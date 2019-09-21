A look at the Braves this week:
By the numbers
236
The Braves set a franchise record for home runs in a season when Adeiny Hechavarria's pinch-hit home run Tuesday. The previous mark of 235 was held by the 2003 team.
40
Ronald Acuna became just the third player in baseball history to hit 40 home runs in a single season before his 22nd birthday. Acuna joined Eddie Mathews, who hit 47 in 1953 as a 21-year-old, and Mel Ott, who had 42 as a 20-year-old in 1929. Acuna hit his 40th on Thursday.
Notable
The Braves fell to 31-11-8 in series play this season, including 16-5-4 at SunTrust Park, when the dropped a series to the Phillies. The Braves' 11 series losses are the fewest in the National League. The Dodgers, who own the NL's best record, have lost 12 series
The Braves have used 10 starters this season but the same five since Kevin Gausman made his final start for the club Aug. 2. The 10 starters are tied for the sixth fewest in baseball. The Cardinals have used the fewest with seven. The Braves used 13 different starters last season.
Quotable
"Everyone is pulling on the same rope in this organization." -- Freddie Freeman
"That's a big hit there. He means so much to this team. The person he is, the teammate he is. Let alone how versatile he is, the job he's done pinch-hitting, when you need him to play multiple positions. He's the one guy in the clubhouse where you'd be hard-pressed to not find someone to go on and on about what he means as a teammate." -- Brian Snitker on loss of Charlie Culberson
