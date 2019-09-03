Occasionally one hears something that is hard to believe or is intended to deceive ... or both.
A car dealership near my home runs an advertisement that includes the observation, “Our No. 1 aim is customer satisfaction.” Of course it isn’t! Their No. 1 aim is to make a profit.
A bridge defender should rarely try to deceive, because most of the time it will be his partner who errs. Declarer, though, can falsecard to his heart’s content. If he fools the dummy, he will have an impressed partner.
In today’s deal, South is in three no-trump. What happens after West leads a fourth-highest heart six?
If you employ minor-suit transfers, North might use one here. He responds two spades, showing six or more clubs and weakness, or game interest, or slam interest. Then, opener rebids either two no-trump (one step weak) to announce that he would not accept a game-invitation, or three clubs (two steps strong) if he would.
Given the lead, South has five top tricks: two spades and three hearts. He can get five more winners from clubs, but maybe the defenders will switch with effect to diamonds. To try to distract them, declarer should take the first trick with the heart king. Then he plays on clubs.
If West falls for the ruse, South wins at least 10 tricks. But West should realize that his partner was playing third hand high and could produce only the nine. South has to be falsecarding.
West should shift to the diamond three, low from length showing strength in the suit and a desire to take tricks there. When East wins with his ace and returns the suit, the defenders have five winners.
— Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge