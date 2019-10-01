Video posted online by Taiwan legislator Wang Ting-yu showed the bridge falling into the water at Nanfangao harbor in Yilan County on Tuesday morning local time.
According to Taiwan’s state-run Central News Agency, the truck fell onto a number of fishing boats and sparked a fire.
At least 12 people were injured, the Yilan County Fire Bureau said, with rescue operations continuing in the evening. Two dead bodies had been found at 8 p.m. local time, CNA reported.
“We hope everyone can be safely rescued in the shortest amount of time,” Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said, according to CNA.
Wang said the cause of the collapse was being investigated.
Ukraine’s president says he never met with Rudy Giuliani
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that he has never met with President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, as Zelenskiy finds himself in the middle of an American political firestorm.
“I never met Rudy Giuliani — never. And never had any phone calls with him,” Zelenskiy said Tuesday at a news conference in Kiev.
According to a transcript released by the White House of a July 25 call between Trump and Zelensky, the Ukrainian President said that he was aware of Giuliani’s efforts to uncover information that would help Trump politically, and Trump encouraged Zelenskiy to speak with his lawyer because Giuliani “very much knows what’s happening.” Trump, the transcript showed, pressed Zelenskiy to work with Giuliani to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
“I will have Mr. Giuliani give you a call,” Trump told Zelenskiy, according to the White House’s transcript of the call.
Vast iceberg bigger than Los Angeles breaks off
Antarctic shelf
A enormous iceberg bigger than Los Angeles or Greater London has separated from the Amery Ice Shelf in Antarctica, the largest to do so in more than half a century.
The table iceberg, named D-28 by scientists, broke off the shelf in east Antarctica on Sept. 26. It measures 632 square miles in area, is 689 feet thick and weighs a massive 315 billion tons.
The iceberg will now be tracked because it poses a potential hazard for shipping.
Scientists from the Australian Antarctic Program, Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, San Diego have watched developments on the ice shelf for almost 20 years, after first spotting a rift developing in the early 2000s.
—From wire reports
Helen Amanda Fricker, a glaciologist at Scripps, said researchers had predicted a calving event between 2010 and 2015 — some 50 years on from the last one which occurred on the Amery in 1963-4.
In a statement released by the Australian Arctic Division, she said: “I am excited to see this calving event after all these years. We knew it would happen eventually, but just to keep us all on our toes, it is not exactly where we expected it to be.”
She and her colleagues had been keeping an eye on a nearby location known as “Loose Tooth” since 2002 because of its shape and its precarious attachment to the ice shelf.
Scientists believe that the calving process is a natural phenomenon and is not related to climate change.
Fricker explained: “We don’t think this event is linked to climate change, it’s part of the ice shelf’s normal cycle, where we see major calving events every 60--70 years.”
Last week’s calving — observed on satellite imagery — will not have an impact on sea levels, the researchers say.
The Scripps Institution of Oceanography wrote on its Twitter page: “They [ice shelves] do not directly affect sea level because ice shelves are already floating, much like an ice cube in a glass of water. Grounded ice is the concern for sea level rise.”
In comments posted by Scripps, Fricker added that “while there is much to be concerned about in Antarctica, there is no cause for alarm yet for this particular ice shelf.”