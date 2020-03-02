Several area runners traveled to Warner Robins Saturday to compete in the 2020 Cantrell Center 5K. Here are their results"
Mackenzie Taylor (Leesburg, GA.)=19:46 (Female Overall=3rd)
Brittney Skiles (Dawson, GA.)=19:52.60 (Female, 30-34=1st)
Allie Brown (Cordele, GA.)=21:20.98 (Female, 15-19=1st)
Jerry Lee Hillhouse (Perry, GA.)=26:06.26 (Male, 45-49=5th)
Danny Wall (Leesburg, GA.)=39:02.03 (Male, 75-79=2nd)
Charley Varnum (Americus, GA.)=41:29.23 (Female, 25-29=24th)
Brenda Gail Wall (Leesburg, GA.)=48:03.42 (Female, 65-69=6th)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.