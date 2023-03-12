ATLANTA - The Albany State Golden Rams track and field team participated in the CAU Panther Invite on Saturday in Atlanta. The Golden Rams were outstanding as they finished with 187 points to lead the field at the Clark-Atlanta University Panther Invite.
Albany State won the Men's 4x100 Relay with a time of 41.34. The team consisted of Jackson, Gilbert, Carter and Moore. The Golden Rams also placed 4th with a time of 43.08. That team consisted of Smith, Forsythe, Hutchinson and Williams.
Jayvon Hutchinson won the Men's 110m Hurdles with a time of 14.87.
Jordan Smith won the Men's 400m with a time of 49.33. Kibren Moore finished in 2nd with a time of 49.34.
In the Men's 400 Meter Hurdles, Shaireef Knowles finished in 2nd with a time of 57.86.
In the Men's 1500 Meter Run, Trevino Glover finished in 5th with a time of 4:12.15 while Sage Abdullah finished in 6th with a time of 4:12.42.
In the 3000 Meter Steeplechase, Demetrius Carson finished in 3rd with a time of 11:13.58.
Sage Abdullah finished in 3rd in the Men's 5000 Meter Run with a time of 16:41.64.
In the Men's 4x400 Meter Relay, the Golden Rams finished in 2nd and 5th place. Smith, Moore, Gilbert and Douglas finished with a time of 3:16.71. The team consisting of Hutchinson, Mapson, Glover and Jackson finished with a time of 3:27.33.
In the Men's Hammer Throw, Isaac Moody placed 5th with a throw of 35.95m.
In the Men's Long Jump, Jordan Smith placed 3rd with a jump of 6.83m.
In the Men's Shot Put, Michael Trimble finished in 2nd place with a throw of 13.62m. Tyler Nonnombre finished in 3rd place with a throw of 13.10m.
Sydney Blackburn won the Women's Discus Throw with a distance of 42.80m. Mykhayla Carroll finished in 2nd place with a throw of 40.10m.
Blackburn finished in 3rd place in the Women Hammer Throw with a toss of 37.75m.
Sydney Black finished 2nd in the Women Shot Put with a throw of 11.77m while Mykhayla Carroll finished 3rd with a toss of 11.68m.
In the Women's 400 Meter Dash, Nathalia Rowe finished in 3rd place with a time of 58.53.
Janiya Harris finished in 5th place in the Women 400 Meter Hurdles with a time of 1:14.09.
Kiyah Pittmon finished in 3rd place in the Women 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:29.46.
In the Women 5000 Meter Run, Zamya Rhaney placed 4th with a time of 21:30.
The team of Simmons, Gilyard, Lawrence and Jones finished in 4th in the Women 4x100 Meter Relay with a time of 48.70.
Anaya Howell finished in 4th in the Women Javelin Throw with a throw of 25.93m.
