navy.JPG

Lt. Donny James II, a native of Albany, plays an important role in supporting sailors as a surface engineer limited duty officer.

 Special Photo: Lt. Cmdr. Jacob Joy, Navy Office of Community Outreach

GREAT LAKES, Ill. -- Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and at Recruit Training Command, otherwise known as “boot camp,” these skills are taught by hard-charging, Navy professionals who transform civilians into disciplined, qualified U.S Navy sailors.

Lt. Donny James II, a native of Albany, plays an important role at RTC, supporting these sailors as a surface engineer limited duty officer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.