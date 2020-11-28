ATLANTA – The Georgia Historical Society has named the Bartow History Museum in Cartersville as the 2020 Affiliate Chapter of the Year. The award was presented by W. Todd Groce, president and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society, at a small outdoor ceremony earlier this week.
“For over a quarter of a century, the foundation of the Georgia Historical Society’s grassroots presence has been our nearly 150 affiliate chapters across the state,” Groce said. “These organizations provide a vital service to their communities, using history to help us understand the present and shape a better future. The Bartow History Museum is a model for how a well-run and well-led institution can accomplish this important mission. Not only have they made a difference in their city and region, but they have faithfully supported our efforts to teach history on the state level. It is a great pleasure to recognize and thank them with this award.”
“It is an honor to have been chosen as the Affiliate Chapter of the Year by the Georgia Historical Society for the work we do every day to fulfil our mission to collect and preserve our history, and educate our visitors,” Museum Director Trey Gaines said. “While we do what we do because of our passion to share our local history, it’s nice to be recognized by peers in the field.”
The affiliate chapter program was established in 1996 to provide resources to local historical organizations and create a network of institutions with the like-minded goal of sharing Georgia’s diverse history throughout the state. Today the program has nearly 150 participating organizations. Every year, the Georgia Historical Society chooses one affiliate chapter to recognize as the Affiliate Chapter of the Year for their exemplary leadership in the field of state and local history.
For more information about the Affiliate Chapter Program and Award, contact Patricia Meagher, director of communications at pmeagher@georgiahistory.com or by phone at (912) 651-2125, ext. 153.
