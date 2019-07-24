TV LISTINGS
THURSDAY
TOUR DE FRANCE
7 a.m.
NBCSP— 2019 Tour de France Stage 18: Embrun to Valloire
WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
12 p.m.
NBCSP— 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships Swimming. Day 5 — semifinals & finals
7 p.m.
NBCSP— 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships Men’s Water Polo, Second Semifinal: Teams TBA
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
FSSE— MLB Baseball Kansas City Royals at Atlanta Braves
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN— The Basketball Tournament Self Made vs Sideline Cancer
9 p.m.
ESPN— The Basketball Tournament AfterShocks vs Iowa United
PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS
9 p.m.
ESPN2— Professional Fighters League Featherweights/Lightweights
RUNNING
10 p.m.
FSSE— Running The Italy Run; Freihofer’s Run for Women
KARATE
11 p.m.
ESPN2— Karate ISKA World Championships
BASEBALL
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB L10
Atlanta 60 42 .588 — 5-5
Washington 54 46 .540 5.0 6-4
Philadelphia 54 48 .529 6.0 7-3
NY Mets 46 54 .460 13.0 6-4
Miami 37 62 .374 21.5 3-7
Central Division
W L Pct GB L10
Chi. Cubs 54 47 .535 — 6-4
St. Louis 53 47 .530 0.5 8-2
Milwaukee 53 50 .515 2.0 5-5
Cincinnati 46 53 .465 7.0 4-6
Pittsburgh 46 54 .460 7.5 2-8
West Division
W L Pct GB L10
LA Dodgers 67 36 .650 — 7-3
San Francisco 52 50 .510 14.5 9-1
Arizona 51 51 .500 15.5 4-6
San Diego 47 53 .470 18.5 2-8
Colorado 47 54 .465 19.0 2-8
Monday, July 22
St. Louis at Pittsburgh 6-5 Miami at Chi. White Sox 1-9
Cincinnati at Milwaukee 6-5
Baltimore at Arizona 3-6
Chi. Cubs at San Francisco 4-5
Tuesday, July 23
St. Louis at Pittsburgh 4-3
Colorado at Washington 1-11
Philadelphia at Detroit 3-2
San Diego at NY Mets 2-5
Kansas City at Atlanta 5-4
Cincinnati at Milwaukee 14-6
Miami at Chi. White Sox 5-1
Baltimore at Arizona 7-2
Chi. Cubs at San Francisco 4-5
LA Angels at LA Dodgers 5-4
Wednesday, July 24
Philadelphia at Detroit 4-0
Cincinnati at Milwaukee 4-5
Chi. Cubs at San Francisco 4-1
St. Louis at Pittsburgh late
Colorado at Washington late
San Diego at NY Mets late
Kansas City at Atlanta late
Miami at Chi. White Sox late
LA Angels at LA Dodgers late
Thursday, July 25
San Diego at NY Mets 12:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh 12:35 p.m.
Colorado at Washington 4:05 p.m.
Friday, July 26
Colorado at Cincinnati 6:40 p.m.
LA Dodgers at Washington 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at NY Mets 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Miami 7:10 p.m.
Chi. Cubs at Milwaukee 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB L10
NY Yankees 65 35 .650 — 7-3
Tampa Bay 58 47 .552 9.5 3-7
Boston 56 47 .544 10.5 6-4
Toronto 39 64 .379 27.5 4-6
Baltimore 32 68 .320 33.0 5-5
Central Division
W L Pct GB L10
Minnesota 61 39 .610 — 4-6
Cleveland 58 42 .580 3.0 8-2
Chi. White Sox 45 53 .459 15.0 3-7
Kansas City 38 64 .373 24.0 7-3
Detroit 30 67 .309 29.5 2-8
West Division
W L Pct GB L10
Houston 66 38 .635 — 7-3
Oakland 58 45 .563 7.5 6-4
LA Angels 53 49 .520 12.0 7-3
Texas 51 50 .505 13.5 q 2-8
Seattle 41 63 .394 25.0 2-8
Monday, July 22
Cleveland at Toronto 7-3
Boston at Tampa Bay 9-4
Miami at Chi. White Sox 1-9
NY Yankees at Minnesota 6-8
Oakland at Houston 1-11
Baltimore at Arizona 3-6
Texas at Seattle 3-7
Tuesday, July 23
Cleveland at Toronto 1-2
Boston at Tampa Bay 5-4
Philadelphia at Detroit 3-2
Kansas City at Atlanta 5-4
NY Yankees at Minnesota 14-12
Oakland at Houston 4-3
Miami at Chi. White Sox 5-1
Baltimore at Arizona 7-2
LA Angels at LA Dodgers 5-4
Texas at Seattle 7-2
Wednesday, July 24
Boston at Tampa Bay 2-3
Philadelphia at Detroit 4-0
Oakland at Houston 2-4
Baltimore at Arizona 2-5
Texas at Seattle 3-5
Cleveland at Toronto late
Kansas City at Atlanta late
NY Yankees at Minnesota late
Miami at Chi. White Sox late
LA Angels at LA Dodgers late
Thursday, July 25
NY Yankees at Boston 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chi. White Sox 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore at LA Angels 10:07 p.m.
Texas at Oakland 10:07 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle 10:10 p.m.
Friday, July 26
Tampa Bay at Toronto 7:07 p.m.
NY Yankees at Boston 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chi. White Sox 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore at LA Angels 10:07 p.m.
Texas at Oakland 10:07 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle 10:10 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Schedule
July 28 — Gander RV 400, Pocono Raceway
August 4 — GoBowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International
August 11 — Consumers Energy 400, Michigan International Speedway
August 17 — Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway
September 1 — Bojangles’ Southern 500, Darlington Raceway
Sunday 8 — Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered By Florida Georgia Line
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
September 15 — South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway
September 21 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond International Raceway
September 29 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup
Points leaders through race 20 of 36
1. Joey Logano 783
2. Kyle Busch 780
3. Kevin Harvick 691
4. Denny Hamlin 669
5. Brad Keselowski 663
6. Martin Truex Jr. 654
7. Kurt Busch 638
8. Chase Elliott 615
9. Aric Almirola 586
10. Alex Bowman 577
11. Ryan Blaney 572
12. William Byron 549
13. Kyle Larson 519
14. Erik Jones 516
15. Ryan Newman 509
WNBA
Eastern Conference
W L Pct GB CONF
Connecticut 13 6 .684 — 8-3
Washington 11 6 .647 0.5 8-2
Chicago 11 8 .579 1.5 6-3
New York 8 11 .421 5 1-6
Indiana 6 15 .286 8 3-6
Atlanta 5 15 .250 8.5 2-8
Western Conference
W L Pct GB CONF
Las Vegas 13 6 .684 — 6-3
Seattle 12 9 .571 2 6-4
Los Angeles 11 8 .579 2 4-4
Minnesota 10 9 .526 2.5 4-6
Phoenix 10 8 .556 2.5 5-5
Dallas 5 14 .263 8 3-6
Saturday, July 20
Los Angeles at New York 78-83
Phoenix at Dallas 70-66
Sunday, July 21
Atlanta at Washington 65-93
Indiana at Chicago 70-78
Minnesota at Las Vegas 74-79
Tuesday, July 23
Los Angeles at Atlanta 78-66
Seattle at Las Vegas 62-79
Indiana at Phoenix 77-95
Wednesday, July 24
New York at Connecticut 63-70
Washington at Minnesota 26-16
Tuesday, July 30
Chicago at Connecticut 7:00 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington 7:00 p.m.
Dallas at Las Vegas 10:00 p.m.
Soccer
Eastern Conference
Pts W L T DG
Philadelphia 39 11 6 6 9
Atlanta 36 11 8 3 10
D.C. 35 9 6 8 5
New York 34 10 8 4 6
New York City 32 8 3 8 10
Montreal 30 9 11 3 -11
New England 30 8 8 6 -8
Toronto 29 8 9 5 -1
Orlando 26 7 10 5 0
Chicago 23 5 10 8 -1
Columbus 21 6 14 3 -13
Cincinnati 17 5 15 2 -30
Western Conference
Los Angeles 46 14 3 4 35
LA Galaxy 37 12 8 1 3
Seattle 35 10 6 5 4
Minnesota 34 10 7 4 8
San Jose 34 10 7 4 4
Dallas 32 9 8 5 5
Salt Lake 30 9 9 3 0
Houston 30 9 9 3 -2
Portland 28 8 8 4 -1
Kansas City 25 6 8 7 -4
Colorado 20 5 11 5 -10
Vancouver 20 4 11 8 -18
Saturday, July 20
Chicago at Philadelphia 0-2
Montreal at Columbus 1-2
Houston at Toronto 3-1
Dallas at Kansas City 2-0
New York City at Colorado 2-1
San Jose at Vancouver 3-1
Minnesota at Salt Lake 1-1
Sunday, July 21
D.C. at Atlanta 0-2
New England at Cincinnati 2-0
New York at Orlando City 1-0
Portland at Seattle 2-1
Friday, July 26
Kansas City at New York 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta United at Los Angeles 10:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 27
Orlando City at New England 7:00 p.m.
Columbus Crew at New York 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal 8:00 p.m.
Seattle Sounders at Houston 8:00 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas 8:00 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.
D.C. United at Chicago Fire 8:00 p.m.
FC Cincinnati at Toronto FC 8:00 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose 10:00 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Portland 10:30 p.m.