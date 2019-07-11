At the former Computer Museum in Boston, they sold a button claiming: “Usenet isn’t a right. It is a right, a left, and a swift uppercut to the jaw.”
An uppercut in bridge tries to knock out declarer. But there are two important things to keep in mind when you are planning one. They are highlighted by this deal.
How should the defense go against four spades? West cashes two top hearts, learning that East started with a doubleton. What next?
North’s three-heart cue-bid showed at least three-card spade support and game-invitational values or more — the so-called cue-bid raise. (In contrast, if North had jumped to three spades, that would have been pre-emptive, a weak hand with four-card support.)
West can see three defensive tricks: two hearts and one club. Since declarer surely has the diamond ace and king for his opening bid, the defense’s only chance for a fourth trick lies in the trump suit. However, if West leads another heart now, and East ruffs it, declarer will not overruff. Instead, he will discard his solitary club, a textbook loser-on-loser play.
Before going for an uppercut, take all of your side-suit tricks. So, West must cash the club ace at trick three.
Then, when wanting partner to ruff for an uppercut, lead a loser, not a winner. West continues with a low heart. (If you lead a winner, you tell partner not to ruff.)
Here, when East ruffs with his spade 10 at trick four, it uppercuts declarer’s ace and promotes a trump trick for West. “... and out!”
— Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge