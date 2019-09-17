NFL AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 2 0 0 1.000 76 3 Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 45 30 N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 16 17 Miami 0 2 0 .000 10 102 South W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 60 32 Houston 1 1 0 .500 41 42 Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 43 47 Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 38 53 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 82 27 Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 13 43 Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 37 62 Pittsburgh 0 2 0 .000 29 61 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 68 36 L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 40 37 Oakland 1 1 0 .500 34 44 Denver 0 2 0 .000 30 40 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 2 0 0 1.000 66 38 Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 52 51 Washington 0 2 0 .000 48 63 N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 31 63 South W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 37 45 Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 36 48 New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 39 55 Carolina 0 2 0 .000 41 50 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 31 19 Detroit 1 0 1 .750 40 37 Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 44 33 Chicago 1 1 0 .500 19 24 West W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 72 34 L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 57 36 Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 49 46 Arizona 0 1 1 .250 44 50 Thursday, Sep. 12 Tampa Bay 20, Carolina 14 Sunday, Sep. 15 Baltimore 23, Arizona 17 Dallas 31, Washington 21 Indianapolis 19, Tennessee 17 Seattle 28, Pittsburgh 26 San Francisco 41, Cincinnati 17 Detroit 13, L.A. Chargers 10 Green Bay 21, Minnesota 16 Houston 13, Jacksonville 12 New England 43, Miami 0 Buffalo 28, N.Y. Giants 14 Kansas City 28, Oakland 10 L.A. Rams 27, New Orleans 9 Chicago 16, Denver 14 Atlanta 24, Philadelphia 20 Monday, Sep. 16 Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, late Thursday, Sep. 19 Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 22 Cincinnati at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m. Oakland at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m. Atlanta at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Miami at Dallas, 1 p.m. Denver at Green Bay, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m. Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Houston at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. New Orleans at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m. Monday, Sep. 23 Chicago at Washington, 8:15 p.m. BASEBALL NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division W L Pct GB L10 Atlanta 93 58 .616 — 6-4 Washington 82 66 .554 9 4-6 New York 77 72 .517 15 6-4 Philadelphia 76 72 .514 15 4-6 Miami 52 97 .349 40 2-8 Central Division W L Pct GB L10 St. Louis 83 66 .557 — 5-5 Chicago 81 68 .544 2 5-5 Milwaukee 80 69 .537 3 9-1 Cincinnati 70 80 .467 13 5-5 Pittsburgh 65 85 .433 18 4-6 West Division W L Pct GB L10 Los Angeles 97 54 .642 — 6-4 Arizona 76 74 .507 20 3-7 San Francisco 72 78 .480 24 5-5 San Diego 68 81 .456 28 4-6 Colorado 65 85 .433 31 6-4 Saturday’s Games Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 1 Atlanta 10, Washington 1 N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Dodgers 0 Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 2 Arizona 1, Cincinnati 0 Colorado 11, San Diego 10 Miami 4, San Francisco 2 Sunday’s Games Washington 7, Atlanta 0 Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 6 Chicago Cubs 16, Pittsburgh 6 Colorado 10, San Diego 5 San Francisco 2, Miami 1 Cincinnati 3, Arizona 1 L.A. Dodgers 3, N.Y. Mets 2 Monday’s Games San Diego (Richards 0-0) at Milwaukee (Davies 9-7), late Washington (Strasburg 17-6) at St. Louis (Hudson 15-7), late Cincinnati (Gausman 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-7), 8:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-8) at Colorado (Senzatela 9-10), late Miami (Lopez 5-8) at Arizona (Ray 12-8), late Today’s Games Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at Atlanta (Keuchel 8-5), 7:20 p.m. San Diego (Paddack 9-7) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-2), 7:40 p.m. Washington (Corbin 12-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 9-13), 7:45 p.m. Cincinnati (Gray 10-7) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-6), 8:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Stroman 2-2) at Colorado (Melville 2-2), 8:40 p.m. Miami (Smith 8-10) at Arizona (Young 7-4), 9:40 p.m. INTERLEAGUE AT NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday’s Games Boston 2, Philadelphia 1 Sunday’s Games Boston 6, Philadelphia 3 Tuesday’s Games Seattle (Gonzales 15-11) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-4), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4), 10:10 p.m. AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division W L Pct GB L10 New York 98 53 .649 — 6-4 Tampa Bay 89 62 .589 9 7-3 Boston 79 70 .530 18 4-6 Toronto 59 91 .393 38 4-6 Baltimore 49 100 .329 48 3-7 Central Division W L Pct GB L10 Minnesota 91 58 .611 — 5-5 Cleveland 87 63 .580 4 6-4 Chicago 65 84 .436 26 4-6 Kansas City 55 95 .367 36 4-6 Detroit 44 104 .297 46 4-6 West Division W L Pct GB L10 Houston 98 53 .649 — 7-3 Oakland 90 60 .600 7 8-2 Texas 74 77 .490 24 6-4 Los Angeles 68 82 .453 29 3-7 Seattle 62 88 .413 35 4-6 Saturday’s Games Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0 N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 3 Detroit 8, Baltimore 4, 12 innings Minnesota 9, Cleveland 5 Houston 6, Kansas City 1 Oakland 8, Texas 6 Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1 Seattle 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 10 innings Sunday’s Games Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4 Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5 Baltimore 8, Detroit 2 Houston 12, Kansas City 3 Oakland 6, Texas 1 L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4 Seattle 11, Chicago White Sox 10 Monday’s Games Baltimore (Means 10-10) at Detroit (Alexander 0-3), late Chicago White Sox (Lopez 9-13) at Minnesota (Berrios 12-8), 7:40 p.m. Kansas City (Sparkman 4-11) at Oakland (Roark 4-1), late Today’s Games L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 6:35 p.m. Toronto at Baltimore (Shepherd 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland (Plutko 6-4), 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-9) at Minnesota (Perez 10-7), 7:40 p.m. Texas (Lynn 14-10) at Houston (Verlander 18-6), 8:10 p.m. Kansas City (Lopez 4-7) at Oakland (Anderson 12-9), 10:07 p.m. WNBA Women’s National Basketball Association EASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB Washington 26 8 .765 — Connecticut 23 11 .676 3 Chicago 20 14 .588 6 Indiana 13 21 .382 13 New York 10 24 .294 16 Atlanta 8 26 .235 18 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB Los Angeles 22 12 .647 — Las Vegas 21 13 .618 1 Seattle 18 16 .529 4 Minnesota 18 16 .529 4 Phoenix 15 19 .441 7 Dallas 10 24 .294 12 Sunday’s Games Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69 Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92 Today’s Games Los Angeles at Connecticut, 6:30 p.m. Las Vegas at Washington, 8:30 p.m. NASCAR NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Sunday At Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas, NV Lap Length: 1.50 miles 1. (24) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 267 laps, 0.0 rating, 53 points, 6 playoff points 2. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 0.0, 51, 0 3. (18) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 0.0, 34, 0 4. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 0.0, 39, 0 5. (23) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 0.0, 35, 0 6. (19) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267, 0.0, 32, 0 7. (14) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267, 0.0, 39, 0 8. (15) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267, 0.0, 39, 0 9. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 0.0, 47, 1 10. (17) Ryan Newman, Ford, 267, 0.0, 27, 0 11. (9) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 267, 0.0, 26, 0 12. (7) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 0.0, 31, 0 13. (4) Aric Almirola, Ford, 267, 0.0, 32, 0 14. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 267, 0.0, 23, 0 15. (13) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 0.0, 26, 0 16. (27) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 0.0, 21, 0 17. (6) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 267, 0.0, 20, 0 18. (28) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 266, 0.0, 19, 0 19. (20) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 266, 0.0, 18, 0 20. (2) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 266, 0.0, 24, 0 21. (25) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 266, 0.0, 16, 0 22. (11) David Ragan, Ford, 266, 0.0, 15, 0 23. (31) Darrell Wallace Jr., Chevrolet, 266, 0.0, 14, 0 24. (10) Michael McDowell, Ford, 266, 0.0, 13, 0 25. (1) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 266, 0.0, 12, 0 26. (12) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 265, 0.0, 11, 0 27. (16) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 265, 0.0, 10, 0 28. (33) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 265, 0.0, 9, 0 29. (30) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 265, 0.0, 0, 0 30. (29) Matt Tifft, Ford, 264, 0.0, 7, 0 31. (32) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 262, 0.0, 0, 0 32. (36) JJ Yeley, Ford, 260, 0.0, 0, 0 33. (35) BJ McLeod, Ford, 259, 0.0, 0, 0 34. (38) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 257, 0.0, 0, 0 35. (34) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 255, 0.0, 0, 0 36. (26) Erik Jones, Toyota, 254, 0.0, 2, 0 37. (37) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 250, 0.0, 1, 0 38. (39) Joey Gase, Toyota, 249, 0.0, 0, 0 39. (5) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, Accident, 187, 0.0, 8, 0 Soccer MLS EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA New York City FC 16 5 9 57 56 37 Philadelphia Union 15 8 7 52 55 43 Atlanta United FC 15 11 3 48 48 36 Toronto FC 12 10 9 45 53 49 D.C. United 12 10 9 45 40 38 New York Red Bulls 12 13 5 41 49 48 New England Revolution 10 10 10 40 45 52 Montreal Impact 11 16 4 37 42 57 Chicago Fire 9 12 10 37 48 43 Orlando City SC 9 13 9 36 40 44 Columbus Crew SC 9 15 7 34 36 45 FC Cincinnati 6 21 3 21 30 72 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 19 4 7 64 77 33 Seattle Sounders FC 14 9 7 49 50 47 Minnesota United FC 14 10 6 48 49 40 Real Salt Lake 14 12 4 46 42 38 LA Galaxy 14 13 3 45 49 49 San Jose Earthquakes 13 12 5 44 49 46 Portland Timbers 13 12 4 43 45 42 FC Dallas 12 11 7 43 47 42 Sporting Kansas City 10 13 7 37 44 54 Colorado Rapids 10 15 6 36 51 58 Houston Dynamo 10 16 4 34 41 51 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 7 15 9 30 32 54 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for draw. Sunday’s Games D.C. United 1, Portland Timbers 0 Toronto FC 3, Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 3, Real Salt Lake 1 Seattle Sounders FC 4, New York Red Bulls 2 LA Galaxy 7, Sporting Kansas City 2 Wednesday’s Games Atlanta United FC at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. New York Red Bulls at Portland Timbers, 10:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Seattle Sounders FC, 10:30 p.m.

HS FOOTBALL

Class 7A

1) Grayson 3-0 – beat Marietta 28-14

2) Lowndes 4-0 – beat East Coweta 27-3

3) McEachern 3-0 – beat Cedar Grove 29-7

4) Marietta 3-1 – lost to Grayson 28-14

5) Colquitt County 3-1 – lost to Valdosta 50-49

6) Hillgrove 3-0 — off

7) Milton 1-2 — lost to JSerra Catholic, Cal. 17-14

8) Parkview 1-1 — off

9) North Gwinnett 1-1 – game suspended

10) Archer 2-1 — lost to Mill Creek 10-7

Class 6A

1) Valdosta 3-0 – beat Colquitt County 50-49

2) Dacula 3-0 – off

3) Coffee 4-0 – beat Taravella, Fla. 56-0

4) Harrison 4-0 – beat South Cobb 38-20

5) Houston Co. 4-0 – beat Peach County 32-31 OT

6) Lee County 3-1 – beat Americus-Sumter 49-6

7) Allatoona 2-1 – beat River Ridge 38-0

8) Lanier 3-0 — off

9) Dalton 3-0 – beat Sequoyah 42-14

10) Northside-Warner Robins 2-2 – beat Whitewater 35-6

Class 5A

1) Buford 3-0 – beat Life Christian Aca. 33-22

2) Bainbridge 4-0 – beat Brooks County 27-26

3) Carrollton 4-0 – beat Villa Rica 23-2

4) Warner Robins 3-0 – beat Baldwin 37-14

5) Jones County 4-0 – beat Union Grove 28-21

6) Dutchtown 4-0 – beat Ola 13-7

7) Rome 2-1 – beat Kell 21-20

8) Stockbridge 3-0 – beat Locust Grove 21-6

9) Wayne County 2-0 – beat Beaufort, S.C. 31-14

10) Kell 2-1 – lost to Rome 21-20

Class 4A

1) Cartersville 3-0 – beat McNair 51-0

2) Marist 3-0 – beat Westminster 14-0

3) Troup 3-0 – beat Harris County 27-21

4) Woodward Academy 3-0 – Off

5) Blessed Trinity – 3-1 – beat Benedictine 28-7

6) Sandy Creek 3-0 – beat Ridgeland 43-7

7) Cairo 2-1 – beat Northside-Columbus 53-7

8) Flowery Branch 2-0 – game canceled at Winder-Barrow

9) Burke County 2-1 – beat Wilkinson County 49-6

10) West Laurens 3-0 — off

Class AAA

1) Peach County 2-1 – lost to Houston County 32-31

2) Cedar Grove 2-2 – lost to McEachern 29-7

3) Calhoun 3-0 – beat Sonoraville 17-7

4) Pierce County 3-0 – beat New Hampstead 49-40

5) Greater Atlanta Christian 2-1 – Off

6) Hart County 4-0 – beat Madison County 32-9

7) Appling County 3-0 – beat Dodge County 42-7

8) Lovett 3-1 – beat Mary Persons 29-27

9) Crisp County 2-2 – beat Tift County 27-14

10) Liberty County 1-0 – game canceled

Class AA

1) Rockmart 3-0 beat Heard County 47-14

2) Hapeville Charter 1-1 – off

3) Callaway 2-1 – beat Cross Keys 69-0

4) Dublin 2-0 – off

5) Rabun County 3-0 – beat Stephens County 44-7

6) Washington County 3-0 – beat Greenbrier 42-7

7) Brooks County 1-2 – lost to Bainbridge 27-26

8) Swainsboro 2-1 – beat Cross Creek 48-0

9) Fitzgerald 2-1 – beat Upson-Lee 21-18

10) Douglas 3-0 — off

Class A

1) Clinch County 3-0 – beat Dooly County 47-12

2) Irwin County 2-0 – game canceled

3) Pelham 3-0 – beat Randolph Clay 70-0

4) Marion County 3-0 – beat Pacelli 47-0

5) Mitchell County 2-1 – beat Miller County 36-8

6) Commerce 2-1 – off

7) Trion 3-0 – beat Armuchee 41-6

8) Bowdon 3-0 — off

9) Wilcox County 3-0 — beat Berrien Co. 50-0

10) Johnson County 2-0 — off

