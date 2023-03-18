...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
ALBANY -- The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III, who is wanted on theft by taking charges.
APD officials said in a news release that Hutchinson took his father’s silver 2015 Toyota Tundra truck without permission.
Hutchinson is described by police as being 6 feet tall and weighing 360 pounds. His last known address is on the 1100 block of East Broad Avenue in Albany.
Anyone who has information regarding Hutchinson's whereabouts or the incident for which he is charged is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
