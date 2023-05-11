Albany Cares to shower mothers with love, gifts on Saturday

Gilbert Odoto, left, and Tosh Sevier are part of the team gearing up for the Saturday baby shower being hosted by the Albany Cares Group,

 Special Photo

ALBANY — An Albany nonprofit group is throwing a Mother’s Day baby shower expected to bring gifts to several hundred moms-to-be and mothers with children up to 2 years old.

The Albany Cares Group is looking to help out area women with the baby shower that starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday at 803 W. Broad Ave.

