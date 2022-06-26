Look at everything objectively. Ponder over how much to spend and what to do. Take the time to recognize opportunities and maintain your course. If you hold out against the desire to overdo or indulge, you’ll avoid mistakes and regret. A friendly, positive approach to work and pleasure, coupled with discipline and a budget, will lead to victory.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Control your emotions, and don’t let anyone bully you into an argument. Hone your skills and set your sights on what you can learn. Take an unusual route if it will help you be more efficient.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Follow through with your plans. Refuse to let someone control the changes you want to make. Do the legwork yourself, and let your charm persuade others to pitch in and help.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — By going about your business, you’ll avoid wasting time on something that won’t benefit you. Listen to your heart, not someone trying to get you to do things for them. Support positive change.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll receive information that can help you sort through a dilemma you encounter. Listen attentively and ask questions to ensure you have your facts straight before moving forward with your plans.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Stick to a budget. Consider what you can do to improve your surroundings and lower your overhead. Declutter your space by donating or selling what is no longer useful to you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Raise your expectations and turn your dreams into reality. You will get out what you put in. Focus on what excites you and prepare to start a new adventure.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Gather information that helps you use your skills efficiently. Discipline will be essential if you plan to get ahead. Don’t let your emotions or ego cost you. Make decisions that support closure.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Stop worrying about what others choose to do. Put your best foot forward and do what makes you happy. Making home improvements will motivate you to host a party or small gathering.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take the road less traveled instead of following the crowd. Be yourself. Use your skills and knowledge to benefit you or a cause you believe in. You will find peace of mind.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Learn from experience, but leave the past behind you. It’s time to focus on moving forward and going after your goals. Address issues that concern you, and reach out to someone you trust.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Step back when uncertainty sets in. Inconsistency will make you appear weak. Size up situations and take the path that helps you gain confidence. Show strength of character and be proactive.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take advantage of the help offered. Reach out and make a difference by participating in a cause that concerns you. Doing your part will put you in the spotlight and initiate opportunities.
