Erma Bombeck might have been metaphorically comparing declarer-play standards of today with 50 years ago when she wrote, “Limousines used to be reserved for the ruling class. ... Today, limousines are like taxicabs with the door handles still intact.”

Today’s deal comes from a European Women’s Pairs Championship. Look only at the West hand and choose your opening lead. North’s three-no-trump response showed 13-15 points and either 3=3=4=3 or 3=3=3=4 distribution. Four clubs set the suit as trumps, four diamonds and four spades were control-bids, four no-trump was Roman Key Card Blackwood, and five diamonds showed either all four aces or three aces and the club king.

