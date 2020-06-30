Atlanta United's roster became deeper Monday with the team's announcement that Manuel Castro will remain for the remainder of the MLS season and that Jon Gallagher has returned from his loan with Aberdeen.
Atlanta United and Estudiantes agreed to extend Castro's loan, which originally was for six months.
Castro, a 24-year-old midfielder, has one appearance for the Five Stripes. It came against Club America in the Champions League. Castro can play across the midfield. He occupies one of the team's International slots on its roster.
Gallagher, drafted by Atlanta United in 2018 after a standout career at Notre Dame, went on loan to Aberdeen in Scotland's first division in 2019. He made 31 appearances, most as a right winger, for the club and scored a goal against Rangers. A striker for the Fighting Irish, he moved to wingback for a while with Atlanta United 2 before the team moved him back to winger and forward. He will be available to play with Atlanta United. He made 38 appearances with Atlanta United 2.
Atlanta United will next will play in the MLS tournament in Orlando. The team will open against the New York Red Bulls at 8 p.m. July 11 (Fox) and will continue with Cincinnati at 9 a.m. July 16 (ESPN) and finish with Columbus at 8 p.m. July 21 (TUDN). It is expected to travel to Florida on July 4.
