ALBANY ─ After a successful debut in 2022 as the venue for AMA Art Ball, the Albany Museum of Art’s signature annual celebration of art and the community will return to the museum’s future home in downtown Albany on Feb. 25 for "AMA Art Ball: Laissez les Bons Temps Rouler."

“Last year, we formally introduced this exciting new space to our patrons and supporters at Art Ball,” AMA Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf said in a news release. “As we enter an exciting new phase of the relocation project with great expectations and high energy, we shall indeed ‘let the good times roll’ on this special evening in the heart of our beloved city.”

