Jill King, left, and Jenna McLaurin are the co-chairs for "AMA Art Ball 2023: Laissez les Bons Temps Rouler." The black-tie-optional evening is the Albany Museum of Art’s biggest fundraising event of the year.
Guests at Art Ball 2022 were acquainted with the Albany Museum of Art’s future downtown Albany home, the former Belk department store. The building at 140 W. Broad Ave. will again provide an industrial chic backdrop on Feb. 25 for "AMA Art Ball: Laissez les Bons Temps Rouler."
Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art/Madyson Grace Photography
Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art
Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art/Madyson Grace Photography
ALBANY ─ After a successful debut in 2022 as the venue for AMA Art Ball, the Albany Museum of Art’s signature annual celebration of art and the community will return to the museum’s future home in downtown Albany on Feb. 25 for "AMA Art Ball: Laissez les Bons Temps Rouler."
“Last year, we formally introduced this exciting new space to our patrons and supporters at Art Ball,” AMA Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf said in a news release. “As we enter an exciting new phase of the relocation project with great expectations and high energy, we shall indeed ‘let the good times roll’ on this special evening in the heart of our beloved city.”
Co-chairs for Art Ball 2023 are Jenna McLaurin and Jill King. With the New Orleans-inspired theme "Laissez les Bons Temps Rouler," they will present an elegant, black-tie-optional gala with cocktails, a gourmet meal, dancing to live musical entertainment, and live and silent auctions.
“The AMA is such an asset to Albany and the surrounding communities, especially to children,” King said. “Events like Art Ball allow the museum to continue hosting children’s activities and field trips for free.”
“It was an honor to be asked to be a part of planning this upcoming Art Ball; the AMA is such an invaluable part of southwest Georgia,” McLaurin said. “Through art exhibitions and programming, they have found a unique way to address and convey our community’s history, while also celebrating our culture.”
While a celebration, Art Ball plays an indispensable role for the Albany Museum of Art as the museum’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Art Ball not only raises awareness about the AMA and its important work in the community, the event also raises vital funding that supports free admission for everyone, world-class traveling exhibitions, educational programming, art camps (including scholarships to reach more areas of the community), and more.
“I particularly feel passionate about supporting the AMA because of their commitment to making the museum inclusive and accessible to all," McLaurin said. "From free admission and free field trips to art camp scholarships and free public programming, they play a critical role in bringing our community together.
“My husband and I had an incredible time at last year’s gala and look forward to this year’s event. Please consider joining us for a beautiful night that will help to keep the AMA’s mission alive and thriving for years to come.”
AMA Director of Development and Public Programming Chloe Hinton said the event sells out weeks in advance.
“Art Ball is a joyful and entertaining night that everyone looks forward to, but more than that, it is an event that enables the AMA to do good work,” Hinton said. “You can enjoy yourself, but you will also have the good feeling that your night out on the town is supporting a positive force that is building a better community.”
Art Ball sells out every year, and tables are quickly filling up.
“It’s a fun-filled night of dinner, drinks and dancing, along with live and silent auctions,” King said. “We are so pleased that we already have half of our tables filled, and we anticipate the rest will be filled very soon.”
Sponsorships also are available. Contact Hinton at chloe.hinton@albanymuseum.com or call her at (229) 439-8400 to learn about sponsorship opportunities.
AMA EXHIBITIONS
-- "Wayna: Her Dreams of Ethiopia, Works by Tracy Murrell" is in the East Gallery through Jan 7;
-- Georgia Artists Guild of Albany's 29th Juried Exhibition is in the McCormack Gallery through Jan 7;
-- "Forsaking All Comfort and Prosperity, Works by Maryam Safajoo" is in the Hodges Gallery through Jan 28;
-- "Escape Plan, Installation by Elinor Saragoussi" is in the West Gallery;
-- "Highlighting Contemporary Art in Georgia: Picture This" is in the Haley Gallery Dec. 22-April 1, 2023.
The Albany Museum of Art is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, adjacent to Albany State University's West Campus just off Gillionville Road. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is open to the public 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.
For more information about the AMA, visit the www.albanymuseum.com website or call (229) 439-8400. Follow @AlbanyArtMuseum on Twitter, AlbanyMuseum on Instagram, and AlbanyMuseumOfArt on Facebook.
Jill King (left) and Jenna McLaurin are the co-chairs for AMA Art Ball 2023: Laissez les Bons Temps Rouler. The black-tie-optional evening is the Albany Museum of Art’s biggest fundraising event of the year. (Photo: Albany Museum of Art)
Guests at Art Ball 2022 were acquainted with the Albany Museum of Art’s future downtown Albany home, the former Belk department store. The building at 140 W. Broad Ave. will again provide an industrial chic backdrop on Saturday, Feb 25, 2023 for AMA Art Ball: Laissez les Bons Temps Rouler. (Photo: Albany Museum of Art/Madyson Grace Photography)
