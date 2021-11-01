Archaeologists in Egypt reveal tomb of Ramses II's chief treasurer By Jack Guy, CNN Nov 1, 2021 Nov 1, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. 1 of 3 Saqqara is an ancient necropolis south of Cairo. Egypt Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities Archaelogists uncovered a number of tombs belonging to ancient dignitaries. Egypt Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities A team of archaeologists from Cairo University led the project. Egypt Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered the tomb of Batah-M-Woya, who was chief treasurer in the time of King Ramses II.The tomb is located in Saqqara, a huge necropolis south of Cairo, according to a statement from Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities published Saturday.Saqqara has been the site of a string of astonishing finds in recent years, and this latest discovery is the work of a team of archaeologists from Cairo University. In addition to the tomb of the former treasurer, the team also uncovered the tombs of a number of dignitaries, including a military leader called Hor Mohib.Sometimes known as Ramses the Great, Ramses II ruled Egypt from 1279 to 1213 BC, the second-longest reign in Egyptian history. Around 20 miles south of Cairo, the vast burial ground of Saqqara once served the royal capital of Memphis, and the site is also home to Egypt's oldest surviving pyramid.In January, authorities announced the discovery of a cache of ancient burial shafts containing hundreds of wooden coffins.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 