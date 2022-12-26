Technician wear protective face masks safety for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in machine industrial factory,Coronavirus has turned into a global emergency.

After years of legal wrangling, the countdown to the July 1 launch date of Georgia's Medicaid work requirements program is underway.

The new plan – officially called Pathways to Coverage – will require enrollees to complete 80 hours of work, education, job training, or community service per month to get Medicaid health insurance. Many also will have to pay a monthly premium.