Put a plan and a workable schedule in place. Organization, preparation, discipline and common sense will help you get the results you desire. Refuse to let your emotions interfere or cause you to make decisions that are detrimental to your well-being. Speak the truth and keep a clear conscience. Accept the inevitable and dismiss unnecessary change.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Assess personal situations. Refuse to let anyone disrupt your plans or momentum. Avoid places and events that pose a threat to your health or finances. Speak up for yourself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Look for the good in everyone and everything. Attitude will make a difference when dealing with situations that can affect your livelihood and your ability to get the things you need.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Offer only what you know you can deliver. Put everything you’ve got into a plan you believe in or something meaningful to you. Learn by watching others to avoid making an unnecessary mistake.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Get things done on time. What you do will be more influential than what you say. Take a unique approach to how you deal with money and health matters. A lifestyle change is favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep an open mind, and you’ll learn something valuable. A conversation with an expert will encourage you to slow down and pay closer attention to detail. Stick to what you know and trust.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Mix and match, and you’ll come up with an idea that strikes a chord with someone who can help you. Don’t worry about the changes going on around you. Take care of your responsibilities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take time to enjoy a precious moment. Share your intentions with someone you want to hang out with more. Don’t go into debt to prove a point or impress someone.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll be faced with changes at home or involving partnerships. Listen carefully and consider how to satisfy everyone’s needs without disrupting your long-term plans.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Participate and learn. Question anything you don’t understand or that seems unrealistic. A short trip, meeting or educational pursuit will help you adjust your plans to fit trends.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Look for unique ways to invest or use your money to increase your profits. Raising your assets and lowering your liabilities will ease stress and give you more time to do the things you most enjoy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Sit tight if you aren’t prepared. You have time to get your ducks in a row. Refuse to let someone’s impatience cause you to rush. Choose the pace that feels most comfortable.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Get your facts straight and your documents in order. The changes you make will draw attention and buy you the help you require to get things done in a timely fashion.
