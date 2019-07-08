TV LISTINGS

SUNDAY

TOUR DE FRANCE

8:30 a.m.

NBCSP 2019 Tour de France Stage 2. Stage 2 of the 106th Tour de France

FIFA WORLD CUP SOCCER

11 a.m.

FOX 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup United States vs The Netherlands. Final

INTERNATIONAL SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN USA Softball International Cup Championship Game: Teams TBA

MOTORSPORTS

12 p.m.

FS1 NHRA Drag Racing New England Nationals, Saturday Nitro

1 p.m.

NBC — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship Mobil 1 Sportscar Grand Prix

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing New England Nationals

PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

IND BIG3 Basketball 3 Headed Monsters vs Killer 3s

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 Summer League Basketball San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 Summer League Basketball Minnesota Timberwolves vs Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m.

ESPN Summer League Basketball Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League Basketball New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League Basketball Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Clippers

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

1 p.m.

NBCSP — FIVB World Championships: Day 10

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

TBS — New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

1:15 p.m.

FSSO — Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

2 p.m.

FOX— MLS Soccer New York Red Bulls at Atlanta United FC

6:30 p.m.

FS1— MLS Soccer Portland Timbers at New York City FC

TENNIS

3 p.m.

ABC — 2019 Wimbledon Championships

PROFESSIONAL GOLF ASSOCIATION

3 p.m.

IND — PGA Tour Golf 3M Open, Final Round

LACROSSE

3 p.m.

NBCSP — Premier Lacrosse League Chaos LC vs Chrome LC

4 p.m.

IND — MLL Lacrosse New York Lizards at Atlanta Blaze

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

NBC — Track and Field IAAF Diamond League

VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

NBCSP — FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Gold Medal Match

GOLD CUP SOCCER

9 p.m.

FS1 — 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup Mexico vs USA. Final

BASEBALL

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB L10

Atlanta 53 36 .596 — 7-3

Philadelphia 46 42 .523 6.5 6-4

Washington 45 42 .517 7.0 8-2

NY Mets 39 49 .443 13.5 2-8

Miami 32 54 .372 19.5 2-8

Central Division

W L Pct GB L10

Milwaukee 47 42 .528 — 5-5

Chi. Cubs 46 42 .523 0.5 3-7

St. Louis 44 42 .512 1.5 4-6

Pittsburgh 42 45 .483 4.0 6-4

Cincinnati 41 44 .482 4.0 5-5

West Division

W L Pct GB L10

LA Dodgers 60 30 .667 — 6-4

Colorado 44 43 .506 14.5 4-6

Arizona 44 45 .494 15.5 5-5

San Diego 43 45 .489 16.0 5-5

San Francisco 39 48 .448 19.5 6-4

Monday, July 1

Chi. Cubs at Pittsburgh 5-18

Milwaukee at Cincinnati 8-6

San Francisco at San Diego 13-2

Tuesday, July 2

Miami at Washington 2-3

Chi. Cubs at Pittsburgh 1-5

Milwaukee at Cincinnati 4-5

NY Yankees at NY Mets 2-4

Philadelphia at Atlanta 2-0

St. Louis at Seattle 4-5

San Francisco at San Diego 10-4

Arizona at LA Dodgers 4-5

Wednesday, July 3

Miami at Washington 1-3

Chi. Cubs at Pittsburgh 5-6

Milwaukee at Cincinnati 0-3

NY Yankees at NY Mets 5-1

Philadelphia at Atlanta 2-9

Houston at Colorado 4-2

San Francisco at San Diego 7-5

St. Louis at Seattle 5-2

Arizona at LA Dodgers 4-5

Thursday, July 4

Miami at Washington 2-5

Milwaukee at Cincinnati 0-1

Chi. Cubs at Pittsburgh 11-3

St. Louis at Seattle 5-4

Philadelphia at Atlanta 6-12

San Diego at LA Dodgers 1-5

Friday, July 5

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh 7-6

Philadelphia at NY Mets 7-2

Miami at Atlanta 0-1

Colorado at Arizona 0-8

San Diego at LA Dodgers 3-2

St. Louis at San Francisco 9-4

Saturday, July 6

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh late

Miami at Atlanta late

Philadelphia at NY Mets late

Chi. Cubs at Chi. White Sox late

St. Louis at San Francisco late

San Diego at LA Dodgers late

Colorado at Arizona late

Today’s Games

Philadelphia at NY Mets 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta 1:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh 1:35 p.m.

Chi. Cubs at Chi. White Sox 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at LA Dodgers 4:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB L10

NY Yankees 57 29 .663 — 8-2

Tampa Bay 50 39 .562 8.5 5-5

Boston 47 41 .534 11.0 5-5

Toronto 33 56 .371 25.5 4-6

Baltimore 26 61 .299 31.5 4-6

Central Division

W L Pct GB L10

Minnesota 55 32 .632 — 5-5

Cleveland 48 38 .558 6.5 7-3

Chi. White Sox 41 43 .488 12.5 5-5

Detroit 28 55 .337 25.0 2-8

Kansas City 30 59 .337 26.0 3-7

West Division

W L Pct GB L10

Houston 55 33 .625 — 7-3

Oakland 49 40 .551 6.5 8-2

Texas 47 41 .534 8.0 5-5

LA Angels 45 44 .506 10.5 6-4

Seattle 38 54 .413 19.0 3-7 Monday, July 1

Kansas City at Toronto 4-11

Baltimore at Tampa Bay 3-6

Tuesday, July 2

Boston at Toronto 10-6

Baltimore at Tampa Bay 3-6

NY Yankees at NY Mets 2-4

LA Angels at Texas 9-4

Houston at Colorado 9-8

Cleveland at Kansas City 9-5

Minnesota at Oakland 6-8

St. Louis at Seattle 4-5

Wednesday, July 3

Detroit at Chi. White Sox 5-7

Boston at Toronto 3-6

Baltimore at Tampa Bay 9-6

NY Yankees at NY Mets 5-1

LA Angels at Texas 6-2

Detroit at Chi. White Sox 6-9

Houston at Colorado 4-2

Cleveland at Kansas City 4-0

Minnesota at Oakland 4-3

St. Louis at Seattle 5-2

Thursday, July 4

Detroit at Chi. White Sox 11-5

Cleveland at Kansas City 8-4

Minnesota at Oakland 2-7

NY Yankees at Tampa Bay 8-4

Boston at Toronto 8-7

LA Angels at Texas 3-9

Friday, July 5

Kansas City at Washington 7-4

Baltimore at Toronto 4-1

NY Yankees at Tampa Bay 8-4

Boston at Detroit 9-6

Texas at Minnesota 6-15

LA Angels at Houston 5-4

Oakland at Seattle 5-2

Saturday, July 6

Texas at Minnesota 4-7

Baltimore at Toronto 8-1

Cleveland at Cincinnati late

Boston at Detroit late

NY Yankees at Tampa Bay late

LA Angels at Houston late

Chi. Cubs at Chi. White Sox late

Oakland at Seattle late

Today’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto 1:07 p.m.

NY Yankees at Tampa Bay 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Detroit 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at NY Mets 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington 1:35 p.m.

Chi. Cubs at Chi. White Sox 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota 2:10 p.m.

LA Angels at Houston 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle 4:10 p.m.

Golf

PGA 3M Open

Blaine, Minnesota Purse: $6,400,000 Par: 71

Score R1-R2

T1. B. DeChambeau -1 66-62

T2. Matthew Wolff -8 69-67

T2. Collin Morikawa -6 68-66

T2. Sam Saunders -4 65-67

T5. Wyndham Clark -6 66-69

T5. Roger Sloan -5 67-67

T5. Adam Hadwin -1 64-66

T8 . Joaquin Niemann -6 73-63

T8. Hideki Matsuyama -4 64-70

T8. Scott Brown -3 68-65

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Schedule

July 13 — Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, Kentucky Speedway

July 21 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway

July 28 — Gander RV 400, Pocono Raceway

August 4 — GoBowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International

August 11 — Consumers Energy 400, Michigan International Speedway

August 17 — Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway

September 1 — Bojangles’ Southern 500, Darlington Raceway

Sunday 8 — Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered By Florida Georgia Line

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

September 15 — South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway

September 21 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond International Raceway

September 29 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup

Points leaders through race 16 of 36

1. Joey Logano 677

2. Kyle Busch 659

3. Brad Keselowski 610

4. Kevin Harvick 610

5. Martin Truex Jr. 581

6. Denny Hamlin 574

7. Chase Elliott 570

8. Kurt Busch 537 9. Alex Bowman 509

10. Ryan Blaney 499

11. Aric Almirola 482

12. William Byron 455

13. Kyle Larson 451

14. Jimmie Johnson 436

15. Daniel Suarez 434

16. Clint Bowyer 431

17. Erik Jones 416 -261

18. Ryan Newman 411

19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 373

20. Paul Menard 369

21. Austin Dillon 352

22. Chris Buescher 349

23. Ty Dillon 277

24. Daniel Hemric 274

25. Matt DiBenedetto 247

Soccer

Eastern Conference

Pts W L T GD

Philadelphia 35 10 5 5 11

D.C. 31 20 8 5 4

Montreal 30 20 9 8 -7

Atlanta United 29 18 9 7 4

New York 29 16 7 1 11

N.Y. Red Bulls 27 18 8 7 6

Toronto FC 23 19 6 8 -3

New England 23 19 6 8 -14

Chicago Fire 22 19 5 7 3

Orlando City 21 18 6 9 0

Columbus 17 19 5 12 -12

FC Cincinnati 11 18 3 13 -27

Western Conference

Los Angeles 40 18 12 2 29

LA Galaxy 34 19 11 7 4

FC Dallas 29 20 8 7 4

Seattle 29 18 8 3

Minnesota 27 18 8 6

Houston 27 17 8 6 4

Real Salt Lake 26 18 8 8 -3

San Jose 25 18 7 -1

Portland 20 16 6 8 -3

Vancouver FC 20 19 4 -4

Colorado 19 19 5 10 -9

Kansas City 19 18 4 -6

Wednesday, July 3

Seattle at New York City 0-3

Philadelphia at Orlando 3-1

San Jose at Minnesota 1-3

Atlanta at Chicago 1-5

Los Angeles at Kansas City 5-1

New York at Houston 0-4

Columbus at Salt Lake 0-1

Thursday, July 4

New England at Colorado 2-1

D.C. at Dallas 0-2

Toronto at LA Galaxy 0-2

Saturday, July 6

Orlando at Philadelphia late

Houston at Cincinnati late

Seattle at Columbus late

Minnesota at Montreal late

Chicago at Kansas City late

Salt Lake at San Jose late

Vancouver at Los Angeles late

Today’s Games

New York at Atlanta 2:00 p.m.

Portland at New York City 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 12

New England at D.C. United 7:00 p.m.

Los Angeles at Houston 9:00 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy 11:00 p.m.

