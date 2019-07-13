TV LISTINGS

SUNDAY

TOUR DE FRANCE

7:30 a.m.

NBCSP — Stage 9: Saint Etienne to Briouder

TENNIS

9 a.m.

ESPN — 2019 Wimbledon Championships Men’s Final

3 p.m.

ABC — 2019 Wimbledon Championships Men’s Final (Replay)

MOTOTSPORTS

9:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1 Racing Rolex British Grand Prix

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — Formula E Racing New York, Race 2

NBCSP — IndyCar Racing Honda Indy Toronto, Race

PROFESSIONAL GOLF

12:30 p.m.

NBC — European PGA Tour Golf Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Final Round

3 p.m.

NBC — Golf American Century Championship, Final Round

IND — PGA Tour Golf John Deere Classic, Final Round

PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

IND — BIG3 Basketball 3 Headed Monsters vs Bivouac

6 p.m.

ESPN2 Summer League Basketball First Semifinal: Teams TBA

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League Basketball Second Semifinal: Teams TBA

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

TBS — Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

4 p.m.

FSSO — Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres

7 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox

CROSSFIT

2 p.m.

IND — 2019 Rogue Invitational Athletes compete in Crossfit

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

3:55 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta United FC at Seattle Sounders FC

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — New York City FC at New York Red Bulls

BOXING

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: James vs. DeMarco

DIVING

11 p.m.

NBCSP — 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships Diving

WRESTLING

12 a.m.

MNT — Ring of Honor Wrestling Matt Taven and The Kingdom vs. Jay Lethal and The Bouncers

UFC

12 a.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Main Event Champion Amanda Nunes returns to her home country to defend her title against Raquel Pennington

BASEBALL

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB L10

Atlanta 55 37 .598 — 7-3

Washington 48 42 .533 6.0 8-2

Philadelphia 47 44 .516 7.5 4-6

NY Mets 40 51 .440 14.5 3-7

Miami 34 55 .382 19.5 4-6

Central Division

W L Pct GB L10

Chi. Cubs 48 43 .527 — 4-6

Milwaukee 47 45 .511 1.5 4-6

St. Louis 44 45 .494 3.0 4-6

Pittsburgh 44 46 .489 3.5 5-5

Cincinnati 41 47 .466 5.5 5-5

West Division

W L Pct GB L10

LA Dodgers 60 33 .645 — 4-6

Arizona 47 45 .511 12.5 6-4

Colorado 45 45 .500 13.5 3-7

San Diego 45 46 .495 14.0 4-6

San Francisco 42 48 .467 16.5 8-2

Tuesday, July 9

National at American League 3-4

Friday, July 12

Pittsburgh at Chi. Cubs 3-4

Washington at Philadelphia 4-0

LA Dodgers at Boston 1-8

NY Mets at Miami 4-8

San Francisco at Milwaukee 10-7

Arizona at St. Louis 4-2

Cincinnati at Colorado 2-3

Atlanta at San Diego 5-3

Saturday, July 13

Pittsburgh at Chi. Cubs 4-10

NY Mets at Miami late

San Francisco at Milwaukee late

Washington at Philadelphia late

Arizona at St. Louis late

LA Dodgers at Boston late

Cincinnati at Colorado late

Atlanta at San Diego late

Today’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia 1:05 p.m.

NY Mets at Miami 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chi. Cubs 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego 4:10 p.m.

LA Dodgers at Boston 7:05 p.m.

Monday, July 15

San Francisco at Colorado 2:10 p.m.

LA Dodgers at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chi. Cubs 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB L10

NY Yankees 58 31 .652 — 7-3

Tampa Bay 53 39 .576 6.5 7-3

Boston 50 41 .549 9.0 6-4

Toronto 34 58 .370 25.5 4-6

Baltimore 27 63 .300 31.5 5-5 Central Division

W L Pct GB L10

Minnesota 57 33 .633 — 5-5

Cleveland 50 39 .562 6.5 7-3

Chi. White Sox 42 45 .483 13.5 6-4

Kansas City 31 61 .337 27.0 3-7

Detroit 28 58 .326 27.0 2-8

West Division

W L Pct GB L10

Houston 57 35 .620 — 7-3

Oakland 51 41 .554 6.0 8-2

Texas 50 42 .543 7.0 4-6

LA Angels 46 46 .500 11.0 4-6

Seattle 39 56 .411 19.5 2-8

Tuesday, July 9

National at American League 3-4

Thursday, July 11

Houston at Texas 0-5

Friday, July 12

Tampa Bay at Baltimore 16-4

Toronto at NY Yankees 0-4

Minnesota at Cleveland 5-3

LA Dodgers at Boston 1-8

Houston at Texas 8-9

Detroit at Kansas City 5-8

Chi. White Sox at Oakland 1-5

Seattle at LA Angels 0-13

Saturday, July 13

Toronto at NY Yankees 2-1

Tampa Bay at Baltimore late

Chi. White Sox at Oakland late

Tampa Bay at Baltimore late

Minnesota at Cleveland late

Detroit at Kansas City late

Houston at Texas late

Seattle at LA Angels late

Today’s Games

Toronto at NY Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City 2:15 p.m.

Houston at Texas 3:05 p.m.

Chi. White Sox at Oakland 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at LA Angels 4:07 p.m.

LA Dodgers at Boston 7:05 p.m.

Monday, July 15

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Chi. White Sox at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

Houston at LA Angels 10:07 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Schedule

July 21 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway

July 28 — Gander RV 400, Pocono Raceway

August 4 — GoBowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International

August 11 — Consumers Energy 400, Michigan International Speedway

August 17 — Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway

September 1 — Bojangles’ Southern 500, Darlington Raceway

Sunday 8 — Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered By Florida Georgia Line

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

September 15 — South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway

September 21 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond International Raceway

September 29 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup

Points leaders through race 16 of 36

1. J. Logano 700

2. K. Busch 682

3. K. HarvickFord 625

4. B. Keselowski 613

5. M. Truex Jr.Toyota 597

6. D. Hamlin 588

7. C. Elliott 585

8. K. Busch 564

9. A. Bowman 534

10. A. Almirola 512

11. R. Blaney 508

12. W. Byron 498

13. J. Johnson 474

14. K. Larson 473 15. C. Bowye 444

16. R. Newman 443

17. D. Suárez 440

18. E. Jones 430

19. R. Stenhouse Jr 398

20. P. Menard 390

21. C. Buescher 369

22. A. Dillon 366

23. T. Dillon 310

24. D. Hemric 293

25. M. DiBenedetto 276

Soccer

Eastern Conference

Pts W L T DG

Philadelphia 36 10 5 6 11

D.C. United 32 8 5 8 4

Atlanta United 30 9 7 3 4

Montreal Impact 30 9 9 3 -8

New York City 29 7 2 8 10

NY Red Bulls 28 8 7 4 6

New England 24 6 8 6 -14

Toronto FC 23 6 8 5 -3

Orlando City SC 22 6 9 4 0

Chicago Fire 22 5 8 7 2

Columbus Crew 17 5 13 2 -13

FC Cincinnati 14 4 13 2 -26

Western Conference

Los Angeles 46 14 2 4 36

LA Galaxy 34 11 8 1 2

Seattle Sounders 32 9 5 5 4

San Jose 31 9 7 4 2

Minnesota 30 9 7 3 7

FC Dallas 29 8 7 5 4

Houston 27 8 8 3 1

Real Salt Lake 26 8 9 2 -4

Portland Timbers 23 7 8 2 -2

Kansas City 22 5 7 7 -5

Vancouver 20 4 8 8 -9

Colorado Rapids 19 5 10 4 -9

Friday, July 12

New England at D.C. United 2-2

Los Angeles at Houston 93-1

Saturday, July 13

Columbus at Orlando late

Toronto at Montreal Impact late

Dallas at Minnesota United late

Cincinnati at Chicago Fire late

Philadelphia at Real Salt Lake late

Kansas City at Vancouver late

Colorado at Portland late

Today’s Games

Atlanta at Seattle 3:55 p.m.

New York City FC at New York 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 17

Houston at Atlanta United 7 p.m.

Vancouver at New England 7 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago Fire 8 p.m.

New York Red Bulls at Toronto 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

D.C. United at Cincinnati 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Portland 10 p.m.

Golf

PGA JOHN Deere classic

Silvis, Illinois; Purse: $6,000,000 Par: 71

Score R1-R2

1. Jhonattan Vegas -9 67-62

T2. Andrew Landry -6 65-65

T2. Dylan Frittelli -4 66-68

4. Lucas Glover -7 67-64

T5 . Charles Howell III -6 68-70

T5. Adam Schenk -6 67-65

T5. Harold Varner III -6 67-65

T5. Daniel Berger - 5 66-66

T5 . Cameron Tringale -5 66-66

T5 .Russell Henley -3 64-68

