efforts to bring them home,” the statement said.
King is a British-Australian dual citizen, the source told CNN.
In Iran, a permit is required to operate a drone that can take photographs.
The couple often feature drone shots on their YouTube channel, where they have more than 24,000 subscribers. Their most popular YouTube episode features them driving through the Karakoram Highway in Pakistan and has over 160,000 views.
According to their blog The Way Overland, the couple planned to travel from Australia, across Southeast and Central Asia, and on through to their final destination, the United Kingdom. The pair have also been documenting their travels on Instagram.
CNN’s Matt Egan and Hilary McGann contributed to this report.