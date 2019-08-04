BASEBALL
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB L10
Atlanta 66 47 .584 - 6-4
Washington 58 52 .527 6.5 4-6
Philadelphia 58 53 .523 7.0 5-5
NY Mets 55 56 .495 10.0 9-1
Miami 42 67 .385 22.0 5-5
Central Division
W L Pct GB L10
Chi. Cubs 60 51 .541 - 6-4
St. Louis 58 51 .532 1.0 6-4
Milwaukee 57 56 .504 4.0 4-6
Cincinnati 52 58 .473 7.5 6-4
Pittsburgh 48 63 .432 12.0 2-8
West Division
W L Pct GB L10
LA Dodgers 73 40 .646 - 6-4
San Francisco 56 55 .505 16.0 5-5
Arizona 55 56 .495 17.0 4-6
San Diego 51 59 .464 20.5 4-6
Colorado 51 60 .459 21.0 4-6
Thursday, August 1
Minnesota at Miami 4-5
San Francisco at Philadelphia 2-10
NY Mets at Chi. White Sox 4-0
Milwaukee at Oakland 3-5
Chi. Cubs at St. Louis 0-8
Cincinnati at Atlanta 1-4
San Diego at LA Dodgers 2-8
Friday, August 2
Milwaukee at Chi. Cubs 2-6
White Sox at Philadelphia 4-3
NY Mets at Pittsburgh 4-8
Cincinnati at Atlanta 5-2
San Francisco at Colorado 4-5
Washington at Arizona 3-0
San Diego at LA Dodgers 5-2
Saturday, August 3
Milwaukee at Chi. Cubs 1-4
Miami at Tampa Bay 6-8
NY Mets at Pittsburgh 7-5
Cincinnati at Atlanta 4-5
Washington at Arizona 7-18
San Francisco at Colorado 6-5
St. Louis at Oakland 3-8
San Diego at LA Dodgers 1-4
Today’s Games
Chi. White Sox at Philadelphia 10-5
Miami at Tampa Bay 2-7
Cincinnati at Atlanta 6-4
NY Mets at Pittsburgh 13-2
Milwaukee at Chi. Cubs 2-7
San Francisco at Colorado late
St. Louis at Oakland late
Washington at Arizona late
San Diego at LA Dodgers late
Today’s Games
Miami at NY Mets 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.
LA Angels at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.
Miami at NY Mets 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Chi. Cubs 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona 9:40 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco 9:45 p.m.
St. Louis at LA Dodgers 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday, August 6
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.
LA Angels at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.
Miami at NY Mets 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chi. Cubs 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona 9:40 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco 9:45 p.m.
St. Louis at LA Dodgers 10:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB L10
NY Yankees 71 39 .645 - 6-4
Tampa Bay 65 48 .575 7.5 8-2
Boston 59 54 .522 13.5 3-7
Toronto 45 69 .395 28.0 6-4
Baltimore 38 73 .342 33.5 6-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB L10
Minnesota 69 42 .622 - 8-2
Cleveland 66 45 .595 3.0 7-3
Chi. White Sox 48 61 .440 20.0 3-7
Kansas City 40 73 .354 30.0 1-9
Detroit 32 74 .302 34.5 2-8
West Division
W L Pct GB L10
Houston 73 40 .646 - 8-2
Oakland 63 48 .568 9.0 6-4
Texas 56 54 .509 15.5 6-4
LA Angels 56 57 .496 17.0 2-8
Seattle 47 67 .412 26.5 6-4
Thursday, August 1
Minnesota at Miami 4-5
NY Mets at Chi. White Sox 4-0
Milwaukee at Oakland 3-5
Toronto at Baltimore 11-2
Tampa Bay at Boston 9-4
Houston at Cleveland 7-1
Friday, August 2
White Sox at Philadelphia 4-3
Toronto at Baltimore 5-2
Boston at NY Yankees 2-4
LA Angels at Cleveland 3-7
Detroit at Texas 4-5
Kansas City at Minnesota 9-11
Seattle at Houston 2-10
Saturday, August 3
Boston at NY Yankees 2-9
White Sox at Philadelphia 2-3
Toronto at Baltimore 4-6
Boston at NY Yankees 4-6
Kansas City at Minnesota 3-11
LA Angels at Cleveland 2-7
Seattle at Houston 0-9
Detroit at Texas 4-5
Sunday, August 4
Chi. White Sox at Philadelphia 10-5
Toronto at Baltimore 5-6
Miami at Tampa Bay 2-7
LA Angels at Cleveland 2-6
Kansas City at Minnesota 0-3
Seattle at Houston 1-3
Detroit at Texas late
St. Louis at Oakland late
Boston at NY Yankees late
Today’s Games
NY Yankees at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.
LA Angels at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.
Chi. White Sox at Detroit 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chi. Cubs 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday, August 6
Chi. White Sox at Detroit 1:10 p.m.
NY Yankees at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.
LA Angels at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.
Chi. White Sox at Detroit 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chi. Cubs 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle 10:10 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Schedule
August 11 — Consumers Energy 400, Michigan International Speedway
August 17 — Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway
September 1 — Bojangles’ Southern 500, Darlington Raceway
Sunday 8 — Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered By Florida Georgia Line
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
September 15 — South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway
September 21 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond International Raceway
September 29 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup
Points leaders through race 21 of 36
1. Joey Logano 824
2. Kyle Busch 818
3. Kevin Harvick 739
4. Denny Hamlin 722
5. Brad Keselowski 701
6. Martin Truex Jr. 695
7. Kurt Busch 650
8. Chase Elliott 616
9. Aric Almirola 614
10.Ryan Blaney 599
11. Alex Bowman 596
12. William Byron 582
13. Erik Jones 559
14. Kyle Larson 557
15. Clint Bowyer 532
16. Ryan Newman 532
17. Jimmie Johnson 520
18. Daniel Suarez 501
19. Paul Menard 464
20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 444
WNBA
Eastern Conference
W L Pct GB CONF
Connecticut 16 6 .727 - 10-3
Washington 14 6 .700 1.0 8-2
Chicago 12 9 .571 3.5 7-4
New York 8 13 .381 7.5 1-7
Indiana 8 15 .348 8.5 4-6
Atlanta 5 17 .227 11.0 2-10
Western Conference
W L Pct GB CONF
Las Vegas 15 7 .682 - 8-4
Los Angeles 12 8 .600 2.0 5-4
Seattle 12 10 .545 3.0 6-4
Phoenix 10 10 .500 4.0 5-5
Minnesota 10 11 .476 4.5 4-6
Dallas 6 16 .273 9.0 3-8
Thursday, August 1
Phoenix at Connecticut 62-68
New York at Dallas 64-87
Las Vegas at Los Angeles 68-76
Friday, August 2
Washington at Seattle 99-79.
Saturday, August 3
Chicago at Atlanta 87-75
Minnesota at Indiana 75-86
Las Vegas at Dallas 75-70
Sunday, August 4
Connecticut at New York late
Seattle at Los Angeles late
Washington at Phoenix late
Tuesday, August 6
Minnesota at Atlanta 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, August 7
New York at Chicago 8:00 p.m.
Soccer
Eastern Conference
Pts W L T DG
Atlanta 39 12 9 3 12
Philadelphia 39 11 7 6 5
New York 37 11 9 4 7
D.C. United 36 9 6 9 5
New York City 35 9 4 8 10
Montreal 33 10 12 3 -10
New England 33 9 9 6 -7
Toronto 32 9 10 5 -2
Orlando 29 8 11 5 -1
Chicago 27 6 10 9 0
Columbus 25 7 14 4 -12
Cincinnati 17 5 17 2 -32
Western Conference
Los Angeles 52 16 3 4 38
Minnesota 38 11 7 5 9
San Jose 38 11 7 5 6
Seattle 38 11 6 5 5
LA Galaxy 37 12 10 1 -4
Salt Lake 34 10 9 4 2
Dallas 33 9 9 6 3
Portland 31 9 9 4 2
Houston 30 9 11 3 -4
Kansas City 25 6 9 7 -6
Vancouver 24 5 11 9 -17
Colorado 23 6 12 5 -9
Saturday, August 3
LA Galaxy at Atlanta United 0-3
Toronto FC at New York 0-2
Dallas at Orlando City 2-0
Los Angeles at New England 2-0
Vancouver at Cincinnati 2-1
Chicago Fire at Houston 1-0
Montreal Impact at Colorado 3-6
Columbus at San Jose 1-1
New York City at Salt Lake 1-3
Sunday, August 4
Portland at Minnesota 1-0
Philadelphia at D.C. United late
Kansas City at Seattle late
Thursday, August 8
Houston at New York City 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 10
New England at Seattle 4:00 p.m.
Cincinnati at Columbus 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas 8:00 p.m.
Salt Lake at Kansas City 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado 9:00 p.m.
Montreal at Chicago 9:00 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland 11:00 p.m.
Golf
Wyndham Championship
Sedgefield County Club, Greensboro, North Carolina; Purse: $6,200,000; Par: 70
Total R1-R2
1. J.T. Poston -22 65-65
2. Byeong-Hun An -21 62-65
3. Webb Simpson -20 64 -65
4. Viktor Hovland -19 66-66
5. Si Woo Kim -17 66-65
T6. Billy Horschel 16 68-67
T6. Sung-Jae Im -16 62-67
T6. Brian Harman -16 67-65
T6. Jason Kokrak -16 70-64
T6. Rory Sabbatini -16 63-68
T6. Brice Garnett -16 64-64