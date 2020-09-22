Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Aug. 1-31, 2020:
Adams, Maddox Graysen, son, was born August 23 to Candace Middleton and Joel Adams of Albany.
Alford, Warren Layton, son, was born August 18 to Miranda Alford and Justin Warren of Ellaville.
Battle, Ah’sias Joseph-Antonie, son, was born August 18 to Brianna Battle and Quantreal Battle of Thomasville.
Brock, Rayne LaRue, son, was born August 10 to Grace Brock and Timothy Brock of Leesburg.
Byron, Legend King, son, was born August 16 to Chelsea Rowell and Quayshon Byron of Lenox.
Callaway, Berklie Jae, daughter, was born August 26 to Leslie Sauls and Jackson Callaway of Shellman.
Carson, Taylor Jase O’neal, son, was born August 2 to Natasha Carson of Albany.
Chapman, Emori Kimorah Jae, daughter, was born August 18 to Jelisa Crumby and Cordarius Chapman of Thomasville.
Cole, Cason Micah, son, was born August 19 to Carlissa Cole and Darwin Cole Jr. of Leesburg.
Dennis, Finley Birch, son, was born August 22 to Hannah Clark and Collin Dennis of Albany.
Gardner, Joseph Da’Mon, son, was born August 16 to Jennifer Gardner and Jimmy Gardner of Albany.
Gardner, Kreed Ali, son, was born August 21 to Candace Fuller and Raheem Gardner of Americus.
Grant, Kiari D’Mere, son, was born August 31 to Tiffany Floyd and Ike Grant IV of Albany.
Greene, Chryston Ahmir, son, was born August 24 to Gabrielle Davis and Charleston Greene of Albany.
Griffin, Harper Joy, daughter, was born August 11 to Stacy Griffin and Aaron Griffin of Leesburg.
Haire, Pelham Grace and Parker Jean, twin daughters, were born August 19 to Rachel Haire and Bryant Haire of Leesburg.
Harris, Dream Jalani, daughter, was born August 22 to Kendraneike Harris and Dontavious Harris of Valdosta.
Hayes, Quinsley Renee Lawanda, daughter, was born August 14 to Tymesa Whitehead and Quincy Hayes Jr. of Albany.
Hicks, Kayvon Savon, son, was born August 13 to Jasmine Hicks of Albany.
Holdorf, Rosemary Leigh, daughter, was born August 16 to Jill Holdorf and Christopher Holdorf of Morgan.
Howell, Elizabeth Jade, daughter, was born August 12 to Courtney Young and Dylan Howell of Albany.
Jackson, Nasir Jakari, son, was born August 16 to Tierra Ragans and Stephen Jackson of Albany.
Johnson, Kawoski Lamont, son, was born August 13 to Keyonna Johnson of Albany.
Jones, Honesty Lashondra, daughter, was born August 23 to Stephanie Garner and Dravian Jones of Albany.
King, Donte Rashear Jr., son, was born August 17 to Brittany Kimbrell and Donte King Sr. of Sycamore.
Laster, Otis Franklin Reese, son, was born August 19 to Shayna Jones and Otis Laster of Albany.
Lawrence, Jordan Dior, son, was born August 28 to Erica Grant and William Lawrence Jr. of Albany.
Lee, Karsyn Savion Ahmir, son, was born August 14 to Danielle Lee of Albany.
McCray, Isabelle River, daughter, was born August 18 to Jessica McCray and Dennis McCray of Sylvester.
McCray, Shelea Zamar, daughter, was born August 29 tp Denielle McCray and Matthew McCray of Albany.
Medley, Shiloh Parker (daughter) and Shepherd Chandler (son), twins, were born August 17 to Parker Medley and Robert Medley of Leesburg.
Morton, McKenzie Elizabeth, daughter, was born August 28 to Karrel Morton of Albany.
Myers, James Benjamin IV, son, was born August 25 to Latasha Oats and James Myers Jr. of Albany.
Nunez, Emilio Ignacio, son, was born August 12 of Martika Morgan and Edgar Nunez of Albany.
Parks, Brailan Kyree, son, was born August 29 to Serica Hawkins and Curtis Parks of Newton.
Peeples, Bailey Raegan, daughter, was born August 27 to Zaikia Peeples and Tramell Peeples of Albany.
Persley, Journee Makinsley, daughter, was born August 16 to Shaneika Persley and Benjamin Persley II of Albany.
Prince, Khloie Mo’nique, daughter, was born August 10 to Andria Spears and D’andre Prince of Albany.
Roberts, Addison Grace, daughter, was born August 19 to Abby Roberts and Ben Roberts of Leesburg.
Shaw, Amari Lyn Charleigh, daughter, was born August 28 to Ashley Gilbert and Charles Shaw Jr. of Albany.
Smith, Navaeh Jordyn Ariah, daughter, was born August 29 to Jalynn Smith and Justin Smith of Albany.
Sutton, Charles Mullikin, son, was born August 16 to Margaret Sutton and Joiner Sutton of Albany.
Taylor, Kaci Xanae, daughter, was born August 21 to Kanaja Sutton and Xavier Taylor of Albany.
Thomas, Brajon Benji, son, was born August 1 to Ja’nasia Daniel and Brandon Thomas of Albany.
Wester, Emory Adore, daughter, was born August 11 to Maranda Baltimore and Eric Wester of Albany.
White, Miracle Ycari Carletta, daughter, was born August 13 to Ycari Edwards and Mallory White of Albany.
Whitehead, Elizabeth Trinity Ramirez, daughter, was born August 26 to Elizabeth Whitehead of Sylvester.
Williams, Da’Mauri Chase Bernard and Ka’Vauri Chance Bernard, twin sons, were born August 18 to Ashley Fuller and Maurice Williams of Thomasville.
Williams, Hank Cole, son, was born August 31 to Shelby Foster and Jakie Williams of Baconton.
Wilson, Aubrey Marie, daughter, was born August 27 to Aamiyah Wilson of Albany.
Youngblood, Michael Garrett, son, was born August 28 to Rachel Youngblood and Josh Youngblood of Dawson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.