The Arc of Southwest Georgia Executive Director DeAnna Julian sits among presents that were to be delivered to individuals who are part of the Arc's Albany-based program. The Arc presents the Angel Tree each year so that the community can purchase presents for area individuals who have disabilities.

 Special Photo: The Arc

ALBANY -- The Arc of Southwest Georgia is looking for a few angels to help their angels with disabilities have a merry Christmas.

Through its annual Angel Tree program, The Arc allows community members to provide gifts for those persons the organization serves so that they can enjoy the magic of the holidays.

