ATLANTA - The Albany State Golden Rams track and field team participated in the CAU Panther Invite on Saturday in Atlanta. The Golden Rams were outstanding as they finished with 187 points to lead the field at the Clark-Atlanta University Panther Invite. 

Albany State won the Men's 4x100 Relay with a time of 41.34. The team consisted of Jackson, Gilbert, Carter and Moore. The Golden Rams also placed 4th with a time of 43.08. That team consisted of Smith, Forsythe, Hutchinson and Williams.

