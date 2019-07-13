TV LISTINGS
SUNDAY
TOUR DE FRANCE
7:30 a.m.
NBCSP — Stage 9: Saint Etienne to Briouder
TENNIS
9 a.m.
ESPN — 2019 Wimbledon Championships Men’s Final
3 p.m.
ABC — 2019 Wimbledon Championships Men’s Final (Replay)
MOTOTSPORTS
9:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1 Racing Rolex British Grand Prix
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Formula E Racing New York, Race 2
NBCSP — IndyCar Racing Honda Indy Toronto, Race
PROFESSIONAL GOLF
12:30 p.m.
NBC — European PGA Tour Golf Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Final Round
3 p.m.
NBC — Golf American Century Championship, Final Round
IND — PGA Tour Golf John Deere Classic, Final Round
PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
IND — BIG3 Basketball 3 Headed Monsters vs Bivouac
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League Basketball First Semifinal: Teams TBA
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League Basketball Second Semifinal: Teams TBA
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
TBS — Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies
4 p.m.
FSSO — Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres
7 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox
CROSSFIT
2 p.m.
IND — 2019 Rogue Invitational Athletes compete in Crossfit
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
3:55 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta United FC at Seattle Sounders FC
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — New York City FC at New York Red Bulls
BOXING
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: James vs. DeMarco
DIVING
11 p.m.
NBCSP — 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships Diving
WRESTLING
12 a.m.
MNT — Ring of Honor Wrestling Matt Taven and The Kingdom vs. Jay Lethal and The Bouncers
UFC
12 a.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Main Event Champion Amanda Nunes returns to her home country to defend her title against Raquel Pennington
BASEBALL
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB L10
Atlanta 55 37 .598 — 7-3
Washington 48 42 .533 6.0 8-2
Philadelphia 47 44 .516 7.5 4-6
NY Mets 40 51 .440 14.5 3-7
Miami 34 55 .382 19.5 4-6
Central Division
W L Pct GB L10
Chi. Cubs 48 43 .527 — 4-6
Milwaukee 47 45 .511 1.5 4-6
St. Louis 44 45 .494 3.0 4-6
Pittsburgh 44 46 .489 3.5 5-5
Cincinnati 41 47 .466 5.5 5-5
West Division
W L Pct GB L10
LA Dodgers 60 33 .645 — 4-6
Arizona 47 45 .511 12.5 6-4
Colorado 45 45 .500 13.5 3-7
San Diego 45 46 .495 14.0 4-6
San Francisco 42 48 .467 16.5 8-2
Tuesday, July 9
National at American League 3-4
Friday, July 12
Pittsburgh at Chi. Cubs 3-4
Washington at Philadelphia 4-0
LA Dodgers at Boston 1-8
NY Mets at Miami 4-8
San Francisco at Milwaukee 10-7
Arizona at St. Louis 4-2
Cincinnati at Colorado 2-3
Atlanta at San Diego 5-3
Saturday, July 13
Pittsburgh at Chi. Cubs 4-10
NY Mets at Miami late
San Francisco at Milwaukee late
Washington at Philadelphia late
Arizona at St. Louis late
LA Dodgers at Boston late
Cincinnati at Colorado late
Atlanta at San Diego late
Today’s Games
Washington at Philadelphia 1:05 p.m.
NY Mets at Miami 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chi. Cubs 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego 4:10 p.m.
LA Dodgers at Boston 7:05 p.m.
Monday, July 15
San Francisco at Colorado 2:10 p.m.
LA Dodgers at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chi. Cubs 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado 8:40 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB L10
NY Yankees 58 31 .652 — 7-3
Tampa Bay 53 39 .576 6.5 7-3
Boston 50 41 .549 9.0 6-4
Toronto 34 58 .370 25.5 4-6
Baltimore 27 63 .300 31.5 5-5 Central Division
W L Pct GB L10
Minnesota 57 33 .633 — 5-5
Cleveland 50 39 .562 6.5 7-3
Chi. White Sox 42 45 .483 13.5 6-4
Kansas City 31 61 .337 27.0 3-7
Detroit 28 58 .326 27.0 2-8
West Division
W L Pct GB L10
Houston 57 35 .620 — 7-3
Oakland 51 41 .554 6.0 8-2
Texas 50 42 .543 7.0 4-6
LA Angels 46 46 .500 11.0 4-6
Seattle 39 56 .411 19.5 2-8
Tuesday, July 9
National at American League 3-4
Thursday, July 11
Houston at Texas 0-5
Friday, July 12
Tampa Bay at Baltimore 16-4
Toronto at NY Yankees 0-4
Minnesota at Cleveland 5-3
LA Dodgers at Boston 1-8
Houston at Texas 8-9
Detroit at Kansas City 5-8
Chi. White Sox at Oakland 1-5
Seattle at LA Angels 0-13
Saturday, July 13
Toronto at NY Yankees 2-1
Tampa Bay at Baltimore late
Chi. White Sox at Oakland late
Tampa Bay at Baltimore late
Minnesota at Cleveland late
Detroit at Kansas City late
Houston at Texas late
Seattle at LA Angels late
Today’s Games
Toronto at NY Yankees 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City 2:15 p.m.
Houston at Texas 3:05 p.m.
Chi. White Sox at Oakland 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at LA Angels 4:07 p.m.
LA Dodgers at Boston 7:05 p.m.
Monday, July 15
Tampa Bay at NY Yankees 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston 7:10 p.m.
Chi. White Sox at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.
Houston at LA Angels 10:07 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Schedule
July 21 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway
July 28 — Gander RV 400, Pocono Raceway
August 4 — GoBowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International
August 11 — Consumers Energy 400, Michigan International Speedway
August 17 — Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway
September 1 — Bojangles’ Southern 500, Darlington Raceway
Sunday 8 — Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered By Florida Georgia Line
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
September 15 — South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway
September 21 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond International Raceway
September 29 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup
Points leaders through race 16 of 36
1. J. Logano 700
2. K. Busch 682
3. K. HarvickFord 625
4. B. Keselowski 613
5. M. Truex Jr.Toyota 597
6. D. Hamlin 588
7. C. Elliott 585
8. K. Busch 564
9. A. Bowman 534
10. A. Almirola 512
11. R. Blaney 508
12. W. Byron 498
13. J. Johnson 474
14. K. Larson 473 15. C. Bowye 444
16. R. Newman 443
17. D. Suárez 440
18. E. Jones 430
19. R. Stenhouse Jr 398
20. P. Menard 390
21. C. Buescher 369
22. A. Dillon 366
23. T. Dillon 310
24. D. Hemric 293
25. M. DiBenedetto 276
Soccer
Eastern Conference
Pts W L T DG
Philadelphia 36 10 5 6 11
D.C. United 32 8 5 8 4
Atlanta United 30 9 7 3 4
Montreal Impact 30 9 9 3 -8
New York City 29 7 2 8 10
NY Red Bulls 28 8 7 4 6
New England 24 6 8 6 -14
Toronto FC 23 6 8 5 -3
Orlando City SC 22 6 9 4 0
Chicago Fire 22 5 8 7 2
Columbus Crew 17 5 13 2 -13
FC Cincinnati 14 4 13 2 -26
Western Conference
Los Angeles 46 14 2 4 36
LA Galaxy 34 11 8 1 2
Seattle Sounders 32 9 5 5 4
San Jose 31 9 7 4 2
Minnesota 30 9 7 3 7
FC Dallas 29 8 7 5 4
Houston 27 8 8 3 1
Real Salt Lake 26 8 9 2 -4
Portland Timbers 23 7 8 2 -2
Kansas City 22 5 7 7 -5
Vancouver 20 4 8 8 -9
Colorado Rapids 19 5 10 4 -9
Friday, July 12
New England at D.C. United 2-2
Los Angeles at Houston 93-1
Saturday, July 13
Columbus at Orlando late
Toronto at Montreal Impact late
Dallas at Minnesota United late
Cincinnati at Chicago Fire late
Philadelphia at Real Salt Lake late
Kansas City at Vancouver late
Colorado at Portland late
Today’s Games
Atlanta at Seattle 3:55 p.m.
New York City FC at New York 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 17
Houston at Atlanta United 7 p.m.
Vancouver at New England 7 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago Fire 8 p.m.
New York Red Bulls at Toronto 8 p.m.
Thursday, July 18
D.C. United at Cincinnati 8 p.m.
Orlando City at Portland 10 p.m.
Golf
PGA JOHN Deere classic
Silvis, Illinois; Purse: $6,000,000 Par: 71
Score R1-R2
1. Jhonattan Vegas -9 67-62
T2. Andrew Landry -6 65-65
T2. Dylan Frittelli -4 66-68
4. Lucas Glover -7 67-64
T5 . Charles Howell III -6 68-70
T5. Adam Schenk -6 67-65
T5. Harold Varner III -6 67-65
T5. Daniel Berger - 5 66-66
T5 . Cameron Tringale -5 66-66
T5 .Russell Henley -3 64-68