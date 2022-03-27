Be assertive but patient, friendly but cautious and helpful but good to yourself. Attention to detail and discipline will help you finish what you start. Listening and understanding how best to contribute and when to step back will encourage better relationships with others and fewer misunderstandings and mistakes.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t let the little things get to you when there is so much to be grateful for. Be bold, speak your piece and stick up for yourself and for others who could use some help.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Distance yourself from temptation. Don’t be fooled by a disguise. Do your own thing and control your destiny. Put your heart and soul into what makes you happy. Work by yourself, if you can.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Branch out, explore new possibilities, network and socialize with people who inspire you. Be a good listener, process information and see what you can do to broaden your horizons.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be cautious regarding what and whom you invest in. Establish what you want to achieve before taking off in a new direction. Sit back and observe; let someone else take the risk. You can think big on a budget.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Do your own thing. Learn as you go, and don’t look back. Your determination and charm will help you outmaneuver anyone who tries to get in your way. Concentrate on what you are trying to accomplish.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Be realistic when it comes to your relationships with others. Refuse to buy into someone’s plan if it doesn’t suit your needs or isn’t cost-efficient. A change may tempt you, but you should be wary of it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t stop midstream. If you want something, go for it. Say what’s on your mind and put your plans in motion. Taking a strong position will discourage others from getting in your way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Dream big, but don’t take on more than you can handle. You’ll get caught in a tight spot if you make unrealistic promises. Stick to basics and change only what’s necessary.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Assess your situation. Consider what you can achieve, and use your skills to make life more meaningful or pleasant. Don’t trust others to help. Be smart and depend on yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A feud with a friend, relative or peer will set you back. Stick close to home and focus on following a healthy lifestyle. An overdue domestic change will give you the boost you need to excel.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Slow down and rethink your game plan. Taking a realistic approach to work and how you live will help you decide if you want to continue down the path you are heading. Prioritize happiness.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Go about your business behind closed doors. The more unfamiliar others are with you and what you are trying to achieve, the easier it will be to reach your destination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.