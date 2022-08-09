anti-abortion.jpg

Lawyers for abortion-rights groups asked a state judge to temporarily block Georgia's new abortion law.

 Special Photo: Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

The law – which bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected – took effect in July. Initially approved by the General Assembly in 2019, it had been under legal challenge in federal courts. Last month, the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the Georgia law and put it into effect immediately.

