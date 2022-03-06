Sift through all the stuff you’ve accumulated and dump what’s collecting dust. Revise your schedule to meet your needs. You’ll get a sense of what’s possible and the steps required to fine-tune your life if you are organized. Once you have a plan in place, the rest will come easy. Using your energy wisely will build confidence and attract support.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Face your emotions head-on, and you’ll come up with a plan that will improve your lifestyle. It’s OK to do things differently and to put your needs first. Explore what sparks your interest.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Stick to your plan, regardless of others’ actions. Consistency will play a role in how far you get. Seek out helpful people and try to accurately gauge how much time certain steps will take.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Show consistency, and you will gain respect. If you switch from one thing to another, you’ll create confusion and uncertainty. Keep your thoughts to yourself until you have a foolproof plan in place.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Preparation is necessary if you plan to finish what you start. Refuse to let anyone lead you astray or give you a reason to doubt yourself. Stay on course. Self-improvement is favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be original, bring about change and make a difference. Don’t be afraid to think big and share your ideas. Learning and education will send you down a rewarding path. Focus on how you conduct business.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Refuse to let what others do influence you. Base your decisions on what matters to you and inspires you to accomplish something meaningful. Set goals and stick to your plan. Fitness is encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Gather information and share your findings. Don’t let anyone mislead you. Verify the truth before you share information or react to it. Trust your intuition when dealing with partnerships.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Networking will pay off. Your intelligence, knowledge and experience will capture attention, and the way you carry out your promises will impress someone with influence.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Stick to what you do best. Avoid negative people or those looking for a fight. Use your energy to enforce positive lifestyle changes. Your happiness depends on you and the decisions you make.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Rethink the way you live, how you handle your money and what you do for a living. A change may tempt you, but it must be made for the right reason. Be wary of sales pitches.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take it easy, think about what you want, consider what’s possible and do what’s necessary. Sticking to a budget and a plan will help you minimize any trouble you encounter.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Stay put and clear up unfinished business. Consider your long-term plans, but don’t try to do too much all at once. Bide your time and strategize until you feel confident your plan will work.
