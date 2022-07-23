TIFTON — Making the magic happen is what moviemakers do. This week, the production crew from Workhorse Cinema spun the web of fiction and frivolity at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College for a holiday-themed movie that is scheduled to be released in 2023.
“Tifton has been good to us, and we’re using many locations in the area,” Associate Producer Ava Paloma said. “The plot of the movie is kind of ‘Hitch’ meets ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,’ set over the holidays.”
Portions of Tift Hall and Lewis Hall, two of the original three buildings at ABAC, were transformed into holiday bundles of joy for the movie, complete with Christmas trees, ornaments, presents, and even a snow-covered sidewalk.
Yes, that’s a snow-covered sidewalk in the 96-degree steam bath that Tifton sweltered through on that day. But hey, it’s the movies.
“The lead character, Jack McNeal, is one of the top publishers in the East, and we wanted something that looked very grand to represent those surroundings,” Paloma said. “We thought we would have to go to Atlanta for the day.
“But we came over to look at the water fountains at ABAC, and everyone saw these buildings and thought they would be great.
Timing is indeed everything. For just a brief moment in the life of the college, the ABAC president’s office was vacant as Dr. David Bridges was leaving Tift Hall to transition into his impending retirement, and new President Tracy Brundage has yet to move into her office.
Just what the movie doctor ordered, particularly for Workhorse Cinema, which had previously filmed “Gasoline Alley” and “White Elephant” in Tifton.
“Oh, yes, we love the people here, and we wanted to do a non-action movie here because it would be something different,” Paloma said. “There are dozens of people on the crew, most with very specific jobs.”
Mike Chason, ABAC’s acting Vice President for Communications and Transition, had a moment of fame with a tiny background part in the production.
“What was so amazing was that one minute I was working in my office, and the next minute, I was concentrating on my steps just outside my office in an actual movie,” Chason said. “It was lots of fun.
ABAC’s Chris Beckham, Abby Clark and Sunny Sparrow also had background roles in the movie.
“Being ‘inside’ the move as an extra showed me just how much attention to detail is involved in the process,” Chason said. “Every facial expression, every prop, every piece of clothing is analyzed to see if that fits the scene.”
Chason, who joined the ABAC staff in 1979, said the visit by the production crew represented a landmark for ABAC.
“Spot locations at ABAC have been used in movies before, but this is the first time that I can remember a full-scale movie production company utilizing the ABAC campus,” he said. “The crew was great to work with and very considerate of the fact that we wanted to preserve the integrity of the buildings.”
Paloma said filming in the Tifton area will continue through the first part of August. Interested persons who want to fill the role of extras can email their name, phone number, and a recent photo to tiftmovie@gmail.com .
