SEC

East

W L Conf PF PA

Georgia 2 0 1-0 93 23

Florida 2 0 0-0 69 20

Kentucky 2 0 0-0 76 41

Missouri 1 1 0-0 69 44

South Carolina 1 1 0-0 92 34

Tennessee 0 2 0-0 56 67

Vanderbilt 0 2 0-1 30 72

West

W L Conf PF PA

Mississippi 1 1 1-0 41 32

Alabama 2 0 0-0 104 13

Auburn 2 0 0-0 51 27

Louisiana State 2 0 0-0 100 41

Mississippi State 2 0 0-0 76 43

Texas A&M 1 1 0-0 51 31

Arkansas 1 1 0-1 37 44

NFL

National Conference

NFC East

W L T PF PA

N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 17 35

Dallas 1 0 0 35 17

Philadelphia 1 0 0 32 27

Washington 0 1 0 27 32

NFC North

W L T PF PA

Minnesota 1 0 0 28 12

Green Bay 1 0 0 10 3

Chicago 0 1 0 3 10

Detroit 0 0 1 27 27

NFC South

W L T PF PA

Tampa Bay 0 1 0 17 31

New Orleans 1 0 0 30 28

Carolina 0 1 0 27 30

Atlanta 0 1 0 12 28

NFC West

W L T PF PA

San Francisco 1 0 0 31 17

Seattle 1 0 0 21 20

L.A. Rams 1 0 0 30 27

Arizona 0 0 1 27 27

AMERICAN Conference

AFC East

W L T PF PA

Buffalo 1 0 0 17 16

New England 1 0 0 33 3

Miami 0 1 0 10 59

N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 16 17

AFC North

W L T PF PA

Baltimore 1 0 0 59 10

Cleveland 0 1 0 13 43

Pittsburgh 0 1 0 3 33

Cincinnati 0 1 0 20 21

AFC South

W L T PF PA

Tennessee 1 0 0 43 13

Indianapolis 0 1 0 24 30

Houston 0 1 0 28 30

Jacksonville 0 1 0 26 40

AFC West

W L T PF PA

Oakland 1 0 0 24 16

Denver 0 1 0 16 24

Kansas City 1 0 0 40 26

L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 30 24

BASEBALL

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB L10

Atlanta 90 56 .616 — 8-2

Washington 79 64 .552 9.5 4-6

Philadelphia 75 69 .521 14 6-4

NY Mets 74 70 .514 15 6-4

Miami 51 93 .354 38 3-7

Central Division

W L Pct GB L10

St. Louis 81 63 .562 — 6-4

Chi. Cubs 77 67 .535 4 4-6

Milwaukee 76 68 .528 5 8-2

Cincinnati 67 78 .462 14.5 4-6

Pittsburgh 63 82 .434 18.5 5-54 West Division

W L Pct GB L10

LA Dodgers 94 52 .644 — 6-4

Arizona 75 70 .517 18.5 6-4

San Francisco 70 75 .483 23.5 4-6

San Diego 67 77 .465 26 5-5

Colorado 61 84 .421 32.5 2-8

Tuesday, September 10

LA Dodgers at Baltimore 7-3

Atlanta at Philadelphia 5-6

Milwaukee at Miami 4-3

Arizona at NY Mets 2-3

Washington at Minnesota 0-5

St. Louis at Colorado 1-2

Pittsburgh at San Francisco 4-5

Chi. Cubs at San Diego 8-9

Cincinnati at Seattle 3-4

Wednesday, September 11

Atlanta at Philadelphia late

Milwaukee at Miami late

Arizona at NY Mets late

Washington at Minnesota late

St. Louis at Colorado late

Pittsburgh at San Francisco late

Chi. Cubs at San Diego late

Cincinnati at Seattle late

Today’s Games

Milwaukee at Miami 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at NY Mets 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

Chi. Cubs at San Diego 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

Friday, September 13

Atlanta at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, September 14

Pittsburgh at Chi. Cubs 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

LA Dodgers at NY Mets 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado 8:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco 9:05 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB L10

NY Yankees 95 51 .651 — 7-3

Tampa Bay 87 59 .596 8. 9-1

Boston 76 69 .524 18.5 3-7

Toronto 56 89 .386 38.5 2-8

Baltimore 46 98 .319 48 1-9 Central Division

W L Pct GB L10

Minnesota 89 55 .618 — 6-4

Cleveland 85 61 .582 5 6-4

Chi. White Sox 64 80 .444 25 4-6

Kansas City 53 92 .366 36.5 6-4

Detroit 43 100 .301 45.5 4-6 West Division

W L Pct GB L10

Houston 95 51 .651 — 7-3

Oakland 85 60 .586 9.5 6-4

Texas 72 74 .493 23 6-4

LA Angels 67 79 .459 28 3-7

Seattle 59 86 .407 35.5 2-8

Tuesday, September 10

NY Yankees at Detroit 11-12

LA Dodgers at Baltimore 7-3

Boston at Toronto 3-4

Washington at Minnesota 0-5

Tampa Bay at Texas 5-3

Kansas City at Chi. White Sox 3-7

Oakland at Houston 21-7

Cleveland at LA Angels 8-0

Cincinnati at Seattle 3-4

Wednesday, September 11

NY Yankees at Detroit late

LA Dodgers at Baltimore late

Boston at Toronto late

Washington at Minnesota late

Tampa Bay at Texas late

Cleveland at LA Angels late

Kansas City at Chi. White Sox late

Oakland at Houston late

Cincinnati at Seattle late

Today’s Games

NY Yankees at Detroit 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chi. White Sox 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

LA Dodgers at Baltimore 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

Friday, September 13

Pittsburgh at Chi. Cubs 4:05 p.m.

NY Yankees at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

LA Dodgers at NY Mets 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at LA Angels 10:07 p.m.

Chi. White Sox at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

Saturday, September 14

NY Yankees at Toronto 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at LA Angels 9:07 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Schedule

Sept. 15 — South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sept. 21 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond International Raceway

Sept. 29 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway

Oct. 6 — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover, Dover International Speedway

Oct. 13 — 1000Bulbs.com 500, Talladega Superspeedway

Oct. 20 — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas Speedway

Oct. 27 — First Data 500, Martinsville Speedway

Nov. 3 — AAA Texas 500, Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup

Points leaders through race 26 of 36

1. Kyle Busch 988

2. Joey Logano 971

3. Kevin Harvick 922

4. Denny Hamlin 911

5. Martin Truex Jr. 872

6. Brad Keselowski 833

7. Chase Elliott 808

8. Kurt Busch 801

9. Ryan Blaney 755

10. Kyle Larson 736

11. William Byron 718

12. Alex Bowman 712

13. Aric Almirola 698

14. Erik Jones 695

15. Clint Bowyer 663

16. Ryan Newman 652

17. Daniel Suarez 648

18. Jimmie Johnson 609

19. Paul Menard 575

20. Chris Buescher 554

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB CONF

Washington 26 8 .765 — 13-3

Connecticut 23 11 .676 3 11-5

Chicago 20 14 .588 6 11-5

Indiana 13 21 .382 13 7-9

New York 10 24 .294 16 3-13

Atlanta 8 26 .235 18 3-13

Western Conference

W L Pct GB CONF

Los Angeles 22 12 .647 -— 10-6

Las Vegas 21 13 .618 1 11-5

Seattle 18 16 .529 4 10-6

Minnesota 18 16 .529 4 7-9

Phoenix 15 19 .441 7 5-11

Dallas 10 24 .294 12 5-11

Sunday, September 8

New York at Atlanta 71-63

Connecticut at Indiana 76-104

Chicago at Washington 86-100

Seattle at Dallas 78-64

Las Vegas at Phoenix 98-89

Minnesota at Los Angeles 68-77

Wednesday, September 11

Phoenix at Chicago late

Minnesota at Seattle late

Soccer

Eastern Conference

Pts W L T DG

New York City 53 28 15 5 18

Philadelphia 51 29 15 8 12

Atlanta 48 28 15 10 14

D.C. 42 30 11 10 1

New York 41 29 12 12 3

Toronto 41 29 11 10 3

New England 39 29 10 10 -7

Montreal 37 30 11 15 -14

Orlando 35 30 9 13 -4

Chicago 34 30 8 12 1

Columbus 31 30 8 15 -11

Cincinnati 18 29 5 21 -43

Western Conference

Pts W L T DG

Los Angeles 62 28 19 4 44

Seattle 46 28 13 8 3

Minnesota 45 28 13 9 9

San Jose 44 28 13 10 5

Real Salt Lake 43 28 13 11 5

FC Dallas 43 29 12 10 9

LA Galaxy 42 28 13 12 -4

Portland 40 27 12 11 3

Sporting KC 37 28 10 11 -4

Houston 31 28 9 15 -11

Colorado 30 28 8 14 -9

Vancouver 27 30 6 15 -23

Saturday, September 7

New England at New York City 1-2

Los Angeles at Orlando City 2-2

Toronto FC at FC Cincinnati 5-1

Seattle FC at Colorado 0-2

Sporting KC at Portland 1-2

Wednesday, September 11

Toronto FC at New York City 7:00 p.m.

Minnesota FC at Houston 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado 9:00 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 14

San Jose at New York City 12:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Chicago 3:30 p.m.

Columbus SC at Atlanta 7:00 p.m.

New England at Orlando City 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia 7:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Montreal 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Vancouver 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 15

D.C. United at Portland 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto FC 5:00 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota 5:30 p.m.

New York at Seattle 6:00 p.m.

Sporting KC at LA Galaxy 10:00 p.m.

Tags

Stay Informed