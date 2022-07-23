TIFTON — Making the magic happen is what moviemakers do. This week, the production crew from Workhorse Cinema spun the web of fiction and frivolity at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College for a holiday-themed movie that is scheduled to be released in 2023.

“Tifton has been good to us, and we’re using many locations in the area,” Associate Producer Ava Paloma said. “The plot of the movie is kind of ‘Hitch’ meets ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,’ set over the holidays.”

