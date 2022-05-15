Sort through the clutter and tie up loose ends. Concentrate on personal growth and what makes you happy. Participate in any changes that will affect your status or position. Be innovative and offer alternative ideas. Take charge instead of leaving things up to others. Take a passionate approach to maintain a good rapport with people who can help you get things done.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Look at things from every angle and decide what’s best for you. Don’t jump on someone’s bandwagon. Pay attention to detail and maintain a level head when dealing with authority figures.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Leave nothing to chance. Stop worrying about others. Put your energy into expanding your interests, skills and creative ideas. A disciplined attitude will keep you in the game.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Pay attention to detail and do things that encourage others to help. Keep the momentum flowing and your options open. A joint venture will ease stress and give you financial freedom.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Broaden your outlook, pick up skills and learn something that will help you raise your earning potential. Set high standards and discuss plans with someone you can rely on for good advice.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take nothing for granted. Control your emotions and put yourself in someone else’s shoes before complaining or criticizing. Focus on personal growth instead of trying to change others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Do something you feel passionate about, and you’ll find a way to make it profitable. Invest time and money into updating your skills and marketing what you have to offer.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Participate, network and listen to what others say. The information you gather will help you develop a solid plan. Don’t let anyone limit you or prevent you from making progress.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Your emotions will be difficult to control. A designated space for a certain project will ensure your success. Self-improvement, fitness and a relaxing break are encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Avoid crowded venues or people who don’t respect your privacy. A renovation or change you make to your home or lifestyle will encourage you to free up time to do what makes you happy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Trouble will surface if you are too open about your thoughts. Keep your secrets to yourself and go about your business. A physical change will give you a needed boost.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t sit back; go after what you want and don’t stop until you are happy with the results. Expand your interests, but don’t overspend. Do the work yourself and take credit for what you accomplish.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Explore the possibilities and implement updates. Stay on top of technology and industry standards; you’ll gain respect. Make changes to improve your position or apply for something new.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.