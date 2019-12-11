Leo Durocher, a World Series winner as both player and manager, said, “I believe in rules. Sure I do. If there weren’t any rules, how could you break them?”
Bridge players shouldn’t break the laws of the game, but occasionally should break the rules, those guidelines like “cover an honor with an honor” and “third hand high.”
What should West lead against three no-trump in today’s deal after the given auction?
This deal was played 15 times at Bridge Base Online, and there were six different contracts: three no-trump (once), four clubs (once), four diamonds doubled (once), four hearts (once), four hearts doubled (once), four spades (eight times) and five hearts doubled (twice).
In the given auction, North’s opening bid was borderline. South’s two-club response was game-forcing. North might have passed over two hearts, but preferred to show his good spade suit. Then, after West called again, East wondered about bidding four hearts. This would have been a winner, West losing only one trick in each side suit. But when East passed, South boldly bid three no-trump despite not having a sure heart stopper. However, any card is a stopper if the opponents believe that you have one.
West led the heart five, fourth-highest from his longest and strongest. Now declarer took 11 tricks: three spades, one heart and seven clubs. But if West had guessed what South had done, he would have led the heart ace. Then the defenders could have taken the first eight tricks for down four!
— Phillip Alder, NEA Bridge