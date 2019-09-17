NFL AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 2 0 0 1.000 76 3 Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 45 30 N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 16 17 Miami 0 2 0 .000 10 102 South W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 60 32 Houston 1 1 0 .500 41 42 Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 43 47 Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 38 53 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 82 27 Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 13 43 Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 37 62 Pittsburgh 0 2 0 .000 29 61 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 68 36 L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 40 37 Oakland 1 1 0 .500 34 44 Denver 0 2 0 .000 30 40 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 2 0 0 1.000 66 38 Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 52 51 Washington 0 2 0 .000 48 63 N.Y. NASCAR NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Sunday At Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas, NV Lap Length: 1.50 miles 1. (24) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 267 laps, 0.0 rating, 53 points, 6 playoff points 2. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 0.0, 51, 0 3. (18) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 0.0, 34, 0 4. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 0.0, 39, 0 5. (23) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 0.0, 35, 0 6. (19) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267, 0.0, 32, 0 7. (14) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267, 0.0, 39, 0 8. (15) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267, 0.0, 39, 0 9. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 0.0, 47, 1 10. (17) Ryan Newman, Ford, 267, 0.0, 27, 0 11. (9) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 267, 0.0, 26, 0 12. (7) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 0.0, 31, 0 13. (4) Aric Almirola, Ford, 267, 0.0, 32, 0 14. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 267, 0.0, 23, 0 15. (13) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 0.0, 26, 0 16. (27) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 0.0, 21, 0 17. (6) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 267, 0.0, 20, 0 18. (28) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 266, 0.0, 19, 0 19. (20) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 266, 0.0, 18, 0 20. (2) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 266, 0.0, 24, 0 21. (25) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 266, 0.0, 16, 0 22. (11) David Ragan, Ford, 266, 0.0, 15, 0 23. (31) Darrell Wallace Jr., Chevrolet, 266, 0.0, 14, 0 24. (10) Michael McDowell, Ford, 266, 0.0, 13, 0 25. (1) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 266, 0.0, 12, 0 26. (12) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 265, 0.0, 11, 0 27. (16) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 265, 0.0, 10, 0 28. (33) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 265, 0.0, 9, 0 29. (30) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 265, 0.0, 0, 0 30. (29) Matt Tifft, Ford, 264, 0.0, 7, 0 31. (32) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 262, 0.0, 0, 0 32. (36) JJ Yeley, Ford, 260, 0.0, 0, 0 33. (35) BJ McLeod, Ford, 259, 0.0, 0, 0 34. (38) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 257, 0.0, 0, 0 35. (34) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 255, 0.0, 0, 0 36. (26) Erik Jones, Toyota, 254, 0.0, 2, 0 37. (37) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 250, 0.0, 1, 0 38. (39) Joey Gase, Toyota, 249, 0.0, 0, 0 39. HS FOOTBALL
Class 7A
1) Grayson 3-0 – beat Marietta 28-14
2) Lowndes 4-0 – beat East Coweta 27-3
3) McEachern 3-0 – beat Cedar Grove 29-7
4) Marietta 3-1 – lost to Grayson 28-14
5) Colquitt County 3-1 – lost to Valdosta 50-49
6) Hillgrove 3-0 — off
7) Milton 1-2 — lost to JSerra Catholic, Cal. 17-14
8) Parkview 1-1 — off
9) North Gwinnett 1-1 – game suspended
10) Archer 2-1 — lost to Mill Creek 10-7
Class 6A
1) Valdosta 3-0 – beat Colquitt County 50-49
2) Dacula 3-0 – off
3) Coffee 4-0 – beat Taravella, Fla. 56-0
4) Harrison 4-0 – beat South Cobb 38-20
5) Houston Co. 4-0 – beat Peach County 32-31 OT
6) Lee County 3-1 – beat Americus-Sumter 49-6
7) Allatoona 2-1 – beat River Ridge 38-0
8) Lanier 3-0 — off
9) Dalton 3-0 – beat Sequoyah 42-14
10) Northside-Warner Robins 2-2 – beat Whitewater 35-6
Class 5A
1) Buford 3-0 – beat Life Christian Aca. 33-22
2) Bainbridge 4-0 – beat Brooks County 27-26
3) Carrollton 4-0 – beat Villa Rica 23-2
4) Warner Robins 3-0 – beat Baldwin 37-14
5) Jones County 4-0 – beat Union Grove 28-21
6) Dutchtown 4-0 – beat Ola 13-7
7) Rome 2-1 – beat Kell 21-20
8) Stockbridge 3-0 – beat Locust Grove 21-6
9) Wayne County 2-0 – beat Beaufort, S.C. 31-14
10) Kell 2-1 – lost to Rome 21-20
Class 4A
1) Cartersville 3-0 – beat McNair 51-0
2) Marist 3-0 – beat Westminster 14-0
3) Troup 3-0 – beat Harris County 27-21
4) Woodward Academy 3-0 – Off
5) Blessed Trinity – 3-1 – beat Benedictine 28-7
6) Sandy Creek 3-0 – beat Ridgeland 43-7
7) Cairo 2-1 – beat Northside-Columbus 53-7
8) Flowery Branch 2-0 – game canceled at Winder-Barrow
9) Burke County 2-1 – beat Wilkinson County 49-6
10) West Laurens 3-0 — off
Class AAA
1) Peach County 2-1 – lost to Houston County 32-31
2) Cedar Grove 2-2 – lost to McEachern 29-7
3) Calhoun 3-0 – beat Sonoraville 17-7
4) Pierce County 3-0 – beat New Hampstead 49-40
5) Greater Atlanta Christian 2-1 – Off
6) Hart County 4-0 – beat Madison County 32-9
7) Appling County 3-0 – beat Dodge County 42-7
8) Lovett 3-1 – beat Mary Persons 29-27
9) Crisp County 2-2 – beat Tift County 27-14
10) Liberty County 1-0 – game canceled
Class AA
1) Rockmart 3-0 beat Heard County 47-14
2) Hapeville Charter 1-1 – off
3) Callaway 2-1 – beat Cross Keys 69-0
4) Dublin 2-0 – off
5) Rabun County 3-0 – beat Stephens County 44-7
6) Washington County 3-0 – beat Greenbrier 42-7
7) Brooks County 1-2 – lost to Bainbridge 27-26
8) Swainsboro 2-1 – beat Cross Creek 48-0
9) Fitzgerald 2-1 – beat Upson-Lee 21-18
10) Douglas 3-0 — off
Class A
1) Clinch County 3-0 – beat Dooly County 47-12
2) Irwin County 2-0 – game canceled
3) Pelham 3-0 – beat Randolph Clay 70-0
4) Marion County 3-0 – beat Pacelli 47-0
5) Mitchell County 2-1 – beat Miller County 36-8
6) Commerce 2-1 – off
7) Trion 3-0 – beat Armuchee 41-6
8) Bowdon 3-0 — off
9) Wilcox County 3-0 — beat Berrien Co. 50-0
10) Johnson County 2-0 — off
NFL
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 2 0 0 1.000 66 38
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 52 51
Washington 0 2 0 .000 48 63
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 31 63
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 37 45
Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 36 48
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 39 55
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 41 50
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 31 19
Detroit 1 0 1 .750 40 37
Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 44 33
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 19 24
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 72 34
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 57 36
Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 49 46
Arizona 0 1 1 .250 44 50
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 2 0 0 1.000 76 3
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 45 30
N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 19 40
Miami 0 2 0 .000 10 102
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 60 32
Houston 1 1 0 .500 41 42
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 43 47
Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 38 53
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 82 27
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 36 46
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 37 62
Pittsburgh 0 2 0 .000 29 61
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 68 36
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 40 37
Oakland 1 1 0 .500 34 44
Denver 0 2 0 .000 30 40
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 20, Carolina 14
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 23, Arizona 17
Dallas 31, Washington 21
Indianapolis 19, Tennessee 17
Seattle 28, Pittsburgh 26
San Francisco 41, Cincinnati 17
Detroit 13, L.A. Chargers 10
Green Bay 21, Minnesota 16
Houston 13, Jacksonville 12
New England 43, Miami 0
Buffalo 28, N.Y. Giants 14
Kansas City 28, Oakland 10
L.A. Rams 27, New Orleans 9
Chicago 16, Denver 14
Atlanta 24, Philadelphia 20
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 23, N.Y. Jets 3
Thursday’s Games
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Miami at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Denver at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sep. 23
Chicago at Washington, 8:15 p.m.
BASEBALL
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB L10
Atlanta 93 58 .616 — 6-4
Washington 82 67 .550 10 4-6
Philadelphia 76 72 .514 15 4-6
New York 77 73 .513 15 5-5
Miami 52 98 .347 40 2-8
Central Division
W L Pct GB L10
St. Louis 84 66 .560 — 5-5
Chicago 82 68 .547 2 6-4
Milwaukee 81 69 .540 3 9-1
Cincinnati 70 81 .464 14 4-6
Pittsburgh 65 85 .433 19 4-6
West Division
W L Pct GB L10
Los Angeles 97 54 .642 — 6-4
Arizona 77 74 .510 20 3-7
San Francisco 72 78 .480 24 5-5
San Diego 68 82 .453 28 4-6
Colorado 66 85 .437 31 7-3
Sunday’s Games
Washington 7, Atlanta 0
Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 6
Chicago Cubs 16, Pittsburgh 6
Colorado 10, San Diego 5
San Francisco 2, Miami 1
Cincinnati 3, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1
St. Louis 4, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 2
Colorado 9, N.Y. Mets 4
Arizona 7, Miami 5
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at Atlanta (Keuchel 8-5), late
San Diego (Paddack 9-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3), late
Washington (Corbin 12-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 9-13), late
Cincinnati (Gray 10-7) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-6), late
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 2-2) at Colorado (Melville 2-2), late
Miami (Smith 8-10) at Arizona (Young 7-4), late
Today’s Games
Washington (Scherzer 10-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 12-9), 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8) at Colorado (Hoffman 2-6), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 5-13) at Arizona (Leake 2-3), 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 8-12) at Atlanta (Teheran 10-9), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 2-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-6), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10), 8:05 p.m.
INTERLEAGUE AT
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Boston 6, Philadelphia 3
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle (Gonzales 15-11) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-4), late
Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4), late
Today’s Games
Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB L10
New York 98 53 .649 — 6-4
Tampa Bay 89 62 .589 9 7-3
Boston 79 70 .530 18 4-6
Toronto 59 91 .393 38 4-6
Baltimore 49 101 .327 48 3-7
Central Division
W L Pct GB L10
Minnesota 92 58 .613 — 5-5
Cleveland 87 63 .580 5 6-4
Chicago 65 85 .433 27 3-7
Kansas City 56 95 .371 36 5-5
Detroit 45 104 .302 46 4-6
West Division
W L Pct GB L10
Houston 98 53 .649 — 7-3
Oakland 90 61 .596 8 8-2
Texas 74 77 .490 24 6-4
Los Angeles 68 82 .453 29 3-7
Seattle 62 88 .413 35 4-6
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5
Baltimore 8, Detroit 2
Houston 12, Kansas City 3
Oakland 6, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4
Seattle 11, Chicago White Sox 10
Monday’s Games
Detroit 5, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 6, Oakland 5
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), late
Toronto (Thornton 5-9) at Baltimore (Shepherd 0-0), late
Detroit at Cleveland (Plutko 6-4), late
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-9) at Minnesota (Perez 10-7), late
Texas (Lynn 14-10) at Houston (Verlander 18-6), late
Kansas City (Lopez 4-7) at Oakland (Anderson 12-9), late
Today’s Games
Kansas City (Duffy 6-6) at Oakland (Bailey 6-2), 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Peters 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-8), 6:35 p.m.
Toronto (Buchholz 1-5) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-14), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-15) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-8) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Allard 4-0) at Houston (Cole 17-5), 8:10 p.m.
INTERLEAGUE AT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco (Webb 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Today’s Games
San Francisco (Samardzija 10-12) at Boston (Chacin 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
WNBA
Women’s National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 26 8 .765 —
Connecticut 23 11 .676 3
Chicago 20 14 .588 6
Indiana 13 21 .382 13
New York 10 24 .294 16
Atlanta 8 26 .235 18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 22 12 .647 —
Las Vegas 21 13 .618 1
Seattle 18 16 .529 4
Minnesota 18 16 .529 4
Phoenix 15 19 .441 7
Dallas 10 24 .294 12
Sunday’s Games
Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69
Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92
Tuesday’s Games
Los Angeles at Connecticut, late
Las Vegas at Washington, late
Soccer
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 16 5 9 57 56 37
Philadelphia Union 15 8 7 52 55 43
Atlanta United FC 15 11 3 48 48 36
Toronto FC 12 10 9 45 53 49
D.C. United 12 10 9 45 40 38
New York Red Bulls 12 13 5 41 49 48
New England Revolution 10 10 10 40 45 52
Montreal Impact 11 16 4 37 42 57
Chicago Fire 9 12 10 37 48 43
Orlando City SC 9 13 9 36 40 44
Columbus Crew SC 9 15 7 34 36 45
FC Cincinnati 6 21 3 21 30 72
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 19 4 7 64 77 33
Seattle Sounders FC 14 9 7 49 50 47
Minnesota United FC 14 10 6 48 49 40
Real Salt Lake 14 12 4 46 42 38
LA Galaxy 14 13 3 45 49 49
San Jose Earthquakes 13 12 5 44 49 46
Portland Timbers 13 12 4 43 45 42
FC Dallas 12 11 7 43 47 42
Sporting Kansas City 10 13 7 37 44 54
Colorado Rapids 10 15 6 36 51 58
Houston Dynamo 10 16 4 34 41 51
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 7 15 9 30 32 54
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for draw.
Sunday’s Games
D.C. United 1, Portland Timbers 0
Toronto FC 3, Colorado Rapids 2
Minnesota United FC 3, Real Salt Lake 1
Seattle Sounders FC 4, New York Red Bulls 2
LA Galaxy 7, Sporting Kansas City 2
Today’s Games
Atlanta United FC at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New York Red Bulls at Portland Timbers, 10:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Seattle Sounders FC, 10:30 p.m.