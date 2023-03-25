Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany March 10-18, 2023:
Amerson, A’ariah Ra’nae, daughter, was born March 17 to Brittany Lawton and Gabriell Amerson of Sylvester.
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DOUGHERTY...NORTHEASTERN MITCHELL AND NORTHEASTERN BAKER COUNTIES... At 1147 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Baconton, or 7 miles southwest of Putney, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Newton, Baconton, Lester, Flint, Freeman, Red Store Crossroads and Greenough. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 79 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA HOUSTON IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN BIG BEND FLORIDA GADSDEN JEFFERSON LEON MADISON IN PANHANDLE FLORIDA JACKSON IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA BEN HILL BERRIEN BROOKS COLQUITT COOK IRWIN LANIER LOWNDES THOMAS TIFT TURNER WORTH IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA BAKER DECATUR DOUGHERTY EARLY GRADY LEE MILLER MITCHELL SEMINOLE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBA, ADEL, ALBANY, ALFORDS, ALMA, ASHBURN, ASHTON, AUSMAC, BABCOCK, BAINBRIDGE, BANNOCKBURN, BARNEYVILLE, BEACHTON, BELLVIEW, BERRIEN CO A/P, BLAKELY, BLUE SPRINGS, BOWENS MILL, BOYKIN, BRADFORDVILLE, BRANCHVILLE, BROOKS CO A/P, BROWNTOWN, CAIRO, CAMILLA, CAPEL, CAPITOLA, CAPPS, CASA BLANCO, CENTERVILLE, CHAIRES, CHAIRES CROSSROADS, CHATTAHOOCHEE, CHERRY LAKE, CHULA, COLQUITT, COOK CO A/P, COOKTOWN, COTTLE, COTTON, COTTONWOOD, COURTHOUSE, CUBA, DAVIS PARK, DECATUR CO A/P, DILLON, DILLS, DIXIE, DONALDSONVILLE A/P, DONALSONVILLE, DOTHAN, DOUGLASVILLE, DRIFTON, EARLY CO A/P, EAST ALBANY, ELMODEL WMA, ELPINO, EMPRESS, ENTERPRISE, FAIRCHILD, FESTUS, FITZGERALD, FITZGERALD MUNICIPAL A/P, FORRESTER, GAMMAGE, GORDY, GRACEVILLE, GRADY CO A/P, GREGGS, GROOVERVILLE, HANOVER, HANSON, HARDIN HEIGHTS, HARDING, HAWKINSTOWN, HOBBY, HOGGARD MILL, HOPEWELL, IRWINVILLE, ISABELLA, IVEYS MILL, JARROTT, KILLEARN ESTATES, KILLEARN LAKES, LACONTE, LAKELAND, LEESBURG, LITTLE HOPE, LITTMAN, LOCKETT CROSSING, LOVETT, LYNN, MACLAY STATE GARDENS, MADISON, MALONE, MARIANNA, MASSEE, MAYHAW, METCALF, MILFORD, MITCHELL CO A/P, MONCRIEF, MONTICELLO, MOULTRIE, MOULTRIE MUNICIPAL A/P, NANKIN, NASHVILLE, NEWTON, OCILLA, PALMYRA, PASCO, PELHAM, PINE PARK, PINE VALLEY, PINETTA, PRETORIA, QUEENSLAND, QUINCY, QUINCY AIRPORT, QUITMAN, RED ROCK, RED STORE CROSSROADS, RICHTER CROSSROADS, RIVERTURN, SANTA CLARA, SEMINOLE STATE PARK, SIMSVILLE, SMITHVILLE, SNEADS, SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P, SPENCE AIRPORT, STEINHAM STORE, SUNSWEET, SYLVESTER, SYLVESTER AIRPORT, TALLAHASSEE, TEETERVILLE, THOMASVILLE, TIFTON, TURNER CITY, VALDOSTA, VALDOSTA REGIONAL AIRPORT, WALKER, WATERLOO, WEBER, WEST BAINBRIDGE, WESTWOOD, WETUMPKA, AND WORTH.
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Decatur, northwestern Grady, Miller, southeastern Dougherty, Mitchell, Baker, southern Early, Seminole, northwestern Colquitt and southern Worth Counties through 1245 PM EDT... At 1143 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Marine Corps Logistics Base to 12 miles southwest of Newton to near Donalsonville. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Colquitt, Newton, Donalsonville, Sylvester, Pelham, Putney, Camilla, Bainbridge, Albany, Baconton, Poulan, Doerun, West Bainbridge, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Sumner, Sale City, Iron City, Brinson, Jakin and Minton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 PM EDT for southeastern Alabama...and south central and southwestern Georgia. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Blount, King Kason Dean, son, was born March 15 to Margaret Blount of Cuthbert.
Damerow, Kade Stone, son, was born March 19 to Savannah Lord and Kolton Damerow of Leesburg.
Gibbs, Kehlani Raynn, daughter, was born March 16 to Quarterria Edwards and Derell Gibbs of Albany.
Goines, Miracle Michelle, daughter, was born March 16 to Monica Strong and Demontrell Goines of Albany.
Harvey, Kash Jacari, son, was born March 12 to Jakaris Harvey of Albany.
Hatcher, Stella Raine, daughter, was born March 14 to Kayla Hatcher and Calvin Hatcher of Leesburg.
Hogan-Wisham, Janiese Faye, was born March 10 to Laci Hogan-Wisham and John Wisham of Albany.
Holton, Kaydence Lamar, son, was born March 14 to Demetrius Holton of Albany.
Jordan, Nova Lynn, daughter, was born March 15 to Kalista Williams and Trevaron Jordan Sr. of Albany.
Marshall, Cooper Zackary, son, was born March 13 to Ashley Marshall of Smithville.
Mitchell, Amira Denise, daughter, was born March 16 to Tykerria Crow and JaMiles Mitchell of Albany.
Mitchell, Michael D’Angelo Jr., son, was born March 10 to Jasmine Brown and Michael Mitchell Sr. of Morgan.
Noel, Dru Alexander, son, was born March 16 to Tiara Noel and Terrence Noel of Albany.
Pritchard, Axel Jett, son, was born March 14 to Calandra Price and Ethan Pritchard of Leslie.
Rogers, Koa Na’Kii, son, was born March 18 to Ja’zirah Dixon-Rogers of Albany.
Smith, Kayleigh Jeanelle, daughter, was born March 17 to Britannica Smith of Thomasville.
Sparling, Everleigh Mai Juarez, daughter, was born March 17 to Maria Juarez and Joshua Sparling of Albany.
Ware, Noah Assad Rashad, son, was born March 16 to Mya Lowery and Nathanual Ware of Albany.
Washington, Camari Marie Nicole, daughter, was born March 14 to Jasmine Downs and Charles Washington Sr. of Albany.
