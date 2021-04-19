ACM Awards 2021: See who won at the ACM Awards
The Academy of Country Music Awards, celebrating the best in country music, were presented Sunday in Nashville.
Luke Bryan won entertainer of the year, but he was unable to attend due to testing positive for Covid-19 last week. Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton, who led in nominations going into the night, also took home top prizes.
Keith Urban and “Black Like Me Singer” Mickey Guyton co-hosted the event.
Below is a list of some of the nominees with winners indicated in bold.
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan WINNER
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Female artist of the year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris WINNER
Carly Pearce
Male artist of the year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett WINNER
Chris Stapleton
Duo of the year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Group of the year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion WINNER
The Cadillac Three
The Highwomen
‘Downton Abbey’ film sequel coming for Christmas
The ”Downton Abbey” film is getting the band back together.
On Monday, Focus Features announced it has set production with Gareth Neame’s Carnival Films on “Downton Abbey 2.”
“The original principal cast will all once again return for the second film which began production last week and is set to release Christmas 2021,” according to a press release marking the announcement. “In addition to the original cast, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West will join the cast.”
The release is set for December 22, the announcement said.
Taylor Swift is back at No. 1 for the third time in less than a year
Taylor Swift stays making records and breaking records.
According to Billboard she notched her ninth No. 1 album with the debut ”Fearless (Taylor’s Version).”
This makes her the first woman to ever score three new number one albums in less than a year following last year’s “Folklore” and “Evermore.”
“Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” is the re-recorded edition of her 2008 “Fearless” album which also hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
In February, she became the first woman to win the Grammy for album of the year three times after taking home the trophy for “Folklore.”
