The Albany State Golden Rams will be in action Thursday at the Arena on West Campus after splitting SIAC contests with Lane College over the weekend in Jackson, Tennessee. The Rams will be hosting conference opponent Kentucky State with the women tipping off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men. The men’s team brought home a 78-72 win against Lane while the women fell 47-38.
Former Monroe High School star Napoleon Harris and team captain Randy McClure each scored 17 points to help the Rams defeat Lane and improve to 5-7 overall and 1-1 in the conference. Another former Monroe star, Jamarcis Nunally, drilled four of seven three points attempts and scored a total of 14 points on the night. McClure led the team with eight rebounds.
The game was tight throughout with the Rams holding a 36-30 halftime lead. Each team scored 42 points in the second half. The Rams shot 42% from the field altogether but hit 51% in the second half and four of nine three-point attempts in the second half. The Rams made eight of 12 second half free throw attempts and 11 of 18 on the night. McClure was nearly perfect from the line, sinking seven of eight free throw attempts.
In the women’s game, the Lady Dragons of Lane pulled out to a 24-18 halftime lead and then slightly stretched that lead in the second half. Senior Alexandria James led the Lady Rams with 17 points and six rebounds. Cierra Norman added 10 points.
Albany State hit only 23% of the shots from the field and 16.7% from three-point land. The Lady Rams nailed eight of 10 free throws in the first half but sank only four of 12 in the second half.
The Lady Rams are now 1-9 on the year and 0-2 in the conference.