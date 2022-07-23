ABAC student.png

Justin Nichols has been selected as a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Collegiate Advisory Council.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Justin Nichols, a senior at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, has been appointed to serve on the 2022 Collegiate Advisory Council of Alpha Gamma Rho. Nichols will be a part of a seven-person ambassador team, working alongside the fraternity’s national leaders with the responsibility of coordination between collegiate members and alumni.

Nichols will serve a two-year term as a liaison between AGR chapters in his district and the national headquarters, representing Region Three, which reaches from Alabama up to Kentucky and down to Texas.

