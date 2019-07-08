TV LISTINGS
SUNDAY
TOUR DE FRANCE
8:30 a.m.
NBCSP — 2019 Tour de France Stage 2. Stage 2 of the 106th Tour de France
FIFA WORLD CUP SOCCER
11 a.m.
FOX — 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup United States vs The Netherlands. Final
INTERNATIONAL SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — USA Softball International Cup Championship Game: Teams TBA
MOTORSPORTS
12 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing New England Nationals, Saturday Nitro
1 p.m.
NBC — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship Mobil 1 Sportscar Grand Prix
1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing New England Nationals
PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
IND — BIG3 Basketball 3 Headed Monsters vs Killer 3s
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League Basketball San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League Basketball Minnesota Timberwolves vs Atlanta Hawks
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League Basketball Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League Basketball New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns
11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League Basketball Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Clippers
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m.
NBCSP — FIVB World Championships: Day 10
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
TBS — New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays
1:15 p.m.
FSSO — Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
2 p.m.
FOX— MLS Soccer New York Red Bulls at Atlanta United FC
6:30 p.m.
FS1— MLS Soccer Portland Timbers at New York City FC
TENNIS
3 p.m.
ABC — 2019 Wimbledon Championships
PROFESSIONAL GOLF ASSOCIATION
3 p.m.
IND — PGA Tour Golf 3M Open, Final Round
LACROSSE
3 p.m.
NBCSP — Premier Lacrosse League Chaos LC vs Chrome LC
4 p.m.
IND — MLL Lacrosse New York Lizards at Atlanta Blaze
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
NBC — Track and Field IAAF Diamond League
VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.
NBCSP — FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Gold Medal Match
GOLD CUP SOCCER
9 p.m.
FS1 — 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup Mexico vs USA. Final
BASEBALL
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB L10
Atlanta 53 36 .596 — 7-3
Philadelphia 46 42 .523 6.5 6-4
Washington 45 42 .517 7.0 8-2
NY Mets 39 49 .443 13.5 2-8
Miami 32 54 .372 19.5 2-8
Central Division
W L Pct GB L10
Milwaukee 47 42 .528 — 5-5
Chi. Cubs 46 42 .523 0.5 3-7
St. Louis 44 42 .512 1.5 4-6
Pittsburgh 42 45 .483 4.0 6-4
Cincinnati 41 44 .482 4.0 5-5
West Division
W L Pct GB L10
LA Dodgers 60 30 .667 — 6-4
Colorado 44 43 .506 14.5 4-6
Arizona 44 45 .494 15.5 5-5
San Diego 43 45 .489 16.0 5-5
San Francisco 39 48 .448 19.5 6-4
Monday, July 1
Chi. Cubs at Pittsburgh 5-18
Milwaukee at Cincinnati 8-6
San Francisco at San Diego 13-2
Tuesday, July 2
Miami at Washington 2-3
Chi. Cubs at Pittsburgh 1-5
Milwaukee at Cincinnati 4-5
NY Yankees at NY Mets 2-4
Philadelphia at Atlanta 2-0
St. Louis at Seattle 4-5
San Francisco at San Diego 10-4
Arizona at LA Dodgers 4-5
Wednesday, July 3
Miami at Washington 1-3
Chi. Cubs at Pittsburgh 5-6
Milwaukee at Cincinnati 0-3
NY Yankees at NY Mets 5-1
Philadelphia at Atlanta 2-9
Houston at Colorado 4-2
San Francisco at San Diego 7-5
St. Louis at Seattle 5-2
Arizona at LA Dodgers 4-5
Thursday, July 4
Miami at Washington 2-5
Milwaukee at Cincinnati 0-1
Chi. Cubs at Pittsburgh 11-3
St. Louis at Seattle 5-4
Philadelphia at Atlanta 6-12
San Diego at LA Dodgers 1-5
Friday, July 5
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh 7-6
Philadelphia at NY Mets 7-2
Miami at Atlanta 0-1
Colorado at Arizona 0-8
San Diego at LA Dodgers 3-2
St. Louis at San Francisco 9-4
Saturday, July 6
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh late
Miami at Atlanta late
Philadelphia at NY Mets late
Chi. Cubs at Chi. White Sox late
St. Louis at San Francisco late
San Diego at LA Dodgers late
Colorado at Arizona late
Today’s Games
Philadelphia at NY Mets 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta 1:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh 1:35 p.m.
Chi. Cubs at Chi. White Sox 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at LA Dodgers 4:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB L10
NY Yankees 57 29 .663 — 8-2
Tampa Bay 50 39 .562 8.5 5-5
Boston 47 41 .534 11.0 5-5
Toronto 33 56 .371 25.5 4-6
Baltimore 26 61 .299 31.5 4-6
Central Division
W L Pct GB L10
Minnesota 55 32 .632 — 5-5
Cleveland 48 38 .558 6.5 7-3
Chi. White Sox 41 43 .488 12.5 5-5
Detroit 28 55 .337 25.0 2-8
Kansas City 30 59 .337 26.0 3-7
West Division
W L Pct GB L10
Houston 55 33 .625 — 7-3
Oakland 49 40 .551 6.5 8-2
Texas 47 41 .534 8.0 5-5
LA Angels 45 44 .506 10.5 6-4
Seattle 38 54 .413 19.0 3-7 Monday, July 1
Kansas City at Toronto 4-11
Baltimore at Tampa Bay 3-6
Tuesday, July 2
Boston at Toronto 10-6
Baltimore at Tampa Bay 3-6
NY Yankees at NY Mets 2-4
LA Angels at Texas 9-4
Houston at Colorado 9-8
Cleveland at Kansas City 9-5
Minnesota at Oakland 6-8
St. Louis at Seattle 4-5
Wednesday, July 3
Detroit at Chi. White Sox 5-7
Boston at Toronto 3-6
Baltimore at Tampa Bay 9-6
NY Yankees at NY Mets 5-1
LA Angels at Texas 6-2
Detroit at Chi. White Sox 6-9
Houston at Colorado 4-2
Cleveland at Kansas City 4-0
Minnesota at Oakland 4-3
St. Louis at Seattle 5-2
Thursday, July 4
Detroit at Chi. White Sox 11-5
Cleveland at Kansas City 8-4
Minnesota at Oakland 2-7
NY Yankees at Tampa Bay 8-4
Boston at Toronto 8-7
LA Angels at Texas 3-9
Friday, July 5
Kansas City at Washington 7-4
Baltimore at Toronto 4-1
NY Yankees at Tampa Bay 8-4
Boston at Detroit 9-6
Texas at Minnesota 6-15
LA Angels at Houston 5-4
Oakland at Seattle 5-2
Saturday, July 6
Texas at Minnesota 4-7
Baltimore at Toronto 8-1
Cleveland at Cincinnati late
Boston at Detroit late
NY Yankees at Tampa Bay late
LA Angels at Houston late
Chi. Cubs at Chi. White Sox late
Oakland at Seattle late
Today’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto 1:07 p.m.
NY Yankees at Tampa Bay 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Detroit 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at NY Mets 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington 1:35 p.m.
Chi. Cubs at Chi. White Sox 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota 2:10 p.m.
LA Angels at Houston 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle 4:10 p.m.
Golf
PGA 3M Open
Blaine, Minnesota Purse: $6,400,000 Par: 71
Score R1-R2
T1. B. DeChambeau -1 66-62
T2. Matthew Wolff -8 69-67
T2. Collin Morikawa -6 68-66
T2. Sam Saunders -4 65-67
T5. Wyndham Clark -6 66-69
T5. Roger Sloan -5 67-67
T5. Adam Hadwin -1 64-66
T8 . Joaquin Niemann -6 73-63
T8. Hideki Matsuyama -4 64-70
T8. Scott Brown -3 68-65
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Schedule
July 13 — Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, Kentucky Speedway
July 21 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway
July 28 — Gander RV 400, Pocono Raceway
August 4 — GoBowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International
August 11 — Consumers Energy 400, Michigan International Speedway
August 17 — Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway
September 1 — Bojangles’ Southern 500, Darlington Raceway
Sunday 8 — Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered By Florida Georgia Line
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
September 15 — South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway
September 21 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond International Raceway
September 29 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup
Points leaders through race 16 of 36
1. Joey Logano 677
2. Kyle Busch 659
3. Brad Keselowski 610
4. Kevin Harvick 610
5. Martin Truex Jr. 581
6. Denny Hamlin 574
7. Chase Elliott 570
8. Kurt Busch 537 9. Alex Bowman 509
10. Ryan Blaney 499
11. Aric Almirola 482
12. William Byron 455
13. Kyle Larson 451
14. Jimmie Johnson 436
15. Daniel Suarez 434
16. Clint Bowyer 431
17. Erik Jones 416 -261
18. Ryan Newman 411
19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 373
20. Paul Menard 369
21. Austin Dillon 352
22. Chris Buescher 349
23. Ty Dillon 277
24. Daniel Hemric 274
25. Matt DiBenedetto 247
Soccer
Eastern Conference
Pts W L T GD
Philadelphia 35 10 5 5 11
D.C. 31 20 8 5 4
Montreal 30 20 9 8 -7
Atlanta United 29 18 9 7 4
New York 29 16 7 1 11
N.Y. Red Bulls 27 18 8 7 6
Toronto FC 23 19 6 8 -3
New England 23 19 6 8 -14
Chicago Fire 22 19 5 7 3
Orlando City 21 18 6 9 0
Columbus 17 19 5 12 -12
FC Cincinnati 11 18 3 13 -27
Western Conference
Los Angeles 40 18 12 2 29
LA Galaxy 34 19 11 7 4
FC Dallas 29 20 8 7 4
Seattle 29 18 8 3
Minnesota 27 18 8 6
Houston 27 17 8 6 4
Real Salt Lake 26 18 8 8 -3
San Jose 25 18 7 -1
Portland 20 16 6 8 -3
Vancouver FC 20 19 4 -4
Colorado 19 19 5 10 -9
Kansas City 19 18 4 -6
Wednesday, July 3
Seattle at New York City 0-3
Philadelphia at Orlando 3-1
San Jose at Minnesota 1-3
Atlanta at Chicago 1-5
Los Angeles at Kansas City 5-1
New York at Houston 0-4
Columbus at Salt Lake 0-1
Thursday, July 4
New England at Colorado 2-1
D.C. at Dallas 0-2
Toronto at LA Galaxy 0-2
Saturday, July 6
Orlando at Philadelphia late
Houston at Cincinnati late
Seattle at Columbus late
Minnesota at Montreal late
Chicago at Kansas City late
Salt Lake at San Jose late
Vancouver at Los Angeles late
Today’s Games
New York at Atlanta 2:00 p.m.
Portland at New York City 6:30 p.m.
Friday, July 12
New England at D.C. United 7:00 p.m.
Los Angeles at Houston 9:00 p.m.
San Jose at LA Galaxy 11:00 p.m.