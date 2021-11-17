ALBANY – Albany Technical College will have a Refresh presentation featuring Electronics Technology, Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Carlton Construction Academy building, room 123. A group of faculty, staff, and students will be on hand during the event, highlighting what is new in the program and expected outcomes for graduates.
Electronics Technology program graduates receive an Electronics Technology Associate of Applied Science degree or diploma, which qualifies them as electronics technicians specializing in biomedical instrumentation, industrial electronics, computer electronics, general electronics or telecommunications electronics.
When a student enters the program, they start with basic devices: resistors, capacitors and inductors, leading to semiconductor devices, integrated circuits, including microprocessors and microcontrollers. While the canons of law are central to the study of electronics, emphasis is on industrial applications and troubleshooting. In the refreshed lab, students obtain first-hand experience using the most advanced and industry standard testing equipment including Fluke and Mastek Digital Multimeters, 80 MHz 2 Channel Function Generators, and Super Phosphor 200 MHz 4 channel digital storage oscilloscopes.
“Albany Technical College’s Electronics Technology is an exciting program,” college president Anthony Parker said. “I think it will soon be unmatched in the state for the quality of the education and the work force training that the students will receive.”
“Our graduates are most sought after by employers; they are work force ready from Day 1; combined with soft skills to be valued and productive employees,” Albany Tech Executive Vice President and Vice President for Academic Affairs Emmett Griswold said.
Electronics Technology is a field that covers the operation, maintenance, and repair of electrical and electronic equipment. The program is for students interested in learning to build, test, troubleshoot, maintain, and repair electronic systems and components, be it in a military HUMVEE, hospital PET scanner, DNA analyzer conducting high throughput electrophoresis, F-22 Raptor stealth tactical fighter aircraft, FANUC robot, Rockwell Allen Bradley Programmable controllers, IV infusion pump, or utility company electronic instrumentation. The role is to provide reliable, well-maintained equipment to ensure manufacturing and service quality.
For more information about the Electronics Technology program, email bgamini@albanytech.edu or call (229) 430-3606
