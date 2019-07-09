TV LIstings
WEDNESDAY
TOUR DE FRANCE
7:30 a.m.
NBCSP— 2019 Tour de France Stage 5
TENNIS
8 a.m.
ESPN— ESPN2 2019 Wimbledon Championships Men’s Quarterfinals
9 a.m.
FSSO— Tennis Invesco Series: Hawaii Champions Cup
MOTORSPORTS
6 p.m.
NBCSP— IMSA Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo: Watkins Glen
SUMMER LEAGUE BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2— NBA Summer League Basketball Cleveland Cavaliers vs New Orleans Pelicans
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2— NBA Summer League Basketball Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks
THE ESPYS
8 p.m.
ABC— The 2019 ESPYS Celebrating the best moments of the year in sports
SOCCER
11 p.m.
FS1— Soccer Club Friendly — Club Tijuana vs Boca Juniors
BASEBALL
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB L10
Atlanta 54 37 .593 — 6-4
Washington 47 42 .528 6 8-2
Philadelphia 47 43 .522 6.5 5-5
NY Mets 40 50 .444 13.5 3-7
Miami 33 55 .375 19.5 3-7
Central Division
W L Pct GB L10
Chi. Cubs 47 43 .522 — 4-6
Milwaukee 47 44 .516 0.5 4-6
St. Louis 44 44 .500 2 4-6
Pittsburgh 44 45 .494 2.5 6-4
Cincinnati 41 46 .471 4.5 5-5 West Division
W L Pct GB L10
LA Dodgers 60 32 .652 — 5-5
Arizona 46 45 .505 13.5 6-4
San Diego 45 45 .500 14 5-5
Colorado 44 45 .494 14.5 3-7
San Francisco 41 48 .461 17.5 7-3
Friday, July 5
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh 7-6
Philadelphia at NY Mets 7-2
Miami at Atlanta 0-1
Colorado at Arizona 0-8
San Diego at LA Dodgers 3-2
St. Louis at San Francisco 9-4
Saturday, July 6
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh 2-12
Miami at Atlanta 5-4
Philadelphia at NY Mets 5-6
Chi. Cubs at Chi. White Sox 6-3
St. Louis at San Francisco 4-8
San Diego at LA Dodgers 3-1
Colorado at Arizona 2-4
Sunday, July 7
Philadelphia at NY Mets 8-3
Miami at Atlanta 3-4
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh 5-6
Chi. Cubs at Chi. White Sox 1-3
St. Louis at San Francisco 0-1
San Diego at LA Dodgers 5-3
Colorado at Arizona 3-5
Tuesday, July 9
National at American League late
Friday, July 12
Pittsburgh at Chi. Cubs 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia 6:05 p.m.
LA Dodgers at Boston 7:10 p.m.
NY Mets at Miami 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB L10
NY Yankees 57 31 .648 — 7-3
Tampa Bay 52 39 .571 6.5 6-4
Boston 49 41 .544 9 6-4
Toronto 34 57 .374 24.5 5-5
Baltimore 27 62 .303 30.5 5-5
Central Division
W L Pct GB L10
Minnesota 56 33 .629 — 4-6
Cleveland 50 38 .568 5.5 7-3
Chi. White Sox 42 44 .488 12.5 6-4
Detroit 28 57 .329 26 2-8
Kansas City 30 61 .330 27 2-8
West Division
W L Pct GB L10
Houston 57 33 .633 — 7-3
Oakland 50 41 .549 7.5 7-3
Texas 48 42 .533 9 4-6
LA Angels 45 46 .495 12.5 4-6
Seattle 39 55 .415 20 2-8
Friday, July 5
Kansas City at Washington 7-4
Baltimore at Toronto 4-1
NY Yankees at Tampa Bay 8-4
Boston at Detroit 9-6
Texas at Minnesota 6-15
LA Angels at Houston 5-4
Oakland at Seattle 5-2
Saturday, July 6
Texas at Minnesota 4-7
Baltimore at Toronto 8-1
Cleveland at Cincinnati 7-2
Boston at Detroit 10-6
NY Yankees at Tampa Bay 3-4
LA Angels at Houston 0-4
Chi. Cubs at Chi. White Sox 6-3
Oakland at Seattle 3-6
Sunday, July 7
Baltimore at Toronto 1-6
NY Yankees at Tampa Bay 1-2
Cleveland at Cincinnati 11-1
Boston at Detroit 6-3
Philadelphia at NY Mets 8-3
Kansas City at Washington 2-5
Chi. Cubs at Chi. White Sox 1-3
Texas at Minnesota 4-1
LA Angels at Houston 10-11
Oakland at Seattle 10-11
Tuesday, July 9
National at American League late
Thursday, July 11
Houston at Texas 8:05 p.m.
Friday, July 12
Tampa Bay at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at NY Yankees 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.
LA Dodgers at Boston 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.
Chi. White Sox at Oakland 10:07 p.m.
Seattle at LA Angels 10:07 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Schedule
July 13 — Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, Kentucky Speedway
July 21 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway
July 28 — Gander RV 400, Pocono Raceway
August 4 — GoBowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International
August 11 — Consumers Energy 400, Michigan International Speedway
August 17 — Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway
September 1 — Bojangles’ Southern 500, Darlington Raceway
Sunday 8 — Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered By Florida Georgia Line
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
September 15 — South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway
September 21 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond International Raceway
September 29 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup
Points leaders through race 16 of 36
1. J. Logano 700
2. K. Busch 682
3. K. HarvickFord 625
4. B. Keselowski 613
5. M. Truex Jr.Toyota 597
6. D. Hamlin 588
7. C. Elliott 585
8. K. Busch 564
9. A. Bowman 534
10. A. Almirola 512
11. R. Blaney 508
12. W. Byron 498
13. J. Johnson 474
14. K. Larson 473 15. C. Bowye 444
16. R. Newman 443
17. D. Suárez 440
18. E. Jones 430
19. R. Stenhouse Jr 398
20. P. Menard 390
21. C. Buescher 369
22. A. Dillon 366
23. T. Dillon 310
24. D. Hemric 293
25. M. DiBenedetto 276
Soccer
Eastern Conference
Pts W L T GD
Philadelphia 36 10 5 6 11
D.C. 31 8 5 7 4
Atlanta 30 9 7 3 4
Montreal 30 9 9 3 -8
New York City 29 7 2 8 10
New York 28 8 7 4 6
Toronto 23 6 8 5 -3
New England 23 6 8 5 -14
Orlando 22 6 9 4 0
Chicago 22 5 8 7 2
Columbus 17 5 13 2 -13
Cincinnati 14 4 13 2 -26
Western Conference
Los Angeles 43 13 2 4 34
LA Galaxy 34 11 7 1 4
Seattle 32 9 5 5 4
Minnesota 30 9 7 3 7
Dallas 29 8 7 5 4
San Jose 28 8 7 4 0
Houston 27 8 7 3 3
Salt Lake 26 8 9 2 -4
Portland 23 7 8 2 -2
Kansas City 22 5 7 7 -5
Vancouver 20 4 8 8 -9
Colorado 19 5 10 4 -9
Wednesday, July 3
Seattle at New York City 0-3
Philadelphia at Orlando 3-1
San Jose at Minnesota 1-3
Atlanta at Chicago 1-5
Los Angeles at Kansas City 5-1
New York at Houston 0-4
Columbus at Salt Lake 0-1
Thursday, July 4
New England at Colorado 2-1
D.C. at Dallas 0-2
Toronto at LA Galaxy 0-2
Saturday, July 6
Houston at Cincinnati 3-2
Seattle at Columbus 1-2
Minnesota at Montreal 2-3
Chicago at Kansas City 1-0
Salt Lake at San Jose 1-0
Vancouver at Los Angeles 6-1
Sunday, July 7
New York at Atlanta 3-3
Portland at New York City 0-1
Orlando at Philadelphia 2-2
Friday, July 12
New England at D.C. United 7:00 p.m.
Los Angeles at Houston 9:00 p.m.
San Jose at LA Galaxy 11:00 p.m.
WNBA
Eastern Conference
W L Pct GB CONF
Washington 9 4 .692 — 6-2
Connecticut 9 5 .643 0.5 5-2
Chicago 7 7 .500 2.5 3-3
New York 7 8 .467 3.0 1-4
Indiana 6 9 .400 4.0 3-3
Atlanta 3 10 .231 6.0 1-5
Western Conference
W L Pct GB CONF
Las Vegas 9 5 .643 - 4-2
Minnesota 8 6 .571 1.0 3-4
Seattle 8 8 .500 2.0 3-3
Phoenix 6 6 .500 2.0 3-4
Los Angeles 7 7 .500 2.0 3-4
Dallas 5 9 .357 4.0 3-2
Tuesday, July 9
Los Angeles at Dallas 27-42
Today’s Games
Connecticut at Atlanta 11:00 a.m.
Phoenix at Washington 11:30 a.m.
Las Vegas at Indiana 12:00 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago 9:00 p.m.
Friday, July 12
Los Angeles at Indiana 7:00 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Connecticut 8:00 p.m.
New York at Chicago 8:00 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle 10:00 p.m.