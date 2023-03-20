Today’s deal was played many years ago in a team match between experts -- and both declarers went down. Why not cover the East-West hands and decide on your line in three no-trump? West leads a fourth-highest heart two, dummy’s queen winning the trick.
Both declarers saw an easy nine tricks by way of one spade, two hearts and six diamonds. Without pausing for breath, they won the first trick and immediately led back the heart king. However, they had overlooked a minor problem: Where was the hand entry to cash the jack of hearts? Both pairs of defenders played perfectly at this point. West won with the heart ace and switched to the club five. East won with the king and returned a club. West won with the ace and exited with a diamond, leaving declarer in the dummy. South drew three rounds of diamonds before leading a spade to the queen, but luck was out to lunch. West won with the king and returned a spade. The finesse of dummy’s 10 lost as well, and the contract was down one.
The declarers should have taken a few moments at trick one to consider the possible pitfalls. They should have won with the heart queen and immediately cashed three rounds of diamonds, removing that suit from the opponents’ hands. Only then would it have been safe to advance the heart king.
West would have been unable to defeat the contract. South would have scored an extra trick in spades, hearts or clubs, and dummy would still have had the spade ace as the entry to the remaining diamond winners.
North 03-21-23
SPADES A 10 4
HEARTS K Q
DIAMONDS A K Q J 10 2
CLUBS 7 6
West East
SPADES K 8 5 SPADES J 9 3 2
HEARTS A 10 6 2 HEARTS 9 8 4 3
DIAMONDS 9 7 4 DIAMONDS 8
CLUBS A 10 5 CLUBS K 8 4 3
South
SPADES Q 7 6
HEARTS J 7 5
DIAMONDS 6 5 3
CLUBS Q J 9 2
Dealer: North
Vulnerable: Both
South West North East
1DIAMONDS Pass
1NT Pass 3NT All Pass
Opening lead: HEARTS 2
