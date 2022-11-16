...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
The Arc of Southwest Georgia Executive Director DeAnna Julian sits among presents that were to be delivered to individuals who are part of the Arc's Albany-based program. The Arc presents the Angel Tree each year so that the community can purchase presents for area individuals who have disabilities.
ALBANY -- The Arc of Southwest Georgia is looking for a few angels to help their angels with disabilities have a merry Christmas.
Through its annual Angel Tree program, The Arc allows community members to provide gifts for those persons the organization serves so that they can enjoy the magic of the holidays.
"We support around 600 people across southwest Georgia who have disabilities," Arc of Southwest Georgia Executive Director DeAnna Julian said Wednesday. "Many of them don't have an opportunity to celebrate Christmas because they don't have a family. In essence, we are their family.
"This program, in which the public can purchase gifts for the individuals we serve, helps us to provide a Christmas for them."
The Angel Tree program, which was put in place by former director Annette Bowling, has for years offered individuals in the community the opportunity to purchase and bring gifts by the organization's offices. To simplify the process this year, The Arc offers a much more efficient way to support the program.
"In the past, people would choose a name off our list, purchase the gift and bring it to us," Julian said. "Now, though, they can go to our wonderful website and click on the program created by (executive assistant) Elizabeth Blount, and they'll see exactly what gifts are on our individuals' wish list.
"That list has items from $10 to $200, so there's something to fit in everyone's budget. People who purchase gifts can order them through Amazon, and the gifts will be delivered to us. We'll know who they're for and will make sure those gifts are delivered to the people they're purchased for."
There are a few ways the community can take part in the Angel Tree program. They can order the gifts from the organization's gift registry on The Arc's website (thearcswga.org), they can donate by mailing a check to The Arc (P.O. Box 71026, Albany, 31708), they can purchase Amazon gift cards or they can drop off gifts or donations at The Arc's offices at 2200 Stuart Ave.
Donations must be received by Dec. 14 so that they can be delivered to the angels by Christmastime.
"We deliver the gifts to our folks; it's always a fun day," Julian said. "Our case managers and staff split up the gifts and deliver them. It helps make it more of a fun holiday event. The people in the community always embrace our Angel Tree program. We encourage them to make it a part of their holiday this year."
Call (229) 888-6852 for more information.
