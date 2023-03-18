kiwanis art.jpg

Albany-Dougherty Kiwanis President Doug Lorber hands out awards to winners in the 2023 Student Art Contest at the Albany Museum of Art.

 Photo Courtesy of Annie Vanoteghem, Albany Museum of Art

ALBANY -- Westover High School student Dayla Lewis' "Covered Beauty" was named Best in Show at the Albany-Dougherty Kiwanis Club's Student Art Contest as awards were presented recently for the 2023 competition during a reception held at the Albany Museum of Art. This is the annual event’s 42nd year.

Winning entries from art students in grades 6-12 from public and private schools in Dougherty and Lee counties were on display during the reception. The high school art will continue on exhibit Mondays-Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Albany State University East campus' Joseph W. Holley Fine Arts Center until March 30.

