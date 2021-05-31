ATLANTA -- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said that Albany saw positive over-the-month measures in every key indicator in April.
“We had another strong month in April,” Butler said in a news release. “We saw the unemployment rate decrease in almost every MSA, along with an over-the-month and over-the-year decrease in initial claims for every MSA.”
In Albany, the unemployment rate decreased by 0.4 percentage points in April, reaching 5 percent. A year ago, the rate was 11.2 percent.
The labor force increased in Albany by 218 and ended the month with 66,576. That number is up 2,204 when compared to April of 2020. Albany finished the month with 63,276 employed residents. That number increased by 475 over the month and is up by 6,124 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Albany ended April with 59,900 jobs. That number increased by 500 from March to April and increased by 3,700 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 12 percent in Albany. When compared to last April, claims were down by about 88 percent.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 996 active job postings in metro Albany for April.
