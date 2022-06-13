...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The world is, thankfully, made up of many different types of people. If you ask someone a question, he might think carefully before answering, or he might respond impulsively.
At the bridge table, both these styles are exhibited. If there seems to be only one line of play, the reckless declarer rushes headlong down that path. The more cautious player, though, wonders whether his initial conclusion is sound.
In today’s deal, South, after a quick, quantitative and questionable auction, is in seven no-trump. West leads the club 10. How should South plan the play?
It appears that he needs the diamond finesse to succeed, and that is what an impetuous declarer would think too. He wins the first trick in hand and immediately leads the diamond queen. However, when West covers with the singleton king, South can no longer make his contract. East wins trick 13 with the diamond nine. He later tells his grandchildren how, holding a Yarborough, he took the setting trick against a grand slam!
A meticulous declarer realizes that there is no rush to take the diamond finesse. If it is working at trick two, it will be working at trick 10. Willing to risk an extra undertrick or two, South cashes his nine winners outside of diamonds, ending in hand. In this way, South discovers that West started with six clubs and at least three cards in each major. Only one card is unaccounted for -- and to make seven no-trump, that card has to be the diamond king.
South leads the diamond five and is rewarded by the appearance of the king.
Find out all you can about a deal before making the critical play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.