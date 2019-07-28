TV LISTINGS

THURSDAY

TOUR DE FRANCE

7 a.m.

NBCSP— 2019 Tour de France Stage 18: Embrun to Valloire

WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

12 p.m.

NBCSP— 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships Swimming. Day 5 — semifinals & finals

7 p.m.

NBCSP— 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships Men’s Water Polo, Second Semifinal: Teams TBA

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

FSSE MLB Baseball Kansas City Royals at Atlanta Braves

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN— The Basketball Tournament Self Made vs Sideline Cancer

9 p.m.

ESPN— The Basketball Tournament AfterShocks vs Iowa United

PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS

9 p.m.

ESPN2— Professional Fighters League Featherweights/Lightweights

RUNNING

10 p.m.

FSSE— Running The Italy Run; Freihofer’s Run for Women

KARATE

11 p.m.

ESPN2— Karate ISKA World Championships

BASEBALL

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB L10

Atlanta 60 42 .588 — 5-5

Washington 54 46 .540 5.0 6-4

Philadelphia 54 48 .529 6.0 7-3

NY Mets 46 54 .460 13.0 6-4

Miami 37 62 .374 21.5 3-7

Central Division

W L Pct GB L10

Chi. Cubs 54 47 .535 — 6-4

St. Louis 53 47 .530 0.5 8-2

Milwaukee 53 50 .515 2.0 5-5

Cincinnati 46 53 .465 7.0 4-6

Pittsburgh 46 54 .460 7.5 2-8

West Division

W L Pct GB L10

LA Dodgers 67 36 .650 — 7-3

San Francisco 52 50 .510 14.5 9-1

Arizona 51 51 .500 15.5 4-6

San Diego 47 53 .470 18.5 2-8

Colorado 47 54 .465 19.0 2-8

Monday, July 22

St. Louis at Pittsburgh 6-5 Miami at Chi. White Sox 1-9

Cincinnati at Milwaukee 6-5

Baltimore at Arizona 3-6

Chi. Cubs at San Francisco 4-5

Tuesday, July 23

St. Louis at Pittsburgh 4-3

Colorado at Washington 1-11

Philadelphia at Detroit 3-2

San Diego at NY Mets 2-5

Kansas City at Atlanta 5-4

Cincinnati at Milwaukee 14-6

Miami at Chi. White Sox 5-1

Baltimore at Arizona 7-2

Chi. Cubs at San Francisco 4-5

LA Angels at LA Dodgers 5-4

Wednesday, July 24

Philadelphia at Detroit 4-0

Cincinnati at Milwaukee 4-5

Chi. Cubs at San Francisco 4-1

St. Louis at Pittsburgh late

Colorado at Washington late

San Diego at NY Mets late

Kansas City at Atlanta late

Miami at Chi. White Sox late

LA Angels at LA Dodgers late

Thursday, July 25

San Diego at NY Mets 12:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Washington 4:05 p.m.

Friday, July 26

Colorado at Cincinnati 6:40 p.m.

LA Dodgers at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at NY Mets 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Chi. Cubs at Milwaukee 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB L10

NY Yankees 65 35 .650 — 7-3

Tampa Bay 58 47 .552 9.5 3-7

Boston 56 47 .544 10.5 6-4

Toronto 39 64 .379 27.5 4-6

Baltimore 32 68 .320 33.0 5-5

Central Division

W L Pct GB L10

Minnesota 61 39 .610 — 4-6

Cleveland 58 42 .580 3.0 8-2

Chi. White Sox 45 53 .459 15.0 3-7

Kansas City 38 64 .373 24.0 7-3

Detroit 30 67 .309 29.5 2-8

West Division

W L Pct GB L10

Houston 66 38 .635 — 7-3

Oakland 58 45 .563 7.5 6-4

LA Angels 53 49 .520 12.0 7-3

Texas 51 50 .505 13.5 q 2-8

Seattle 41 63 .394 25.0 2-8

Monday, July 22

Cleveland at Toronto 7-3

Boston at Tampa Bay 9-4

Miami at Chi. White Sox 1-9

NY Yankees at Minnesota 6-8

Oakland at Houston 1-11

Baltimore at Arizona 3-6

Texas at Seattle 3-7

Tuesday, July 23

Cleveland at Toronto 1-2

Boston at Tampa Bay 5-4

Philadelphia at Detroit 3-2

Kansas City at Atlanta 5-4

NY Yankees at Minnesota 14-12

Oakland at Houston 4-3

Miami at Chi. White Sox 5-1

Baltimore at Arizona 7-2

LA Angels at LA Dodgers 5-4

Texas at Seattle 7-2

Wednesday, July 24

Boston at Tampa Bay 2-3

Philadelphia at Detroit 4-0

Oakland at Houston 2-4

Baltimore at Arizona 2-5

Texas at Seattle 3-5

Cleveland at Toronto late

Kansas City at Atlanta late

NY Yankees at Minnesota late

Miami at Chi. White Sox late

LA Angels at LA Dodgers late

Thursday, July 25

NY Yankees at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chi. White Sox 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore at LA Angels 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland 10:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

Friday, July 26

Tampa Bay at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

NY Yankees at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chi. White Sox 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore at LA Angels 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland 10:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Schedule

July 28 — Gander RV 400, Pocono Raceway

August 4 — GoBowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International

August 11 — Consumers Energy 400, Michigan International Speedway

August 17 — Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway

September 1 — Bojangles’ Southern 500, Darlington Raceway

Sunday 8 — Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered By Florida Georgia Line

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

September 15 — South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway

September 21 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond International Raceway

September 29 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup

Points leaders through race 20 of 36

1. Joey Logano 783

2. Kyle Busch 780

3. Kevin Harvick 691

4. Denny Hamlin 669

5. Brad Keselowski 663

6. Martin Truex Jr. 654

7. Kurt Busch 638

8. Chase Elliott 615

9. Aric Almirola 586

10. Alex Bowman 577

11. Ryan Blaney 572

12. William Byron 549

13. Kyle Larson 519

14. Erik Jones 516

15. Ryan Newman 509

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB CONF

Connecticut 13 6 .684 — 8-3

Washington 11 6 .647 0.5 8-2

Chicago 11 8 .579 1.5 6-3

New York 8 11 .421 5 1-6

Indiana 6 15 .286 8 3-6

Atlanta 5 15 .250 8.5 2-8

Western Conference

W L Pct GB CONF

Las Vegas 13 6 .684 — 6-3

Seattle 12 9 .571 2 6-4

Los Angeles 11 8 .579 2 4-4

Minnesota 10 9 .526 2.5 4-6

Phoenix 10 8 .556 2.5 5-5

Dallas 5 14 .263 8 3-6

Saturday, July 20

Los Angeles at New York 78-83

Phoenix at Dallas 70-66

Sunday, July 21

Atlanta at Washington 65-93

Indiana at Chicago 70-78

Minnesota at Las Vegas 74-79

Tuesday, July 23

Los Angeles at Atlanta 78-66

Seattle at Las Vegas 62-79

Indiana at Phoenix 77-95

Wednesday, July 24

New York at Connecticut 63-70

Washington at Minnesota 26-16

Tuesday, July 30

Chicago at Connecticut 7:00 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas 10:00 p.m.

Soccer

Eastern Conference

Pts W L T DG

Philadelphia 39 11 6 6 9

Atlanta 36 11 8 3 10

D.C. 35 9 6 8 5

New York 34 10 8 4 6

New York City 32 8 3 8 10

Montreal 30 9 11 3 -11

New England 30 8 8 6 -8

Toronto 29 8 9 5 -1

Orlando 26 7 10 5 0

Chicago 23 5 10 8 -1

Columbus 21 6 14 3 -13

Cincinnati 17 5 15 2 -30

Western Conference

Los Angeles 46 14 3 4 35

LA Galaxy 37 12 8 1 3

Seattle 35 10 6 5 4

Minnesota 34 10 7 4 8

San Jose 34 10 7 4 4

Dallas 32 9 8 5 5

Salt Lake 30 9 9 3 0

Houston 30 9 9 3 -2

Portland 28 8 8 4 -1

Kansas City 25 6 8 7 -4

Colorado 20 5 11 5 -10

Vancouver 20 4 11 8 -18

Saturday, July 20

Chicago at Philadelphia 0-2

Montreal at Columbus 1-2

Houston at Toronto 3-1

Dallas at Kansas City 2-0

New York City at Colorado 2-1

San Jose at Vancouver 3-1

Minnesota at Salt Lake 1-1

Sunday, July 21

D.C. at Atlanta 0-2

New England at Cincinnati 2-0

New York at Orlando City 1-0

Portland at Seattle 2-1

Friday, July 26

Kansas City at New York 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta United at Los Angeles 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Orlando City at New England 7:00 p.m.

Columbus Crew at New York 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal 8:00 p.m.

Seattle Sounders at Houston 8:00 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas 8:00 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago Fire 8:00 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Toronto FC 8:00 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose 10:00 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland 10:30 p.m.

