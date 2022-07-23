TIFTON — Justin Nichols, a senior at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, has been appointed to serve on the 2022 Collegiate Advisory Council of Alpha Gamma Rho. Nichols will be a part of a seven-person ambassador team, working alongside the fraternity’s national leaders with the responsibility of coordination between collegiate members and alumni.
Nichols will serve a two-year term as a liaison between AGR chapters in his district and the national headquarters, representing Region Three, which reaches from Alabama up to Kentucky and down to Texas.
Duties will include assisting at the AGR National Convention and Leadership Seminars and serving on the editing committee for the magazine that highlights events, involvement, and the impact that the members of AGR make around the country.
Originally grounded in agriculture, Alpha Gamma Rho is a social and professional fraternity that now welcomes students across various fields of interest. Since 1904, AGR’s mission to “Make Better Men” has aimed to foster better mental, social, moral and physical qualities to produce resourceful members.
“The ABAC AGR Gamma Delta chapter focuses on agriculture, but our purpose is to make better men in and out of the industry,” Nichols said. “AGR has pushed me out of my comfort zone and challenged me to become more involved on campus and in my community.
“I knew that ABAC was an institution that would provide me with a close connection to the agriculture industry through the learning environment and countless opportunities to network and expand my knowledge.”
Nichols, a Rochelle native, is double majoring in Agricultural Education and Agricultural Communication, hoping to gain bachelor’s degrees in both fields.
“Coming to college, I knew I wanted to be a part of Greek life,” he said. “As a freshman, I was placed in the AGR hallway and got the opportunity to get to know the guys who were involved in the fraternity.
“What I like most about the fraternity is that we have a presence on campus and in our community, and AGR has guys who are involved and passionate about the agriculture industry. Alpha Gamma Rho and the people involved in it reflect my values and help develop me into a better man. AGR teaches me about the importance of networking and professional development.”
After graduation, Nichols said he wants to continue his education by pursuing a master’s degree in Agricultural Communication. He wants to work in marketing and communication with a company that deals in agriculture commodities.
“For the upcoming year, I want to gain more stability in the industry through my AGR connections, give back to ABAC, which has provided me with many opportunities, and work with other CAC members to build a network of communication while completing my two degrees,” Nichols said.
Nichols is currently the Vice President of the Agronomy Club, a member of the Stallion Society, a School of Agriculture and Natural Resources leader, a member of the Ag Communicators of Tomorrow, and a delegate for Agriculture Future of America. He also served as the president of the ABAC Greek Council during 2021-22.
“The connections I’ve made here at ABAC will help me for years to come, and I recommend that students looking to get involved on campus consider Alpha Gamma Rho as a place to start,” Nichols said.
Christopher Earls is the AGR advisor on campus, and he helps mentor students and guides its members as they make their way through college. Students interested in joining AGR can contact Earls at christopher.earls@abac.edu.
ABAC offers four Greek social organizations on campus that encourage its members’ academic and personal growth, including the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity, Sigma Alpha Sorority, Alpha Sigma Alpha and Sigma Gamma Rho.
