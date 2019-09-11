SEC
East
W L Conf PF PA
Georgia 2 0 1-0 93 23
Florida 2 0 0-0 69 20
Kentucky 2 0 0-0 76 41
Missouri 1 1 0-0 69 44
South Carolina 1 1 0-0 92 34
Tennessee 0 2 0-0 56 67
Vanderbilt 0 2 0-1 30 72
West
W L Conf PF PA
Mississippi 1 1 1-0 41 32
Alabama 2 0 0-0 104 13
Auburn 2 0 0-0 51 27
Louisiana State 2 0 0-0 100 41
Mississippi State 2 0 0-0 76 43
Texas A&M 1 1 0-0 51 31
Arkansas 1 1 0-1 37 44
NFL
National Conference
NFC East
W L T PF PA
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 17 35
Dallas 1 0 0 35 17
Philadelphia 1 0 0 32 27
Washington 0 1 0 27 32
NFC North
W L T PF PA
Minnesota 1 0 0 28 12
Green Bay 1 0 0 10 3
Chicago 0 1 0 3 10
Detroit 0 0 1 27 27
NFC South
W L T PF PA
Tampa Bay 0 1 0 17 31
New Orleans 1 0 0 30 28
Carolina 0 1 0 27 30
Atlanta 0 1 0 12 28
NFC West
W L T PF PA
San Francisco 1 0 0 31 17
Seattle 1 0 0 21 20
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 30 27
Arizona 0 0 1 27 27
AMERICAN Conference
AFC East
W L T PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 17 16
New England 1 0 0 33 3
Miami 0 1 0 10 59
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 16 17
AFC North
W L T PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 59 10
Cleveland 0 1 0 13 43
Pittsburgh 0 1 0 3 33
Cincinnati 0 1 0 20 21
AFC South
W L T PF PA
Tennessee 1 0 0 43 13
Indianapolis 0 1 0 24 30
Houston 0 1 0 28 30
Jacksonville 0 1 0 26 40
AFC West
W L T PF PA
Oakland 1 0 0 24 16
Denver 0 1 0 16 24
Kansas City 1 0 0 40 26
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 30 24
BASEBALL
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB L10
Atlanta 90 56 .616 — 8-2
Washington 79 64 .552 9.5 4-6
Philadelphia 75 69 .521 14 6-4
NY Mets 74 70 .514 15 6-4
Miami 51 93 .354 38 3-7
Central Division
W L Pct GB L10
St. Louis 81 63 .562 — 6-4
Chi. Cubs 77 67 .535 4 4-6
Milwaukee 76 68 .528 5 8-2
Cincinnati 67 78 .462 14.5 4-6
Pittsburgh 63 82 .434 18.5 5-54 West Division
W L Pct GB L10
LA Dodgers 94 52 .644 — 6-4
Arizona 75 70 .517 18.5 6-4
San Francisco 70 75 .483 23.5 4-6
San Diego 67 77 .465 26 5-5
Colorado 61 84 .421 32.5 2-8
Tuesday, September 10
LA Dodgers at Baltimore 7-3
Atlanta at Philadelphia 5-6
Milwaukee at Miami 4-3
Arizona at NY Mets 2-3
Washington at Minnesota 0-5
St. Louis at Colorado 1-2
Pittsburgh at San Francisco 4-5
Chi. Cubs at San Diego 8-9
Cincinnati at Seattle 3-4
Wednesday, September 11
Atlanta at Philadelphia late
Milwaukee at Miami late
Arizona at NY Mets late
Washington at Minnesota late
St. Louis at Colorado late
Pittsburgh at San Francisco late
Chi. Cubs at San Diego late
Cincinnati at Seattle late
Today’s Games
Milwaukee at Miami 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at NY Mets 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado 3:10 p.m.
Chi. Cubs at San Diego 3:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia 7:15 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle 10:10 p.m.
Friday, September 13
Atlanta at Washington 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona 9:40 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, September 14
Pittsburgh at Chi. Cubs 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.
LA Dodgers at NY Mets 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado 8:10 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco 9:05 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB L10
NY Yankees 95 51 .651 — 7-3
Tampa Bay 87 59 .596 8. 9-1
Boston 76 69 .524 18.5 3-7
Toronto 56 89 .386 38.5 2-8
Baltimore 46 98 .319 48 1-9 Central Division
W L Pct GB L10
Minnesota 89 55 .618 — 6-4
Cleveland 85 61 .582 5 6-4
Chi. White Sox 64 80 .444 25 4-6
Kansas City 53 92 .366 36.5 6-4
Detroit 43 100 .301 45.5 4-6 West Division
W L Pct GB L10
Houston 95 51 .651 — 7-3
Oakland 85 60 .586 9.5 6-4
Texas 72 74 .493 23 6-4
LA Angels 67 79 .459 28 3-7
Seattle 59 86 .407 35.5 2-8
Tuesday, September 10
NY Yankees at Detroit 11-12
LA Dodgers at Baltimore 7-3
Boston at Toronto 3-4
Washington at Minnesota 0-5
Tampa Bay at Texas 5-3
Kansas City at Chi. White Sox 3-7
Oakland at Houston 21-7
Cleveland at LA Angels 8-0
Cincinnati at Seattle 3-4
Wednesday, September 11
NY Yankees at Detroit late
LA Dodgers at Baltimore late
Boston at Toronto late
Washington at Minnesota late
Tampa Bay at Texas late
Cleveland at LA Angels late
Kansas City at Chi. White Sox late
Oakland at Houston late
Cincinnati at Seattle late
Today’s Games
NY Yankees at Detroit 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chi. White Sox 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto 7:07 p.m.
LA Dodgers at Baltimore 7:15 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle 10:10 p.m.
Friday, September 13
Pittsburgh at Chi. Cubs 4:05 p.m.
NY Yankees at Toronto 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit 7:10 p.m.
LA Dodgers at NY Mets 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at LA Angels 10:07 p.m.
Chi. White Sox at Seattle 10:10 p.m.
Saturday, September 14
NY Yankees at Toronto 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Texas 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at LA Angels 9:07 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Schedule
Sept. 15 — South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Sept. 21 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond International Raceway
Sept. 29 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway
Oct. 6 — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover, Dover International Speedway
Oct. 13 — 1000Bulbs.com 500, Talladega Superspeedway
Oct. 20 — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas Speedway
Oct. 27 — First Data 500, Martinsville Speedway
Nov. 3 — AAA Texas 500, Texas Motor Speedway
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup
Points leaders through race 26 of 36
1. Kyle Busch 988
2. Joey Logano 971
3. Kevin Harvick 922
4. Denny Hamlin 911
5. Martin Truex Jr. 872
6. Brad Keselowski 833
7. Chase Elliott 808
8. Kurt Busch 801
9. Ryan Blaney 755
10. Kyle Larson 736
11. William Byron 718
12. Alex Bowman 712
13. Aric Almirola 698
14. Erik Jones 695
15. Clint Bowyer 663
16. Ryan Newman 652
17. Daniel Suarez 648
18. Jimmie Johnson 609
19. Paul Menard 575
20. Chris Buescher 554
WNBA
Eastern Conference
W L Pct GB CONF
Washington 26 8 .765 — 13-3
Connecticut 23 11 .676 3 11-5
Chicago 20 14 .588 6 11-5
Indiana 13 21 .382 13 7-9
New York 10 24 .294 16 3-13
Atlanta 8 26 .235 18 3-13
Western Conference
W L Pct GB CONF
Los Angeles 22 12 .647 -— 10-6
Las Vegas 21 13 .618 1 11-5
Seattle 18 16 .529 4 10-6
Minnesota 18 16 .529 4 7-9
Phoenix 15 19 .441 7 5-11
Dallas 10 24 .294 12 5-11
Sunday, September 8
New York at Atlanta 71-63
Connecticut at Indiana 76-104
Chicago at Washington 86-100
Seattle at Dallas 78-64
Las Vegas at Phoenix 98-89
Minnesota at Los Angeles 68-77
Wednesday, September 11
Phoenix at Chicago late
Minnesota at Seattle late
Soccer
Eastern Conference
Pts W L T DG
New York City 53 28 15 5 18
Philadelphia 51 29 15 8 12
Atlanta 48 28 15 10 14
D.C. 42 30 11 10 1
New York 41 29 12 12 3
Toronto 41 29 11 10 3
New England 39 29 10 10 -7
Montreal 37 30 11 15 -14
Orlando 35 30 9 13 -4
Chicago 34 30 8 12 1
Columbus 31 30 8 15 -11
Cincinnati 18 29 5 21 -43
Western Conference
Pts W L T DG
Los Angeles 62 28 19 4 44
Seattle 46 28 13 8 3
Minnesota 45 28 13 9 9
San Jose 44 28 13 10 5
Real Salt Lake 43 28 13 11 5
FC Dallas 43 29 12 10 9
LA Galaxy 42 28 13 12 -4
Portland 40 27 12 11 3
Sporting KC 37 28 10 11 -4
Houston 31 28 9 15 -11
Colorado 30 28 8 14 -9
Vancouver 27 30 6 15 -23
Saturday, September 7
New England at New York City 1-2
Los Angeles at Orlando City 2-2
Toronto FC at FC Cincinnati 5-1
Seattle FC at Colorado 0-2
Sporting KC at Portland 1-2
Wednesday, September 11
Toronto FC at New York City 7:00 p.m.
Minnesota FC at Houston 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Colorado 9:00 p.m.
San Jose at Real Salt Lake 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 14
San Jose at New York City 12:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Chicago 3:30 p.m.
Columbus SC at Atlanta 7:00 p.m.
New England at Orlando City 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Philadelphia 7:30 p.m.
FC Cincinnati at Montreal 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Vancouver 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, September 15
D.C. United at Portland 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto FC 5:00 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Minnesota 5:30 p.m.
New York at Seattle 6:00 p.m.
Sporting KC at LA Galaxy 10:00 p.m.