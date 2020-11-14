ALBANY -- Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley announced Friday that the department had received its third award for accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
"I am proud to announce that the Albany Police Department has received its 3rd Award for CALEA Accreditation," Persley said in email. "This designation means that your police department has shown that they are a professional, ready, and relevant law enforcement organization that makes the community proud.
"I am deeply thankful for their hard work, and I encourage all to celebrate this moment with them and thank them for a job well-done. We will enjoy today and celebrate this moment while preparing for tomorrow, for there is plenty to be done to safeguard this community."
