BASEBALL

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB L10

Atlanta 66 47 .584 - 6-4

Washington 58 52 .527 6.5 4-6

Philadelphia 58 53 .523 7.0 5-5

NY Mets 55 56 .495 10.0 9-1

Miami 42 67 .385 22.0 5-5

Central Division

W L Pct GB L10

Chi. Cubs 60 51 .541 - 6-4

St. Louis 58 51 .532 1.0 6-4

Milwaukee 57 56 .504 4.0 4-6

Cincinnati 52 58 .473 7.5 6-4

Pittsburgh 48 63 .432 12.0 2-8

West Division

W L Pct GB L10

LA Dodgers 73 40 .646 - 6-4

San Francisco 56 55 .505 16.0 5-5

Arizona 55 56 .495 17.0 4-6

San Diego 51 59 .464 20.5 4-6

Colorado 51 60 .459 21.0 4-6

Thursday, August 1

Minnesota at Miami 4-5

San Francisco at Philadelphia 2-10

NY Mets at Chi. White Sox 4-0

Milwaukee at Oakland 3-5

Chi. Cubs at St. Louis 0-8

Cincinnati at Atlanta 1-4

San Diego at LA Dodgers 2-8

Friday, August 2

Milwaukee at Chi. Cubs 2-6

White Sox at Philadelphia 4-3

NY Mets at Pittsburgh 4-8

Cincinnati at Atlanta 5-2

San Francisco at Colorado 4-5

Washington at Arizona 3-0

San Diego at LA Dodgers 5-2

Saturday, August 3

Milwaukee at Chi. Cubs 1-4

Miami at Tampa Bay 6-8

NY Mets at Pittsburgh 7-5

Cincinnati at Atlanta 4-5

Washington at Arizona 7-18

San Francisco at Colorado 6-5

St. Louis at Oakland 3-8

San Diego at LA Dodgers 1-4

Today’s Games

Chi. White Sox at Philadelphia 10-5

Miami at Tampa Bay 2-7

Cincinnati at Atlanta 6-4

NY Mets at Pittsburgh 13-2

Milwaukee at Chi. Cubs 2-7

San Francisco at Colorado late

St. Louis at Oakland late

Washington at Arizona late

San Diego at LA Dodgers late

Today’s Games

Miami at NY Mets 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

LA Angels at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

Miami at NY Mets 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Chi. Cubs 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco 9:45 p.m.

St. Louis at LA Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday, August 6

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

LA Angels at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

Miami at NY Mets 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chi. Cubs 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco 9:45 p.m.

St. Louis at LA Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB L10

NY Yankees 71 39 .645 - 6-4

Tampa Bay 65 48 .575 7.5 8-2

Boston 59 54 .522 13.5 3-7

Toronto 45 69 .395 28.0 6-4

Baltimore 38 73 .342 33.5 6-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB L10

Minnesota 69 42 .622 - 8-2

Cleveland 66 45 .595 3.0 7-3

Chi. White Sox 48 61 .440 20.0 3-7

Kansas City 40 73 .354 30.0 1-9

Detroit 32 74 .302 34.5 2-8

West Division

W L Pct GB L10

Houston 73 40 .646 - 8-2

Oakland 63 48 .568 9.0 6-4

Texas 56 54 .509 15.5 6-4

LA Angels 56 57 .496 17.0 2-8

Seattle 47 67 .412 26.5 6-4

Thursday, August 1

Minnesota at Miami 4-5

NY Mets at Chi. White Sox 4-0

Milwaukee at Oakland 3-5

Toronto at Baltimore 11-2

Tampa Bay at Boston 9-4

Houston at Cleveland 7-1

Friday, August 2

White Sox at Philadelphia 4-3

Toronto at Baltimore 5-2

Boston at NY Yankees 2-4

LA Angels at Cleveland 3-7

Detroit at Texas 4-5

Kansas City at Minnesota 9-11

Seattle at Houston 2-10

Saturday, August 3

Boston at NY Yankees 2-9

White Sox at Philadelphia 2-3

Toronto at Baltimore 4-6

Boston at NY Yankees 4-6

Kansas City at Minnesota 3-11

LA Angels at Cleveland 2-7

Seattle at Houston 0-9

Detroit at Texas 4-5

Sunday, August 4

Chi. White Sox at Philadelphia 10-5

Toronto at Baltimore 5-6

Miami at Tampa Bay 2-7

LA Angels at Cleveland 2-6

Kansas City at Minnesota 0-3

Seattle at Houston 1-3

Detroit at Texas late

St. Louis at Oakland late

Boston at NY Yankees late

Today’s Games

NY Yankees at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

LA Angels at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

Chi. White Sox at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chi. Cubs 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday, August 6

Chi. White Sox at Detroit 1:10 p.m.

NY Yankees at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

LA Angels at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

Chi. White Sox at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chi. Cubs 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Schedule

August 11 — Consumers Energy 400, Michigan International Speedway

August 17 — Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway

September 1 — Bojangles’ Southern 500, Darlington Raceway

Sunday 8 — Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered By Florida Georgia Line

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

September 15 — South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway

September 21 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond International Raceway

September 29 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup

Points leaders through race 21 of 36

1. Joey Logano 824

2. Kyle Busch 818

3. Kevin Harvick 739

4. Denny Hamlin 722

5. Brad Keselowski 701

6. Martin Truex Jr. 695

7. Kurt Busch 650

8. Chase Elliott 616

9. Aric Almirola 614

10.Ryan Blaney 599

11. Alex Bowman 596

12. William Byron 582

13. Erik Jones 559

14. Kyle Larson 557

15. Clint Bowyer 532

16. Ryan Newman 532

17. Jimmie Johnson 520

18. Daniel Suarez 501

19. Paul Menard 464

20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 444

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB CONF

Connecticut 16 6 .727 - 10-3

Washington 14 6 .700 1.0 8-2

Chicago 12 9 .571 3.5 7-4

New York 8 13 .381 7.5 1-7

Indiana 8 15 .348 8.5 4-6

Atlanta 5 17 .227 11.0 2-10

Western Conference

W L Pct GB CONF

Las Vegas 15 7 .682 - 8-4

Los Angeles 12 8 .600 2.0 5-4

Seattle 12 10 .545 3.0 6-4

Phoenix 10 10 .500 4.0 5-5

Minnesota 10 11 .476 4.5 4-6

Dallas 6 16 .273 9.0 3-8

Thursday, August 1

Phoenix at Connecticut 62-68

New York at Dallas 64-87

Las Vegas at Los Angeles 68-76

Friday, August 2

Washington at Seattle 99-79.

Saturday, August 3

Chicago at Atlanta 87-75

Minnesota at Indiana 75-86

Las Vegas at Dallas 75-70

Sunday, August 4

Connecticut at New York late

Seattle at Los Angeles late

Washington at Phoenix late

Tuesday, August 6

Minnesota at Atlanta 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 7

New York at Chicago 8:00 p.m.

Soccer

Eastern Conference

Pts W L T DG

Atlanta 39 12 9 3 12

Philadelphia 39 11 7 6 5

New York 37 11 9 4 7

D.C. United 36 9 6 9 5

New York City 35 9 4 8 10

Montreal 33 10 12 3 -10

New England 33 9 9 6 -7

Toronto 32 9 10 5 -2

Orlando 29 8 11 5 -1

Chicago 27 6 10 9 0

Columbus 25 7 14 4 -12

Cincinnati 17 5 17 2 -32

Western Conference

Los Angeles 52 16 3 4 38

Minnesota 38 11 7 5 9

San Jose 38 11 7 5 6

Seattle 38 11 6 5 5

LA Galaxy 37 12 10 1 -4

Salt Lake 34 10 9 4 2

Dallas 33 9 9 6 3

Portland 31 9 9 4 2

Houston 30 9 11 3 -4

Kansas City 25 6 9 7 -6

Vancouver 24 5 11 9 -17

Colorado 23 6 12 5 -9

Saturday, August 3

LA Galaxy at Atlanta United 0-3

Toronto FC at New York 0-2

Dallas at Orlando City 2-0

Los Angeles at New England 2-0

Vancouver at Cincinnati 2-1

Chicago Fire at Houston 1-0

Montreal Impact at Colorado 3-6

Columbus at San Jose 1-1

New York City at Salt Lake 1-3

Sunday, August 4

Portland at Minnesota 1-0

Philadelphia at D.C. United late

Kansas City at Seattle late

Thursday, August 8

Houston at New York City 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 10

New England at Seattle 4:00 p.m.

Cincinnati at Columbus 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas 8:00 p.m.

Salt Lake at Kansas City 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado 9:00 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago 9:00 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland 11:00 p.m.

Golf

Wyndham Championship

Sedgefield County Club, Greensboro, North Carolina; Purse: $6,200,000; Par: 70

Total R1-R2

1. J.T. Poston -22 65-65

2. Byeong-Hun An -21 62-65

3. Webb Simpson -20 64 -65

4. Viktor Hovland -19 66-66

5. Si Woo Kim -17 66-65

T6. Billy Horschel 16 68-67

T6. Sung-Jae Im -16 62-67

T6. Brian Harman -16 67-65

T6. Jason Kokrak -16 70-64

T6. Rory Sabbatini -16 63-68

T6. Brice Garnett -16 64-64

