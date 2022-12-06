GRIFFIN — For Borlaug Fellow Urtnasan “Uugii” Ganbaatar, the opportunity to work with University of Georgia wheat breeder and geneticist Mohamed Mergoum is opening up a world of growth.

With her colleagues at the Institute of Plant and Agricultural Sciences, part of the Mongolian University of Life Sciences, Ganbaatar says she wants to implement the advanced breeding techniques used at UGA to improve her country’s dominant crop.

